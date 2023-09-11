Bitcoin Drops Below $25K With Altcoins Bracing for Deeper Crash from FTX Crypto Sale

Crypto markets tumbled Monday as traders got spooked by the potential selling pressure from bankrupt exchange FTX. Bitcoin (BTC) fell more than 2% and briefly dipped to as low as $24,963 during U.S. morning hours, its first time below the $25,000 level since mid-June. It has pared some of those losses since, now trading at around $25,140, 2.6% lower in the last 24 hours.