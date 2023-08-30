Grayscale Ruling Does Not Guarantee Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval, Traders Say

Bitcoin
$27,349+5.36%
Ethereum
$1,712.47+4.08%
Binance Coin
$224.72+3.34%
XRP
$0.53030231+2.62%
Cardano
$0.26408807+0.74%
Dogecoin
$0.06545010+3.56%
Solana
$21.49+5.86%
Tron
$0.07635281+0.43%
Toncoin
$1.75+15.18%
Polkadot
$4.60+0.50%
Polygon
$0.58154971+3.92%
Litecoin
$67.37+3.68%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000826+1.83%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,343.35+5.22%
Bitcoin Cash
$217.05+14.13%
Avalanche
$10.58+1.00%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.89+1.25%
Uniswap
$4.70+2.17%
Stellar
$0.12224817+3.75%
Chainlink
$6.03+2.60%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.03%
TrueUSD
$0.99767566-0.00%
Monero
$147.19+2.95%
OKB
$43.62+1.68%
Ethereum Classic
$16.33+4.02%
Cosmos
$7.36+2.69%
Hedera
$0.05531233+3.21%
Internet Computer
$3.55+2.79%
Filecoin
$3.44+2.48%
Lido DAO
$1.69+6.68%
Quant
$101.10+0.31%
Cronos
$0.05202777+2.41%
Aptos
$5.92+4.41%
Arbitrum
$0.96336784+1.65%
VeChain
$0.01644164+4.27%
NEAR Protocol
$1.21+3.47%
Optimism
$1.48+3.67%
Maker
$1,047.40+2.19%
XDC Network
$0.06382636+5.56%
The Graph
$0.09296394+4.67%
Aave
$58.49+2.32%
Algorand
$0.09827649+2.13%
Stacks
$0.52641011+16.24%
Kaspa
$0.03588377+6.78%
USDD
$0.99685155+0.11%
EOS
$0.62070000+6.49%
MultiverseX
$26.27+4.58%
The Sandbox
$0.32912867+3.34%
Tezos
$0.71766858+3.11%
Synthetix
$2.07+0.47%
Immutable X
$0.59101877+5.45%
Axie Infinity
$4.97+4.44%
Theta
$0.64717064+5.44%
Bitcoin SV
$33.07+7.79%
Fantom
$0.21340467+6.55%
Injective Protocol
$7.12+5.68%
Decentraland
$0.31186643+6.09%
Radix
$0.05326916+2.22%
ApeCoin
$1.48+3.98%
GateToken
$3.95+3.25%
Render Token
$1.46+5.79%
NEO
$7.52+5.60%
Gala
$0.02054447+6.36%
Kava.io
$0.70608494+2.43%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99383569-0.45%
eCash
$0.00002516+6.94%
Flow
$0.47139713+4.33%
PAX Gold
$1,922.55+0.61%
Rocket Pool
$24.39+4.86%
THORChain
$1.58+7.38%
Klaytn
$0.14073688+2.00%
Chiliz
$0.06422634+5.35%
IOTA
$0.15715108+5.55%
Frax Share
$5.91-0.22%
KuCoin Token
$4.46+2.23%
Curve DAO Token
$0.47898118-3.63%
Casper
$0.03636610-0.12%
BitTorrent
$0.00000042+0.64%
Huobi Token
$2.47+0.62%
Sui
$0.53240602+1.75%
Mina
$0.39617660+3.62%
Luna Classic
$0.00006482+4.78%
dYdX
$2.14-0.07%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.85236609+3.01%
GMX
$38.53+4.22%
Nexo
$0.60503126+2.70%
Flare
$0.01387190+1.35%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.14%
Dash
$26.90+4.53%
Astar
$0.05984224+0.03%
SEI
$0.16954199+39.48%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.30+0.06%
Compound
$43.08+4.78%
Woo Network
$0.17011337+6.51%
Zilliqa
$0.01723859+3.77%
Arweave
$4.35+4.61%
Gnosis
$106.95+5.11%
Conflux
$0.13073854+7.13%
PancakeSwap
$1.30+2.25%
1inch Network
$0.25969292+6.46%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17933000+6.55%
SafePal
$0.52303988+5.14%
Illuvium
$44.68+5.03%
Enjin
$0.25031870+5.15%
Helium
$1.67+2.46%
Qtum
$2.26+5.90%
Osmosis
$0.38641255+2.44%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.46+4.43%
Loopring
$0.18814016+3.46%
Convex Finance
$2.93+2.83%
Fetch.ai
$0.22059798+8.11%
Celo
$0.45257428+6.98%
SingularityNET
$0.18667760+5.71%
NEM
$0.02553917+3.31%
Mask Network
$2.79+8.48%
Livepeer
$7.45+4.66%
Zcash
$25.86+3.27%
Decred
$13.81+3.83%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.19+3.32%
Oasis Network
$0.04198176+3.98%
Ankr
$0.02014576+4.04%
Beldex
$0.03543584+0.73%
Holo
$0.00110557+4.36%
Ravencoin
$0.01599530+3.49%
BLUR
$0.21419206+2.26%
Yearn Finance
$5,662.51+2.65%
FLOKI
$0.00001859+7.46%
Stepn
$0.16582401+4.59%
Wemix
$0.57877899+2.48%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+4.45%
Kusama
$19.93+3.83%
JasmyCoin
$0.00362166+5.25%
Aragon
$4.31+4.72%
Audius
$0.15563693+5.57%
Golem
$0.17183919+3.31%
ICON
$0.17426831+4.87%
Worldcoin
$1.28+10.69%
Waves
$1.58+5.12%
SXP
$0.27177580+5.69%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.42999519+4.94%
Balancer
$3.62+3.44%
EthereumPoW
$1.43+2.80%
Siacoin
$0.00291382+2.61%
Band Protocol
$1.11+3.30%
Merit Circle
$0.31681720+8.79%
Moonbeam
$0.20115530+0.47%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32739347+3.74%
Wax
$0.04098548+2.42%
Biconomy
$0.21107492+3.19%
IoTeX
$0.01440888+5.17%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16900000-5.07%
Axelar
$0.34447065-1.26%
Harmony
$0.01059392+6.67%
TerraUSD
$0.01261458+1.46%
Polymath Network
$0.13380000+0.83%
Sushiswap
$0.61059663+4.38%
DigiByte
$0.00709671+2.87%
Kadena
$0.47322301+0.68%
Stargate Finance
