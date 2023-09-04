Grayscale's Legal Win Versus SEC Makes Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval More Likely: JPMorgan

Bitcoin
$25,932.14+0.12%
Ethereum
$1,635.34+0.12%
Binance Coin
$214.27-0.01%
XRP
$0.50449779-0.12%
Cardano
$0.25620000+0.47%
Dogecoin
$0.06358725-0.10%
Solana
$19.79+2.12%
Tron
$0.07696054+0.27%
Toncoin
$1.91+1.37%
Polkadot
$4.30+0.15%
Polygon
$0.54621130+0.22%
Litecoin
$64.05-0.10%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000773-1.40%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,951.14+0.03%
Bitcoin Cash
$193.57-0.51%
Avalanche
$9.96+0.23%
TrueUSD
$0.99703858-0.20%
Stellar
$0.12480496+10.27%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.66-6.24%
Uniswap
$4.45+1.09%
Chainlink
$6.12+1.91%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.24%
Monero
$142.49+1.17%
OKB
$42.59+1.60%
Ethereum Classic
$15.38-0.24%
Cosmos
$6.84-0.20%
Hedera
$0.04856184-3.25%
Internet Computer
$3.25-0.29%
Filecoin
$3.22+0.62%
Quant
$98.57-1.29%
Lido DAO
$1.56+1.17%
Cronos
$0.05103756+1.03%
Aptos
$5.59+0.15%
Arbitrum
$0.91705024+2.65%
VeChain
$0.01565550+0.73%
Optimism
$1.34+0.74%
NEAR Protocol
$1.13+0.51%
Maker
$1,136.10+0.93%
The Graph
$0.08799333+0.95%
Aave
$55.11+0.87%
XDC Network
$0.05750441-2.28%
Algorand
$0.09443589-0.16%
Synthetix
$2.24+12.03%
USDD
$0.99554118-0.18%
Kaspa
$0.03394147-4.27%
Tezos
$0.70000000+1.16%
MultiverseX
$25.04+0.67%
EOS
$0.57934958-1.40%
Stacks
$0.45589382-0.67%
The Sandbox
$0.30629697+0.20%
Immutable X
$0.55034165+0.61%
Theta
$0.61583535+0.83%
Axie Infinity
$4.53+0.66%
Bitcoin SV
$30.59+0.65%
Injective Protocol
$6.87+1.32%
Fantom
$0.20441935+1.55%
GateToken
$3.92+0.69%
Decentraland
$0.29153712-0.37%
Radix
$0.05158598-0.52%
Render Token
$1.36+0.91%
ApeCoin
$1.35-2.05%
NEO
$7.02+0.11%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99862411-0.55%
Rocket Pool
$24.71+12.57%
PAX Gold
$1,925.05-0.09%
Kava.io
$0.64627325-0.78%
IOTA
$0.16993916+2.51%
Flow
$0.43654404+1.52%
eCash
$0.00002318-0.74%
THORChain
$1.45-5.93%
Gala
$0.01680937-4.98%
Klaytn
$0.13330707-0.60%
Chiliz
$0.06061542+0.34%
Frax Share
$5.63-0.26%
Casper
$0.03527596-1.50%
BitTorrent
$0.00000041+1.20%
KuCoin Token
$4.04+0.65%
Sui
$0.48721335+0.59%
Huobi Token
$2.41+1.02%
Curve DAO Token
$0.43969726+0.16%
dYdX
$2.10+1.76%
Mina
$0.37589832-0.17%
Luna Classic
$0.00005995-0.60%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.80489274-1.27%
Nexo
$0.58671644+0.24%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.04%
Flare
$0.01320306-0.14%
Woo Network
$0.16959090+1.92%
Dash
$25.70+0.20%
GMX
$32.64-2.03%
SafePal
$0.56401874-2.68%
Astar
$0.05355257-3.28%
PancakeSwap
$1.24+0.05%
Compound
$40.51-0.52%
Arweave
$4.22+2.55%
Zilliqa
$0.01622995+0.71%
Fetch.ai
$0.26131920+0.88%
Gnosis
$102.48+0.45%
Conflux
$0.12106804-1.47%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16816000+0.69%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.08-0.30%
1inch Network
$0.23886742+0.68%
Illuvium
$41.72+0.71%
Enjin
$0.23401149+0.61%
Loopring
$0.18622834+4.57%
SingularityNET
$0.18794820-0.76%
SEI
$0.12835040-0.71%
Qtum
$2.13+0.98%
Livepeer
$7.72+15.54%
Helium
$1.55-0.24%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.69-0.24%
Osmosis
$0.35799412-0.35%
NEM
$0.02421234-0.05%
Celo
$0.42524967+0.18%
Convex Finance
$2.64-2.57%
Mask Network
$2.58+1.32%
Oasis Network
$0.04020156+1.06%
Decred
$13.05+0.65%
Zcash
$24.50-0.61%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.51+1.63%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-10.69%
Holo
$0.00104851-0.30%
Ankr
$0.01840600+0.78%
Beldex
$0.03275631+0.08%
Ravencoin
$0.01514705+0.16%
Yearn Finance
$5,390.32-1.05%
JasmyCoin
$0.00365944+3.97%
Wemix
$0.56026633-0.33%
Stepn
$0.15577580-0.02%
Kusama
$19.07-0.20%
BLUR
$0.19114437+1.55%
Aragon
$4.27+0.59%
FLOKI
$0.00001692-0.56%
Audius
$0.14970739+0.39%
Golem
$0.16411697-1.91%
ICON
$0.16099910-0.52%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19673830-0.84%
Waves
$1.50+0.75%
EthereumPoW
$1.39-1.24%
Worldcoin
$1.15+1.60%
Siacoin
$0.00286876-1.07%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.39702242-0.74%
Balancer
$3.38+0.11%
SXP
$0.24975848+0.41%
Band Protocol
$1.07-0.25%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32465820+0.40%
Merit Circle
$0.30197537-4.57%
Biconomy
$0.20714863+0.47%
Axelar
$0.35244616-1.60%
Moonbeam
$0.18511330-1.05%
IoTeX
$0.01375190+0.68%
Wax
$0.03844452-1.17%
Polymath Network
$0.12940000+1.49%
Harmony
$0.00943990-0.12%
TerraUSD
$0.01182199-0.85%
Kadena
$0.44938598+0.07%
Sushiswap
$0.57207932+0.72%
DigiByte
$0.00665370-1.74%
API3
$1.14-1.56%
Stargate Finance
