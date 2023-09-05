Bitcoin Plumbs 6-Month Low Near $25K and Higher Oil Prices Suggest Further Pressure

The price of bitcoin (BTC) emerged from the long Labor Day weekend in the red, the price falling nearly 1% over the past 24 hours to below $25,700. It was one week ago at this time that bitcoin surged to above $28,000 on Grayscale's court victory in its suit against the SEC over that agency's rejection of converting the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) to a spot bitcoin ETF.