$0.56098060+2.50%
Horizen
$7.81+13.89%
Amp
$0.00193852+0.89%
Gains Network
$3.58+4.39%
Core
$0.68631774+2.44%
API3
$1.22+20.72%
Lisk
$0.72594318-0.57%
Skale
$0.02239113+6.99%
UMA Protocol
$1.41+3.58%
Kyber Network
$0.53584420+2.38%
Nervos Network
$0.00279762+5.90%
Cartesi
$0.12525983+4.85%
OriginTrail
$0.23914740+6.26%
PlayDapp
$0.15488224+4.93%
Joe
$0.23901988+3.31%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.40+5.40%
Synapse
$0.42771131+3.53%
Nano
$0.60990720-0.58%
Bitgert
$0.00000020-0.11%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-3.75%
Coin98
$0.13772510+7.14%
Liquity
$0.82859038+5.42%
iExec RLC
$1.04+8.18%
Steem
$0.16292983+3.08%
Radiant Capital
$0.23738100+2.22%
Numeraire
$11.20+1.38%
OMG Network
$0.50407628+6.20%
Celer Network
$0.01229246+10.23%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01403674+6.27%
Syscoin
$0.09512926-6.91%
Radworks
$1.35+1.77%
Marlin
$0.00831312+4.23%
Bancor
$0.43303239+1.96%
Dent
$0.00065609+5.86%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.80094031+3.39%
Verge
$0.00369729+9.37%
WINkLink
$0.00006301+1.15%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00145781+3.12%
Powerledger
$0.13940009+1.84%
Civic
$0.07150809+2.90%
Secret
$0.27095352+0.65%
Hashflow
$0.32500679+1.59%
SPACE ID
$0.19904703+7.86%
NKN
$0.08754042+6.04%
Galxe
$1.21+1.30%
Bifrost
$0.04037191+3.63%
Sweat Economy
$0.00712286+1.54%
Stormx
$0.00505336+0.02%
Gitcoin
$0.91327148+9.53%
MOBOX
$0.25895157+2.18%
MetisDAO
$12.41+2.87%
Chromia
$0.09418673+5.56%
Celsius
$0.12567387+2.57%
Sun Token
$0.00537379+1.88%
Request
$0.06584095+1.51%
Keep Network
$0.09185376+6.97%
Ren
$0.04902861+5.94%
COTI
$0.03970022+5.54%
Spell Token
$0.00040408+3.94%
WazirX
$0.10453768+5.48%
Bluzelle
$0.11579968+3.89%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.65+17.84%
Verasity
$0.00431527+3.92%
XYO Network
$0.00317123+4.00%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23684675+13.14%
Boba Network
$0.12246328-0.04%
Aavegotchi
$0.80640966+2.15%
Badger DAO
$2.08+2.31%
ARPA
$0.04176324+6.76%
Raydium
$0.17979845+1.65%
Origin Protocol
$0.08075377+11.06%
Adventure Gold
$0.51635255+11.51%
MOON
$0.36563437+6.91%
LooksRare
$0.06884812+11.78%
Alien Worlds
$0.01023247+4.30%
SuperRare
$0.06060275+4.71%
Rally
$0.00734230-9.08%
LCX
$0.04690846+2.66%
Maple
$4.55+0.15%
Orchid
$0.06071930+2.13%
CEEK VR
$0.04316041+1.98%
Voyager Token
$0.12005582+1.38%
Storj
$0.24054886+5.46%
Moonriver
$4.38+1.30%
TrueFi
$0.03190941+3.86%
Index Chain
$0.04414679+3.23%
RACA
$0.00009973+2.46%
Reef
$0.00142533+7.28%
GAS
$2.30+2.63%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.43152991+5.05%
Saitama
$0.00064113+1.82%
Ethernity
$1.48+3.49%
Travala.com
$0.52807544+3.20%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12031786+1.35%
Polkastarter
$0.26519121+4.16%
DIA
$0.22892513+2.39%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.64+5.15%
CLV
$0.03236323+2.51%
Enzyme
$16.19+3.70%
Keep3rV1
$46.23+2.18%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19440031+5.01%
Virtua
$0.02053951+2.96%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+2.75%
Alchemix
$10.85+3.04%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13823887+3.55%
Star Atlas
$0.00149831+2.25%
Onyxcoin
$0.00079396+3.68%
BarnBridge
$2.17-4.59%
district0x
$0.02370822+9.14%
MXC
$0.00728138-3.40%
0x
$0.17710961+5.54%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.05+2.05%
Velas
$0.00616514-4.43%
Decentral Games
$0.02100764+4.74%
Harvest Finance
$21.76+3.14%
Serum
$0.03812656+1.31%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000072+1.43%
StaFi
$0.24414649+3.67%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00315955+1.66%
Bonk
$0.00000027+8.56%
Rarible
$0.95716264+1.45%
Augur
$1.23+1.49%
Tamadoge
$0.00903048+10.19%
Tokemak
$0.52238002+2.76%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01010586+3.63%
Quantstamp
$0.01015695+3.61%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01418513+3.11%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03993944+2.01%
FTX Token
$1.05+2.81%
Braintrust
$0.30664766-0.04%
Pepe
$0.00000089+6.21%
BitDAO
$0.42307920-0.66%
Threshold
$0.01891113+6.49%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08602975+7.37%
Human
$0.04485648+2.08%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+4.48%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.11-0.27%
Hamster
$0.00000000+2.87%
PayPal USD
$0.98933360-0.88%
Tether
$0.99935395-0.01%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.06%
Dai
$1.00-0.07%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Grayscale Ruling Does Not Guarantee Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval, Traders Say

