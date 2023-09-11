Bitcoin Drops Below $25K With Altcoins Bracing for Deeper Crash from FTX Crypto Sale

Bitcoin
$25,182.48-2.10%
Ethereum
$1,561.24-3.10%
Binance Coin
$207.04-2.39%
XRP
$0.47546468-4.65%
Dogecoin
$0.06048979-1.36%
Cardano
$0.24102347-2.45%
Solana
$17.70-2.03%
Tron
$0.07748667-0.64%
Toncoin
$1.66-4.74%
Polkadot
$4.01-3.32%
Polygon
$0.50462206-3.10%
Litecoin
$59.24-2.44%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000712-2.57%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,379.77-2.18%
Bitcoin Cash
$184.21-2.73%
Stellar
$0.12756054-3.58%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.67-4.92%
Avalanche
$9.28-2.47%
TrueUSD
$0.99904319+0.03%
Chainlink
$5.85-2.77%
Uniswap
$4.12-1.93%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.04%
Monero
$139.35-1.95%
OKB
$41.05-1.24%
Ethereum Classic
$14.70-2.06%
Cosmos
$6.44-3.48%
Hedera
$0.04617823-3.40%
Quant
$93.36-4.26%
Filecoin
$3.04-2.17%
Internet Computer
$2.99-3.11%
Cronos
$0.05005442-4.29%
Lido DAO
$1.46-1.60%
Aptos
$5.04-2.77%
VeChain
$0.01489921-2.13%
NEAR Protocol
$1.12-1.56%
Optimism
$1.27+0.63%
Arbitrum
$0.77280751-8.22%
Maker
$1,087.06-2.42%
Kaspa
$0.03983966+0.16%
Aave
$52.55-2.91%
XDC Network
$0.05298853-3.15%
The Graph
$0.07884792-6.20%
USDD
$0.99656415-0.02%
Algorand
$0.08945643-1.31%
Synthetix
$2.08-3.10%
Tezos
$0.65400000-3.11%
Stacks
$0.43224707-4.03%
EOS
$0.53834657-4.26%
MultiverseX
$22.90-3.26%
Theta
$0.59308186-2.69%
The Sandbox
$0.28354794-3.95%
Radix
$0.05618814-3.74%
Immutable X
$0.49439851-3.63%
Bitcoin SV
$29.04-1.06%
Axie Infinity
$4.18-4.97%
Injective Protocol
$6.52-1.41%
Render Token
$1.43-2.20%
Fantom
$0.18828017-1.77%
GateToken
$3.80-1.11%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.42%
Decentraland
$0.27257725-3.59%
NEO
$6.99-1.09%
PAX Gold
$1,910.76+0.48%
Kava.io
$0.61256973-4.10%
IOTA
$0.16494285-4.19%
THORChain
$1.47-4.34%
eCash
$0.00002205-2.85%
ApeCoin
$1.16-6.02%
Rocket Pool
$21.75-4.77%
Flow
$0.40173518-3.25%
Klaytn
$0.12529101-4.45%
KuCoin Token
$4.09+0.04%
Chiliz
$0.05605882-2.22%
Frax Share
$5.07-1.33%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039-1.76%
Huobi Token
$2.31-3.13%
Gala
$0.01405624-3.87%
Casper
$0.03224170-3.85%
Curve DAO Token
$0.41164465-3.19%
Mina
$0.36638561-2.38%
Sui
$0.43275026-4.14%
Luna Classic
$0.00005743-3.49%
dYdX
$1.88-2.29%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.76758429+0.51%
Nexo
$0.55712559-2.20%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.17%
Astar
$0.05664359-2.69%
Dash
$25.02-2.06%
GMX
$30.89-0.44%
Flare
$0.01194460-2.05%
Woo Network
$0.15488878-1.18%
tomiNet
$3.55+7.60%
SafePal
$0.62010644+2.33%
Arweave
$3.96-1.67%
Zilliqa
$0.01503465-4.61%
Gnosis
$98.43-1.29%
PancakeSwap
$1.15-5.71%
Compound
$36.03-2.31%
Enjin
$0.24443129+3.41%
Conflux
$0.11448886-5.23%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16087000-2.12%
Fetch.ai
$0.22786153+1.32%
1inch Network
$0.22686770-5.15%
Illuvium
$39.46-2.00%
Loopring
$0.17763818-3.51%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.39-0.38%
NEM
$0.02388489-1.03%
Qtum
$2.04-1.33%
SingularityNET
$0.17358886-2.22%
SEI
$0.11666353-3.05%
Celo
$0.40492816-2.12%
Mask Network
$2.48-1.27%
Osmosis
