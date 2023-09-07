Binance Boosts Bitcoin, Ether Trading in Argentine, Brazilian, South African Currencies With Fee Promotion

Bitcoin
$25,892.95+1.26%
Ethereum
$1,636.65+0.90%
Binance Coin
$215.54+1.15%
XRP
$0.50247398+0.82%
Dogecoin
$0.06364746+0.53%
Cardano
$0.25549000+0.23%
Solana
$19.70+1.81%
Tron
$0.07926168+2.08%
Toncoin
$1.83+2.85%
Polkadot
$4.28+1.28%
Polygon
$0.55712526+1.21%
Litecoin
$63.11+0.54%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000765+0.64%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,949.64+0.61%
Bitcoin Cash
$191.31-0.33%
Avalanche
$9.99+0.96%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.80+1.67%
Chainlink
$6.30+2.38%
Stellar
$0.12286044+3.64%
Uniswap
$4.47+1.69%
TrueUSD
$0.99857108+0.14%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.03%
Monero
$142.49+2.25%
OKB
$42.32+1.46%
Ethereum Classic
$15.48+0.85%
Cosmos
$6.88+1.61%
Hedera
$0.04974939+3.37%
Internet Computer
$3.34+0.80%
Quant
$101.12+1.68%
Filecoin
$3.26+0.83%
Lido DAO
$1.61+1.04%
Cronos
$0.05103554+2.48%
Aptos
$5.65+2.98%
Arbitrum
$0.91341955+2.49%
VeChain
$0.01565241+1.34%
NEAR Protocol
$1.14+1.96%
Optimism
$1.33+1.00%
Maker
$1,150.86+5.17%
Kaspa
$0.03949546+0.80%
Aave
$55.60+1.59%
The Graph
$0.08677393+0.24%
Synthetix
$2.35-0.57%
XDC Network
$0.05454591-0.60%
Algorand
$0.09586323+3.34%
USDD
$0.99651070+0.13%
EOS
$0.58500777+1.60%
Tezos
$0.69309901+0.74%
Stacks
$0.46504537+1.17%
MultiverseX
$24.80+1.44%
The Sandbox
$0.30759419+1.25%
Theta
$0.62719455+0.38%
Immutable X
$0.54547085+0.50%
Axie Infinity
$4.59+2.04%
Bitcoin SV
$30.46+0.65%
Injective Protocol
$6.93+1.55%
Fantom
$0.20250199+1.00%
Radix
$0.05358862+0.40%
Decentraland
$0.29737380+1.81%
Render Token
$1.47+7.46%
GateToken
$3.93+0.05%
NEO
$7.42+1.23%
Kava.io
$0.68128699+2.28%
IOTA
$0.18314417+7.82%
ApeCoin
$1.37+4.62%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99992402-0.01%
THORChain
$1.59+2.89%
PAX Gold
$1,908.89+0.22%
Rocket Pool
$23.30-0.48%
eCash
$0.00002334+1.76%
Flow
$0.43782668+1.62%
Klaytn
$0.13291989+0.55%
Gala
$0.01613368+1.89%
Chiliz
$0.05941932+0.29%
Frax Share
$5.62+1.02%
KuCoin Token
$4.02+2.60%
BitTorrent
$0.00000041+0.92%
Casper
$0.03420977-0.07%
Sui
$0.48604321-0.63%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44374380+0.34%
Huobi Token
$2.41+0.96%
Mina
$0.38153569+3.21%
dYdX
$2.08+1.53%
Luna Classic
$0.00006095+0.82%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.80911388+2.17%
Nexo
$0.58635420+0.31%
Astar
$0.05940271+7.87%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.30%
GMX
$34.47+3.35%
Dash
$26.14+2.99%
Flare
$0.01272530-1.36%
Woo Network
$0.16318197+1.40%
Arweave
$4.31+3.91%
Zilliqa
$0.01649331+1.63%
PancakeSwap
$1.25+1.30%
Compound
$39.99+0.02%
Conflux
$0.12948192+3.71%
Gnosis
$103.87+1.89%
Enjin
$0.26057021-0.59%
Fetch.ai
$0.24734434-0.73%
1inch Network
$0.24734190+1.83%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17054000+0.93%
SafePal
$0.59701119-0.16%
SEI
$0.13373417+7.83%
SingularityNET
$0.19524524+4.93%
Illuvium
$41.39+1.41%
Akash Network
$1.09+3.66%
Loopring
$0.18548943+1.32%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.04+4.40%
Qtum
$2.17+1.13%
tomiNet
$3.02+0.18%
NEM
$0.02473953+0.89%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.96824893-4.84%
Celo
$0.43457180+2.75%
Osmosis
$0.35880653+1.41%
Mask Network
$2.62+1.51%
Helium
$1.48-1.61%
Convex Finance
$2.57-1.26%
Zcash
$25.11+1.25%
Decred
$13.21+1.87%
Oasis Network
$0.04058969+1.45%
Livepeer
$6.75-5.10%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.58-0.71%
Ankr
$0.01881430+2.54%
Holo
$0.00105844+1.16%
Wemix
$0.58240670+2.23%
JasmyCoin
$0.00379798+2.18%
Beldex
$0.03274348-2.13%
Ravencoin
$0.01518099+1.18%
Yearn Finance
$5,400.62-1.49%
Stepn
$0.16001518+1.18%
Aragon
$4.40+0.78%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.32%
BLUR
$0.19170297-0.01%
Kusama
$19.19+1.69%
Audius
$0.15365257+2.02%
FLOKI
$0.00001697+1.00%
Golem
$0.16671162+0.76%
ICON
$0.16658881+1.39%
Worldcoin
$1.23+4.08%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.41227089+1.72%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19269443-1.41%
Waves
$1.50+1.12%
SXP
$0.25588910+2.75%
Balancer
$3.43+2.65%
EthereumPoW
$1.35-0.49%
Siacoin
$0.00280101+0.94%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32942022+1.63%
IoTeX
$0.01500436+4.24%
Axelar
$0.35788867+0.45%
Band Protocol
$1.04+0.10%
Merit Circle
$0.29940265+0.80%
Biconomy
$0.21019805+0.02%
Moonbeam
$0.18588322+1.96%
Wax
$0.03926103+0.01%
Kadena
$0.49633732+3.96%
MAGIC
$0.50676516+0.63%
Harmony
$0.00957779+1.71%
TerraUSD
$0.01194783-0.04%
Polymath Network
$0.12840000+0.55%
Sushiswap
$0.59626494+1.10%
Stargate Finance
$0.54204785+2.57%
DigiByte
$0.00670239+1.17%
Skale
$0.02225229+2.65%
API3
$1.10-3.88%
Amp
$0.00184069+0.95%
UMA Protocol
$1.40+2.42%
Horizen
$7.24-0.13%
Lisk
$0.70191044+1.69%
Kyber Network
$0.54157629+0.58%