“It doesn't mean that now Grayscale will be 100% able to list a spot Bitcoin ETF, nor that this will happen in the future,” one trader said.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconAug 30, 2023 at 8:36 a.m. UTC
Chairman for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler. (SEC, modified by CoinDesk)

Grayscale's victory over the SEC does not necessarily indicate a bitcoin spot ETF approval. (SEC, modified by CoinDesk)

Bitcoin (BTC) prices surged some 7% on Tuesday after weeks of slumber as traders reacted to hopes of the long-contended Grayscale Bitcoin spot ETF getting approved in the U.S. following a court decision.

A federal appeals court ordered the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to "vacate" its rejection of the trust issuer's bid to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an exchange-traded fund. This could potentially open the door for a spot bitcoin ETF in the U.S - even as the SEC has disapproved every such ETF application it's reviewed to date.

Grayscale and CoinDesk share the same parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG).

But while most market participants are rejoicing, some remain cautious about the optimism, draining out the current euphoria amongst loyalists.

“Grayscale obtained the chance of seeing their filing re-evaluated by the SEC as the causes of rejection did not seem fair to the judge,” said Matteo Greco, research analyst at Fineqia International (CSE:FNQ), in a note to CoinDesk Wednesday. “It doesn't mean that now Grayscale will be 100% able to list a spot Bitcoin ETF, nor that this will happen in the future.”

“Undoubtedly this development is a strong positive signal for the market. However, final decisions on when and if Grayscale will be able to list its product as an ETF are yet to be made,” Greco added, pointing out that some 2.5 million bitcoin are held at a short-term loss that may serve as headwinds in the coming months.

“Looking at the bigger picture and analyzing the whole digital asset market, trading volume remains extremely low. The cumulated volume on centralized exchanges for the month of August totals roughly $400 billion, the lowest number since December 2020,” Greco stated.

Some, however, said that while the federal court’s decision doesn’t point to outright approval, it makes for the first steps of a changing regulatory environment.

"While the decision does not yet mean that the first US bitcoin ETF will be approved, the court ruling It follows a pattern of legal escalation between regulators and digital asset players who have been giving solid arguments to support their case,” said Guilhem Chaumont, co-founder of trading firm Flowdesk in a message to CoinDesk.

“So even if this is not the definitive end of this case, we would not be surprised to see this as the first in a series of positive news about regulatory adoption in the US,” Chaumont added.

As such, long-term holders of bitcoin have shown a continued accumulation of the tokens despite a recent billion-dollar shakeout, suggesting a bullish outlook in the longer term remains intact among traders regardless of the current market lull.

These long-term holders are also seemingly holding onto their spot positions, refraining from outright trading or using their bitcoin as collateral, analysts from crypto exchange Bitfinex said Tuesday.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.