$0.32562103-3.76%
Zcash
$24.52+0.12%
Helium
$1.37-1.95%
Decred
$12.52-2.45%
Akash Network
$0.87688821-8.74%
Oasis Network
$0.03774509-2.81%
Convex Finance
$2.35-6.55%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.81049689-10.49%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.18-3.66%
Holo
$0.00103800-0.73%
Beldex
$0.03164562-2.04%
Wemix
$0.55106883-2.29%
Ankr
$0.01744914-4.17%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.70%
Stepn
$0.14526180-4.51%
Livepeer
$5.94-5.60%
Ravencoin
$0.01438824-2.58%
JasmyCoin
$0.00352187-2.84%
Aragon
$4.22-2.01%
Yearn Finance
$5,107.76-2.58%
Audius
$0.14606953-3.46%
Kusama
$18.08-2.92%
Golem
$0.16010709-2.38%
Waves
$1.58+3.60%
FLOKI
$0.00001583-4.33%
BLUR
$0.16777451-5.10%
ICON
$0.15488163-3.75%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19017210+1.03%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.39112418-3.09%
IoTeX
$0.01533431+2.60%
SXP
$0.24700895-2.58%
Axelar
$0.35590486+0.69%
EthereumPoW
$1.30-1.01%
Balancer
$3.21-2.74%
Siacoin
$0.00264640-4.14%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31124734-0.88%
Worldcoin
$1.03-4.61%
Band Protocol
$0.99102082-1.26%
Merit Circle
$0.27721698-5.31%
Biconomy
$0.19374731-2.31%
Wax
$0.03671978-3.30%
Moonbeam
$0.16705165-5.35%
Kadena
$0.49801056-4.62%
TerraUSD
$0.01208417-5.40%
Harmony
$0.00909775-3.40%
Polymath Network
$0.12310000-1.44%
Sushiswap
$0.56461661-1.42%
MAGIC
$0.43529337-4.16%
Skale
$0.02173706-5.31%
DigiByte
$0.00614262-4.10%
Stargate Finance
$0.48259046-8.72%
UMA Protocol
$1.32-5.47%
Lisk
$0.66746613-3.03%
API3
$1.01-3.16%
Horizen
$6.77-0.55%
Amp
$0.00168546-2.41%
Kyber Network
$0.51406515-2.22%
Gains Network
$2.96-2.20%
Nervos Network
$0.00264159-2.18%
Cartesi
$0.11902465-1.93%
Status
$0.02130908-1.94%
OriginTrail
$0.21367575-1.50%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.38-4.25%
Nano
$0.60145963-2.92%
Joe
$0.23457947-4.03%
Core
$0.49542143-6.08%
PlayDapp
$0.13729025-2.66%
Numeraire
$12.25-6.42%
Coin98
$0.13123234-2.04%
iExec RLC
$0.99728637-0.46%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-3.93%
Liquity
$0.75248574-2.22%
Bitgert
$0.00000017-4.05%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01368825+1.75%
Steem
$0.15132060-2.66%
Celer Network
$0.01122246-2.99%
Radworks
$1.27-5.01%
Marlin
$0.00779169-2.34%
Stella
$0.07520624-0.33%
SPACE ID
$0.21349370-0.13%
OMG Network
$0.42822965-1.84%
Syscoin
$0.08360117-2.50%
Bluzelle
$0.14557368+7.50%
Chromia
$0.10206976+3.65%
Celsius
$0.13894936+1.27%
Radiant Capital
$0.19602535-6.91%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.74024170-0.26%
WINkLink
$0.00006026-1.49%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01582378-0.27%
Dent
$0.00059155-3.39%
Synapse
$0.29734958-6.01%
Bancor
$0.38974803-2.94%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00135351-2.38%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.74-1.56%
Powerledger
$0.12780679-3.17%
NKN
$0.08434661-3.04%
Sweat Economy
$0.00699177-5.40%
Verge
$0.00328320-7.55%
Gitcoin
$0.88765545-4.94%
Civic
$0.06551420-3.28%
Galxe
$1.12-0.55%
Bifrost
$0.03728473-1.94%
Hashflow
$0.29332200-5.66%
Secret
$0.24343072-5.01%
Stormx
$0.00456977-4.06%
Sun Token
$0.00513254-0.72%
COTI
$0.04040999-2.55%
MOBOX
$0.22855531-2.90%
Request
