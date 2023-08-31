MakerDAO’s MKR Token Jumps 10%, Defying Crypto Market Slump

Bitcoin
$26,061.17-4.40%
Ethereum
$1,650.51-3.10%
Binance Coin
$216.57-3.00%
XRP
$0.51002900-3.71%
Dogecoin
$0.06376843-3.26%
Cardano
$0.25403388-4.09%
Solana
$19.66-5.45%
Tron
$0.07499131-0.92%
Toncoin
$1.74-0.08%
Polkadot
$4.27-6.27%
Polygon
$0.54982827-4.70%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000798-2.25%
Litecoin
$63.87-5.56%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,261.18-3.80%
Bitcoin Cash
$206.21-3.52%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.92+0.92%
Avalanche
$10.01-4.10%
Uniswap
$4.36-6.36%
Stellar
$0.11463249-5.12%
Chainlink
$5.84-1.79%
Binance USD
$1.01+0.13%
TrueUSD
$0.99353650-0.42%
Monero
$142.89+0.77%
OKB
$42.94-1.74%
Ethereum Classic
$15.45-3.85%
Cosmos
$6.89-4.84%
Hedera
$0.05205288-3.79%
Internet Computer
$3.35-4.44%
Quant
$99.50-1.56%
Lido DAO
$1.61-3.52%
Filecoin
$3.20-6.95%
Cronos
$0.05046978-2.96%
Aptos
$5.57-5.03%
Arbitrum
$0.91435116-3.83%
VeChain
$0.01584069-2.84%
Optimism
$1.39-7.34%
NEAR Protocol
$1.16-4.06%
Maker
$1,141.65+10.03%
XDC Network
$0.05936964-7.72%
The Graph
$0.08881925-4.85%
Aave
$55.42-4.12%
Algorand
$0.09322688-4.28%
USDD
$0.99523329-0.08%
Stacks
$0.49311791-7.85%
Kaspa
$0.03373303-1.03%
MultiverseX
$26.20-0.64%
EOS
$0.58870000-6.07%
Tezos
$0.69048509-3.60%
The Sandbox
$0.31073704-4.41%
Immutable X
$0.56401557-3.36%
Synthetix
$1.94-3.53%
Theta
$0.62214963-3.83%
Axie Infinity
$4.68-4.11%
Bitcoin SV
$31.22-4.35%
Injective Protocol
$7.02-1.53%
Fantom
$0.20513980-3.40%
Decentraland
$0.29434224-4.37%
Radix
$0.05282980-0.05%
GateToken
$3.87-1.32%
ApeCoin
$1.43-2.62%
Render Token
$1.36-5.43%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.12%
NEO
$7.09-4.49%
Gala
$0.01879833-6.61%
Kava.io
$0.65835313-6.17%
PAX Gold
$1,927.78-0.23%
eCash
$0.00002387-4.97%
Flow
$0.44024800-5.20%
Rocket Pool
$22.89-5.49%
THORChain
$1.50-3.39%
IOTA
$0.15847707+1.38%
Klaytn
$0.13506017-2.93%
Chiliz
$0.06037824-4.81%
Frax Share
$5.60-5.08%
KuCoin Token
$4.13-6.18%
Casper
$0.03521467-1.88%
Curve DAO Token
$0.45058327-4.31%
dYdX
$2.24+4.53%
BitTorrent
$0.00000040-2.90%
Huobi Token
$2.36-3.67%
Mina
$0.37842543-3.23%
Sui
$0.50017760-5.61%
Luna Classic
$0.00006195-3.50%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.83897318-0.31%
Nexo
$0.59034214-1.89%
GMX
$35.04-7.36%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.15%
Flare
$0.01310868-4.70%
Dash
$25.99-3.98%
Woo Network
$0.16584629-3.84%
Astar
$0.05576173-4.76%
Compound
$41.39-3.42%
Zilliqa
$0.01616083-5.86%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.18-7.48%
Arweave
$4.13-3.31%
Gnosis
$101.55-4.43%
Conflux
$0.12499500-4.23%
PancakeSwap
$1.26-2.99%
SafePal
$0.51298950+0.30%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17052000-4.17%
1inch Network
$0.24572405-5.44%
Illuvium
$43.25-3.13%
Fetch.ai
$0.22931335-1.57%
SEI
$0.13182184-15.09%
Enjin
$0.23697852-4.39%
Helium
$1.60-1.39%
Celo
$0.45248046-1.77%
Qtum
$2.16-3.93%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.82-3.13%
Loopring
$0.17962305-3.92%
Osmosis
$0.36320095-4.52%
SingularityNET
$0.18036920-3.84%
Convex Finance
$2.77-3.91%
NEM
$0.02438790-3.95%
Mask Network
$2.62-4.67%
Livepeer
$7.18-3.88%
Decred
$13.30-3.79%
Zcash
$24.69-5.87%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.85-2.92%
Oasis Network
$0.03986083-4.05%
Beldex
$0.03413558-4.07%
Holo
$0.00105534-3.23%
Ankr
$0.01866934-5.09%
Yearn Finance
$5,507.73-2.10%
BLUR
$0.20354431-3.62%
Ravencoin
$0.01501930-4.60%
Wemix
$0.56716034-1.25%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-4.37%
Stepn
$0.15946387-3.41%
JasmyCoin
$0.00360883-0.84%
FLOKI
$0.00001743-5.08%
Kusama
$18.90-3.43%
Aragon
$4.23-0.77%
Audius
$0.15020815-3.14%
Golem
$0.16492251-4.47%
ICON
$0.16515453-4.23%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20064467+0.35%
Waves
$1.51-4.08%
Balancer
$3.46-3.70%
Worldcoin
$1.15-6.45%
SXP
$0.25410506-5.43%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40243671-5.38%
EthereumPoW
$1.35-3.80%
Band Protocol
$1.08-1.99%
Merit Circle
$0.31111629-10.11%
Siacoin
$0.00275581-4.47%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32251750-2.52%
Moonbeam
$0.19088379-3.41%
Biconomy
$0.20538622-3.26%
Wax
$0.03922894-3.64%
Axelar
$0.34267177-1.05%
IoTeX
$0.01381635-3.35%
Harmony
$0.00981165-5.54%
TerraUSD
$0.01205640-4.19%
Polymath Network
$0.13100000-0.91%
Sushiswap
$0.59313398-3.16%
Amp
$0.00201694+4.68%
Kadena
$0.45953530-6.63%
DigiByte
$0.00668040-4.73%
Joe
