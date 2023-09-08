Grayscale Ethereum Trust Discount Drops to Lowest in a Year Amid Spot Ether ETF Push

The narrowing of the ETHE discount began in earnest in mid-June after BlackRock filed for a spot bitcoin ETF, and continued further last week after Grayscale’s court victory over the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in its bid to convert its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an ETF. The momentum continued this week after Cboe BZX filed to launch what would be the U.S.'s first spot ether ETFs with asset managers VanEck and Ark Invest.