$0.52484167+0.37%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.48+29.88%
Numeraire
$16.82-14.85%
Amp
$0.00184413-1.02%
Horizen
$7.22-0.67%
Lisk
$0.70014025-0.36%
UMA Protocol
$1.37-1.54%
Skale
$0.02067288+0.38%
Gains Network
$3.13+1.07%
Kyber Network
$0.51628844+1.62%
Cartesi
$0.12785038+4.26%
OriginTrail
$0.24270788-0.37%
Core
$0.58002730-1.34%
Joe
$0.26075979-5.90%
Nervos Network
$0.00266495+0.00%
Nano
$0.64828724-0.59%
PlayDapp
$0.14338407+0.36%
Coin98
$0.13746770-0.78%
Synapse
$0.41341722+1.14%
iExec RLC
$1.08-2.43%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-1.92%
Liquity
$0.81946077+0.55%
Bitgert
$0.00000019-1.64%
Gitcoin
$1.21+33.97%
Steem
$0.15678261+0.01%
Radworks
$1.38+3.14%
Radiant Capital
$0.22536315+1.46%
Sweat Economy
$0.00862336+4.20%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$9.26+0.04%
OMG Network
$0.45984070-0.93%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01302465+0.88%
Celer Network
$0.01130956+1.26%
Marlin
$0.00787571-1.07%
Syscoin
$0.08787421-0.77%
Bancor
$0.42917322-1.58%
SPACE ID
$0.21350907+8.24%
Dent
$0.00061680+0.13%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00140907+0.91%
WINkLink
$0.00006084-0.78%
Hashflow
$0.33362779-1.81%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.74238157-0.83%
Powerledger
$0.13463325-0.72%
NKN
$0.08820538+0.54%
Bifrost
$0.04070253-1.50%
Civic
$0.06913658-0.67%
Stormx
$0.00491276+1.11%
Bluzelle
$0.13046552+14.78%
Galxe
$1.15+2.64%
Secret
$0.25320860-1.33%
Verge
$0.00322760-3.85%
Celsius
$0.12410950-5.55%
Chromia
$0.08875955+1.76%
MOBOX
$0.24565913+0.93%
Sun Token
$0.00523607+0.26%
MetisDAO
$11.54-1.10%
Request
$0.06523537+0.70%
COTI
$0.03853346+1.47%
Adventure Gold
$0.60770628+6.28%
Keep Network
$0.08538255+1.87%
Spell Token
$0.00038791+0.53%
Ren
$0.04440342-1.73%
WazirX
$0.09642852-0.68%
XYO Network
$0.00315203-0.54%
Verasity
$0.00411939+1.26%
ARPA
$0.04279098+2.58%
Raydium
$0.18258547+3.51%
Aavegotchi
$0.80436522-0.60%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22193980+0.77%
Boba Network
$0.11907324+0.20%
Badger DAO
$2.03+0.70%
SuperRare
$0.06049647-0.88%
MOON
$0.34880959+2.67%
Origin Protocol
$0.07396942-0.20%
Maple
$4.69-1.14%
Orchid
$0.06078175+1.61%
Rally
$0.00712497+7.46%
Alien Worlds
$0.00960998+1.32%
Index Chain
$0.04459603+1.94%
LCX
$0.04377090+0.56%
Storj
$0.23540713+3.46%
CEEK VR
$0.03989210-0.25%
Moonriver
$4.24-0.71%
Voyager Token
$0.11185687+0.63%
TrueFi
$0.03020819-0.54%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.44317486+3.01%
RACA
$0.00009501-1.30%
GAS
$2.26+0.80%
Reef
$0.00136053+3.60%
LooksRare
$0.05383597-1.82%
Saitama
$0.00064814+0.17%
Ethernity
$1.45-1.01%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.70+6.50%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11364324-1.78%
Polkastarter
$0.25371265-1.64%
Travala.com
$0.47829751+1.00%
DIA
$0.22224114+1.39%
CLV
$0.03171698-0.44%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19600995+0.18%
Enzyme
$14.98-0.13%
Virtua
$0.01983119-0.74%
Keep3rV1
$43.18-0.14%
Alchemix
$10.91-2.76%
BarnBridge
$2.19+1.18%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-1.58%
Star Atlas
$0.00145187-0.41%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13238256-2.19%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075446-0.41%
MXC
$0.00742617+3.99%
district0x
$0.02398252+20.24%
0x
$0.16706373+1.18%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.96-2.63%
Velas
$0.00606150+12.21%
Harvest Finance
$21.10-2.97%
Serum
$0.03726858+10.10%
Decentral Games
$0.01907080+2.80%
StaFi
$0.24039368-0.90%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000062-1.91%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00316181+2.22%
Tamadoge
$0.01033452-3.28%
Rarible
$0.93274097-0.65%
Bonk
$0.00000024-0.50%
Augur
$1.13+0.51%
Tokemak
$0.45399164-0.58%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00959573+0.24%
Quantstamp
$0.01037024-1.97%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01388698-3.62%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04110059-0.99%
FTX Token
$1.06+2.47%
Braintrust
$0.30520323+3.16%
Pepe
$0.00000081+2.57%
BitDAO
$0.44873637+1.20%
Threshold
$0.01715904-0.67%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08396147+2.26%
Human
$0.04746138+10.88%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+2.28%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.05-1.33%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.41%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.86%
Tether
$0.99958052-0.12%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.18%
Dai
$1.00-0.15%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Grayscale's Legal Win Versus SEC Makes Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval More Likely: JPMorgan