Gains Network
$3.24+1.08%
Core
$0.59668710+7.30%
Nervos Network
$0.00278829+1.76%
Cartesi
$0.12604795+2.04%
Joe
$0.27037328+7.74%
OriginTrail
$0.24114657+0.73%
Numeraire
$14.40-2.12%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.81-4.03%
Status
$0.02149424+0.91%
Nano
$0.63169768+1.92%
PlayDapp
$0.14733231+1.91%
Liquity
$0.87564291+2.48%
Coin98
$0.14204638+1.22%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$11.12+3.24%
iExec RLC
$1.09-0.40%
Perpetual Protocol
$1.07+38.16%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-0.50%
Bitgert
$0.00000018-0.69%
Steem
$0.15759181+0.69%
Radiant Capital
$0.22713716+1.98%
Marlin
$0.00851291+7.68%
Radworks
$1.36+1.89%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01356752+2.61%
Celer Network
$0.01167270+1.41%
Stella
$0.07981987+1.00%
Synapse
$0.34483745+0.19%
OMG Network
$0.45436315-2.59%
Bancor
$0.43232109+0.24%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.78785460+2.90%
Syscoin
$0.08530070+0.49%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00146900+4.38%
Gitcoin
$0.99520879-3.47%
Hashflow
$0.34104637+0.17%
SPACE ID
$0.20861653+0.06%
Dent
$0.00062300+2.46%
WINkLink
$0.00006190+1.49%
Sweat Economy
$0.00763999-1.09%
Celsius
$0.13913907+1.09%
NKN
$0.09054150+2.89%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01621242+2.84%
Powerledger
$0.13518182+1.36%
Verge
$0.00339718+3.06%
Civic
$0.06985111+1.11%
Secret
$0.26035488+1.94%
Bluzelle
$0.13336263-4.19%
Bifrost
$0.03905838-0.69%
Galxe
$1.15+3.41%
Chromia
$0.09078653+3.79%
Stormx
$0.00480096+0.48%
MOBOX
$0.24535292+0.99%
Request
$0.06673611+3.17%
COTI
$0.04197199+6.53%
Sun Token
$0.00525083+1.13%
MetisDAO
$11.30-0.13%
Spell Token
$0.00040743+2.43%
Keep Network
$0.08591551+1.35%
Covalent
$0.07740271-2.37%
Ren
$0.04623413+2.67%
WazirX
$0.10055693+3.21%
ARPA
$0.04525437+1.38%
XYO Network
$0.00306794-0.38%
Verasity
$0.00412056+0.48%
Gods Unchained
$0.17137744+6.73%
Adventure Gold
$0.53978366+1.29%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22477969+2.55%
Aavegotchi
$0.80516969-0.49%
Boba Network
$0.11973852+2.05%
Badger DAO
$2.04-0.32%
Acala Token
$0.05044464+21.10%
Aergo
$0.09069393-0.07%
Raydium
$0.17411295-0.75%
Origin Protocol
$0.07910972+4.19%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01165129+0.87%
SuperRare
$0.06256113+1.99%
Alien Worlds
$0.01046558+0.25%
Index Chain
$0.04847233+0.61%
Orchid
$0.06273508+0.57%
Voyager Token
$0.12231843+3.82%
MOON
$0.32929419+0.41%
Maple
$4.42+0.76%
Reef
$0.00150177+0.73%
Storj
$0.23557401+1.56%
TrueFi
$0.03166227+2.66%
Moonriver
$4.32+4.45%
Rally
$0.00671173-1.44%
CEEK VR
$0.04023213+0.17%
RACA
$0.00009700+1.76%
GAS
$2.26+1.02%
LooksRare
$0.05627135+3.79%
Litentry
$0.64720840+1.89%
LCX
$0.03879130-7.91%
Saitama
$0.00065552+0.10%
Ethernity
$1.52-0.85%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04760672+3.78%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.01-9.33%
DIA
$0.23545221+1.93%
Polkastarter
$0.26091791+2.53%
Travala.com
$0.46486235-1.68%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.10759856+2.88%
CLV
$0.03202980+0.23%
Keep3rV1
$45.31+4.31%
BENQI
$0.00549542+2.84%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19099571+1.20%
Virtua
$0.02024068+1.33%
Alchemix
$11.20+2.54%
BarnBridge
$2.27+1.95%
Enzyme
$14.28+0.18%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13623621+1.58%
Star Atlas
$0.00144871-0.07%
MXC
$0.00810877-11.41%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076418+0.58%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+0.09%
Aurora
$0.05402681-3.54%
district0x
$0.02406155+1.51%
0x
$0.17228458-0.43%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.94+0.96%
Harvest Finance
$22.63+4.74%
Velas
$0.00588606+3.81%
StaFi
$0.24920591+2.67%
Decentral Games
$0.01896921+2.64%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000063+0.88%
Serum
$0.03525057+2.21%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00304118-1.55%
Tamadoge
$0.01124302+3.97%
Rarible
$0.94398645+0.92%
Bonk
$0.00000023+4.79%
Augur
$1.12+0.32%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00971291+4.09%
Tokemak
$0.44223784+0.81%
Quantstamp
$0.01018813+2.40%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01367588+3.38%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04331610+1.93%
FTX Token
$1.05+1.23%
Braintrust
$0.30792054+4.31%
Pepe
$0.00000080+1.73%
BitDAO
$0.42374053+2.48%
Threshold
$0.01723307+1.16%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08409074-0.82%
Human
$0.04572061-1.52%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+1.61%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.04-0.31%
Hamster
$0.00000000+0.43%
PayPal USD
$0.99881200-0.52%
Highstreet
$1.30+2.69%
Tether
$0.99944452-0.01%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.03%
Dai
$1.00+0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Binance Boosts Bitcoin, Ether Trading in Argentine, Brazilian, South African Currencies With Fee Promotion