$0.32030053+34.95%
Stargate Finance
$0.52664274-4.35%
Horizen
$7.57-4.15%
Core
$0.65972280-3.68%
Gains Network
$3.39-4.79%
Skale
$0.02171814-2.15%
Lisk
$0.69779144-4.39%
API3
$1.15-3.18%
UMA Protocol
$1.33-4.42%
Kyber Network
$0.50828525-4.44%
Nervos Network
$0.00263388-4.69%
OriginTrail
$0.22856724-3.52%
Cartesi
$0.11892156-3.24%
Nano
$0.63841242+4.86%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.43+3.31%
Synapse
$0.43113060+1.84%
PlayDapp
$0.14542687-5.67%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-0.66%
Bitgert
$0.00000020-2.36%
Coin98
$0.13169973-3.63%
Liquity
$0.80141819-3.07%
iExec RLC
$0.99956085-3.61%
Radiant Capital
$0.23138811-1.14%
Numeraire
$11.01-1.35%
Steem
$0.15303236-4.97%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01357767-2.40%
OMG Network
$0.47358924-5.05%
Syscoin
$0.09136906-3.35%
Radworks
$1.31-3.84%
Celer Network
$0.01141311-6.38%
Marlin
$0.00790535-3.14%
Sweat Economy
$0.00785167+5.21%
Bifrost
$0.04405247+7.40%
Bancor
$0.41999946-2.08%
Dent
$0.00063361-2.96%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.77013206-4.51%
WINkLink
$0.00006144-1.46%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00141239-2.13%
Verge
$0.00351033-3.37%
Powerledger
$0.13314716-3.93%
Hashflow
$0.31788607-2.63%
Secret
$0.26344507-3.46%
Civic
$0.06912481-2.09%
NKN
$0.08521489-1.83%
Gitcoin
$0.88956979-2.73%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.73+15.31%
Galxe
$1.16-2.79%
Celsius
$0.12731417-0.80%
SPACE ID
$0.18813796-4.88%
Stormx
$0.00478893-4.95%
MOBOX
$0.24835123-3.09%
Chromia
$0.08883187-4.71%
MetisDAO
$11.63-4.05%
Sun Token
$0.00520683-1.51%
Request
$0.06411840-2.50%
Keep Network
$0.08467175-7.62%
Spell Token
$0.00038899-2.85%
Bluzelle
$0.11267335-2.22%
Ren
$0.04633350-4.60%
COTI
$0.03778377-3.76%
WazirX
$0.10007492-3.48%
Yield Guild Games
$0.24324416+5.17%
XYO Network
$0.00308963-1.15%
Aavegotchi
$0.82899907+2.03%
Verasity
$0.00409902-4.39%
Boba Network
$0.12077005-0.94%
Badger DAO
$2.01-2.81%
ARPA
$0.04008762-4.40%
Raydium
$0.17078356-3.87%
Origin Protocol
$0.07514345-5.08%
Maple
$4.73+3.08%
Adventure Gold
$0.48171656-6.20%
MOON
$0.34725367+1.79%
SuperRare
$0.05874533-2.04%
Alien Worlds
$0.00983310-3.33%
Rally
$0.00694229-6.02%
CEEK VR
$0.04171939-2.96%
Orchid
$0.05812256-4.35%
Index Chain
$0.04461521+2.22%
LCX
$0.04346551-3.18%
Voyager Token
$0.11429815-6.11%
LooksRare
$0.06120589-6.10%
RACA
$0.00009692-3.83%
Storj
$0.22576116-5.37%
Moonriver
$4.13-5.08%
TrueFi
$0.02947858-3.90%
Reef
$0.00137144-2.16%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.42678615-0.22%
GAS
$2.21-3.24%
Saitama
$0.00064504+0.26%
Ethernity
$1.43-3.38%
Travala.com
$0.49877607-2.28%
Polkastarter
$0.25348392-2.67%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11216248-3.66%
DIA
$0.22164520-4.47%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.52-3.05%
CLV
$0.03142377-2.80%
Enzyme
$15.14-5.13%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19126875-2.33%
Keep3rV1
$44.37-3.22%
Virtua
$0.01991059-2.25%
Alchemix
$10.83-2.12%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13519722-1.29%
BarnBridge
$2.19-4.55%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-1.17%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077416-1.68%
Star Atlas
$0.00142953-3.34%
district0x
$0.02380000-0.29%
MXC
$0.00714497-1.71%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.00-2.03%
0x
$0.16515785-5.21%
Harvest Finance
$21.45+0.72%
Decentral Games
$0.01978078-5.94%
Serum
$0.03649515-2.15%
StaFi
$0.24033238-0.68%
Velas
$0.00533205-3.16%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000066-8.46%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00302905-1.97%
Rarible
$0.94812944+0.22%
Bonk
$0.00000025-5.72%
Tamadoge
$0.00994446+11.41%
Augur
$1.18-5.52%
Tokemak
$0.48050816-6.49%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01005830-0.48%
Quantstamp
$0.01015496-8.53%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01347672-9.19%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04273092+5.91%
FTX Token
$1.02-2.27%
Braintrust
$0.29760221-1.50%
Pepe
$0.00000080-7.09%
BitDAO
$0.45205547+7.28%
Threshold
$0.01751856-5.53%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08324057-2.46%
Human
$0.04221968-4.08%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-2.30%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09-1.48%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.86%
PayPal USD
$0.99855726-0.07%
Tether
$1.00-0.01%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.06%
Dai
$1.00+0.08%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

