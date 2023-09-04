First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hovers Below $26K; Stellar’s XLM Rallies

It is more likely the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will be forced to approve spot bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded-fund (ETF) applications from several asset managers after a federal court said the regulator must review its rejection of Grayscale’s attempt to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an ETF, JPMorgan (JPM) said in a report Friday. “The most important element of the Grayscale vs. SEC court ruling was that the denial by SEC was arbitrary and capricious because the Commission failed to explain its different treatment of similar products i.e., futures-based bitcoin ETFs,” analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote. Grayscale and CoinDesk are both owned by Digital Currency Group (DCG). The court argued that fraud and manipulation in the spot market posed a similar risk to both futures and spot products because the “spot bitcoin market and CME bitcoin futures market are so tightly correlated,” the report said.