The crypto exchanges promotion comes as trading volumes plummet to four-year lows, hurting the exchange’s revenue stream.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconSep 7, 2023 at 4:33 p.m. UTC
Two large stacked blocks displaying Binance's logo at a trade show.

(Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

Crypto exchange Binance said it will expand its zero-fee trading promotion to the Argentine, Brazilian and South African currency spot trading pairs starting Friday.

Binance users will be able to trade bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and Tether’s USDT stablecoin with the Argentine peso, Brazilian real and South African rand on the spot market without paying any so-called maker fees, according to a Thursday blog post. Makers create orders and wait for them to be filled, while takers remove liquidity by taking available orders.

The exchange’s action comes as Binance faces legal and regulatory challenges in the U.S. and Europe, and crypto trading volumes hit the lowest levels since 2019, hurting revenue streams.

Binance last month shut its crypto payments service Connect to focus on its main products. It has also withdrawn from issuing branded debit cards in Latin America and the Middle East.

Boosting crypto trading with emerging market currencies makes sense for the exchange because developing countries are leading in crypto adoption, a Chainalysis study pointed out last year. Many people in countries with frail financial systems like Argentina are turning to digital assets to store value or hedge against volatility in the local currency.

Binance has also extended zero-fee promotion on trading with off-shore stablecoins TrueUSD (TUSD) and First Digital’s FDUSD earlier this year.

Read more: Why the Biggest Emerging Markets Are Turning to Crypto

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Krisztian Sandor
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.