For the SEC to defend its denial of Grayscale’s proposal to convert GBTC into an ETF, it would have to withdraw its previous approval of futures-based bitcoin ETFs, which is unlikely, the report said.

By Will Canny
AccessTimeIconSep 4, 2023 at 9:08 a.m. UTC
Updated Sep 4, 2023 at 9:13 a.m. UTC
Grayscale's new ad campaign in New York's Penn Station.

Grayscale's new ad campaign in New York's Penn Station. (Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

It is more likely that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be forced to approve the spot bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded-fund (ETF) applications from several asset managers after a federal court ruled that the regulator must review its rejection of Grayscale’s attempt to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an ETF, JPMorgan (JPM) said in a report Friday.

“The most important element of the Grayscale vs. SEC court ruling was that the denial by SEC was arbitrary and capricious because the Commission failed to explain its different treatment of similar products i.e., futures-based bitcoin ETFs,” analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote. Grayscale and CoinDesk are both owned by Digital Currency Group (DCG).

The court argued that fraud and manipulation in the spot market posed a similar risk to both futures and spot products because the “spot bitcoin market and CME bitcoin futures market are so tightly correlated,” the report said.

JPMorgan notes that the court ruled there was no justification to allow futures-based bitcoin ETFs but deny spot ETFs. That's highly significant because it implies that for the SEC to defend its denial of Grayscale’s proposal to convert GBTC, “it would have to retroactively withdraw its previous approval of futures-based bitcoin ETFs.”

A retroactive withdrawal would be extremely disruptive and embarrassing for the SEC and therefore appears unlikely, the bank said.

Still, while the Grayscale ruling may bring closer to the eventual approval of a spot bitcoin ETF, “such an approval is unlikely to prove a game changer for the crypto market,” the note said.

Spot bitcoin ETFs have existed for some time outside the U.S., but have failed to attract considerable investor interest, and bitcoin funds overall, both futures-based and physically backed funds, have attracted little investor interest since the second quarter of 2021, the report added.

Spot-based ETFs allow investors to hold their positions indefinitely while eliminating the rollover cost associated with futures ETFs. The crypto market is optimistic that an eventual launch of spot-based ETFs will unlock floodgates to mainstream money.

Read more: SEC Could Prepare Alternative Arguments to Reject Spot Bitcoin ETFs: Berenberg

Edited by Omkar Godbole.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Author placeholder image
Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.