$0.06233978-2.59%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.64923917-11.19%
MetisDAO
$10.78-3.19%
Spell Token
$0.00038152-2.77%
Origin Protocol
$0.09044243+1.30%
Keep Network
$0.08208454-1.74%
ARPA
$0.04475302-2.56%
Ren
$0.04316403-2.40%
Gods Unchained
$0.17253391+2.76%
WazirX
$0.09213988-5.21%
Storj
$0.29046423-3.48%
Adventure Gold
$0.53945375+0.11%
Covalent
$0.06698096-6.46%
Boba Network
$0.11918559+1.01%
Verasity
$0.00390419-3.82%
XYO Network
$0.00286290-4.93%
Voyager Token
$0.13224878+6.67%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01127466-3.92%
Aavegotchi
$0.74943779-2.77%
Maple
$4.82+2.11%
Badger DAO
$1.91-2.06%
Raydium
$0.16628428-3.03%
Aergo
$0.08565725-2.28%
SuperRare
$0.05779981-4.36%
Alien Worlds
$0.00964393-5.21%
Acala Token
$0.04375881-5.20%
Yield Guild Games
$0.18566921-6.02%
Orchid
$0.05720234-0.25%
Index Chain
$0.04394406-3.76%
Rally
$0.00663199-0.64%
TrueFi
$0.03034781-0.93%
CEEK VR
$0.03701395-3.13%
Reef
$0.00134642-3.03%
GAS
$2.20-1.85%
MOON
$0.28221362-8.57%
LCX
$0.03843289+4.70%
Moonriver
$3.80-5.19%
LooksRare
$0.05404775+6.57%
RACA
$0.00008421-11.82%
Ethernity
$1.46-4.43%
Litentry
$0.60161519-2.32%
Saitama
$0.00061056-3.18%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04389302-7.16%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11699574-5.92%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.63-5.58%
MXC
$0.01017582+20.82%
Polkastarter
$0.24574699-3.35%
DIA
$0.21252372-4.37%
Travala.com
$0.43701609-3.58%
CLV
$0.03040372-1.44%
Keep3rV1
$42.65-3.99%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17783019-4.50%
BENQI
$0.00503071-3.23%
Alchemix
$10.40-4.71%
Virtua
$0.01861878-4.56%
BarnBridge
$2.11-1.72%
Alpaca Finance
$0.12867490-1.10%
Star Atlas
$0.00137993-2.19%
Enzyme
$13.20-3.01%
Aurora
$0.05527846-11.28%
Onyxcoin
$0.00073116-1.80%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+0.20%
district0x
$0.02301929-5.92%
Velas
$0.00655379+0.01%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.87-3.66%
0x
$0.15933863-4.35%
Harvest Finance
$21.23-2.17%
StaFi
$0.23260796-4.02%
Decentral Games
$0.01766245-7.28%
Serum
$0.03242530-5.37%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00298244-0.28%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000054-5.76%
Tamadoge
$0.00998911-10.73%
Rarible
$0.89895919-0.25%
Augur
$1.25+17.39%
Bonk
$0.00000020-2.73%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00916220-2.36%
Quantstamp
$0.01013586-1.15%
Tokemak
$0.40063674-3.88%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01324823-2.09%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03914131-3.26%
FTX Token
$1.02-3.69%
Braintrust
$0.31582015+0.50%
Pepe
$0.00000067-4.81%
BitDAO
$0.38227971-9.71%
Threshold
$0.01629460-3.73%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08199748-3.88%
Human
$0.045779520.00%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-3.90%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01-1.84%
Hamster
$0.00000000-5.61%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.27%
Highstreet
$1.30+2.54%
Tether
$0.99988290-0.06%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.04%
Dai
$1.00-0.09%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin Drops Below $25K With Altcoins Bracing for Deeper Crash from FTX Crypto Sale