MakerDAO’s MKR Token Jumps 10%, Defying Crypto Market Slump

The rally occurred amid improving fundamentals of Maker, as the protocol has returned to make profits, Messari analyst Kunal Goel said.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconAug 31, 2023 at 8:17 p.m. UTC
MKR price over the past 24 hours (CoinDesk)

MKR price over the past 24 hours (CoinDesk)

Maker (MKR), the governance token of decentralized finance (DeFi) lender MakerDAO, jumped more than 10% Thursday, defying slumping cryptocurrency prices as the platform has turned profitable again after tweaking its lending rates.

The token is the best performing digital asset above $100 million market capitalization, CoinDesk price data shows, vastly outperforming the broader crypto market proxy CoinDesk Market Index’s (CMI) 3.5% decline.

While there wasn’t any development to ignite the rally, MakerDAO’s fundamentals have improved recently, as the platform has returned to make profits after a brief increase in spending on incentives, Kunal Goel, senior research analyst at Messari, explained in an interview.

MakerDAO is one of the largest crypto lending protocols and issuer of the $5 billion stablecoin DAI. The platform has increased revenues through investing its vast stablecoin reserves in real-world assets such as U.S. government bonds and lending to banks to capture higher yields in traditional finance as part of a major overhaul called “Endgame.”

The platform earlier this month temporarily hiked rewards for DAI holders to as much as 8%, but the payouts erased Maker’s profit expectations, as CoinDesk reported. The platform lowered rewards and hiked borrowing rates, so it has been profitable again, Goel said.

MKR holders are benefiting from the platform’s profits via Maker’s token buyback scheme introduced last month, which reduces outstanding supply on the market using surplus revenues of the platform’s treasury.

The Maker-adjacent lending platform Spark also enjoyed growth, nearing an all-time high $700 million of total value locked (TVL) on the protocol, DefiLlama data shows. Maker founder Rune Christensen earlier this month unveiled a proposal to roll out Spark’s SPK tokens via airdrop.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Krisztian Sandor
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.