Alternative cryptocurrencies could take a hit as FTX looks to shed its $3.4 billion stash of digital assets, crypto services provider Matrixport noted.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconSep 11, 2023 at 5:51 p.m. UTC
BTC price on Sep. 11 (CoinDesk)

Bitcoin falls more than 2% (CoinDesk)

Crypto markets tumbled Monday as traders got spooked by the potential selling pressure from bankrupt exchange FTX. Bitcoin (BTC) fell more than 2% and briefly dipped to as low as $24,963 during U.S. morning hours, its first time below the $25,000 level since mid-June. It has pared some of those losses since, now trading at around $25,140, 2.6% lower in the last 24 hours.

Ether (ETH), the second largest crypto asset by market capitalization, was down 3.2% on the day, changing hands at $1,560.

The broad market proxy CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) fell by 3%.

Altcoins hit hardest on FTX worry

Alternative cryptocurrencies – altcoins – are underperforming, led by Solana’s SOL with a more than 8% decline. Toncoin’s TON and layer 2 Arbitrum’s ARB tumbled similar amounts and Ripple’s XRP suffered a 5% loss.

The downward action happened as market participants were digesting the possibility of FTX securing approval from bankruptcy court to sell assets from its $3.4 billion of cryptocurrency holdings.

Singapore-based digital asset services provider Matrixport noted in a Monday market report that “an altcoin crash is coming” as FTX might start selling tokens as early as this week.

SOL is facing the most significant pressure, as FTX holds $1.16 billion worth of that token, CoinDesk reported earlier Monday. That’s nearly 16% of its outstanding supply, according to CoinDesk Indices data.

The bankrupt exchange also holds $560 million in BTC and hundreds of millions in lesser known illiquid micro-cap tokens. The firm has already tapped digital asset investment firm Galaxy to assist with the sales.

Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) price outlook

Matrixport said that FTX’s crypto sales could weigh on altcoin prices for the rest of the year.

SOL broke down from the $19 level with increasing volume, Matrixport noted, calling the move “concerning” and potentially opening the way for further declines to next support levels at $15 and then $10.

ETH also could drop further as the protocol’s “revenue growth disappoints,” according to the firm.

“Technically, the break of $1,650 makes us extremely cautious about ETH here, and we could even envision a scenario where prices materially drop lower into year-end,” said Matrixport. “A decline below $1,500 could bring back the idea that ETH could decline to $1,000.”

“The altcoins of the previous bull markets appear tainted due to poor tokenomics and might never come back while we need a new theme for the next generation of altcoins to gain traction,” Markus Thielen, Matrixport’s head of research and strategy, said in a LinkedIn post. “In the meantime, keeping exposure to bitcoin makes the most sense.”

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Krisztian Sandor
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.