EOS Network's Token Receives Trading Approval in Japan, EOS Surges Nearly 10%

Bitcoin
$27,430.50+5.55%
Ethereum
$1,717.06+4.30%
Binance Coin
$225.10+3.56%
XRP
$0.53421182+3.21%
Cardano
$0.26527566+0.96%
Dogecoin
$0.06578545+4.04%
Solana
$21.61+6.69%
Tron
$0.07672702+0.66%
Toncoin
$1.76+16.17%
Polkadot
$4.61+0.74%
Polygon
$0.58510357+4.95%
Litecoin
$67.70+4.06%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000831+2.42%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,418.82+5.42%
Bitcoin Cash
$218.23+15.02%
Avalanche
$10.63+1.61%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.90+1.32%
Uniswap
$4.71+2.20%
Stellar
$0.12281243+4.16%
Chainlink
$6.06+2.97%
Binance USD
$1.01+0.33%
TrueUSD
$0.99895219+0.22%
Monero
$147.93+3.20%
OKB
$43.64+1.83%
Ethereum Classic
$16.45+4.49%
Cosmos
$7.38+2.96%
Hedera
$0.05582701+2.80%
Internet Computer
$3.56+3.55%
Filecoin
$3.47+3.57%
Lido DAO
$1.69+7.42%
Quant
$101.30+0.41%
Cronos
$0.05206720+2.20%
Aptos
$5.94+4.80%
Arbitrum
$0.96436423+1.94%
VeChain
$0.01651121+5.05%
NEAR Protocol
$1.22+3.67%
Optimism
$1.48+3.97%
Maker
$1,046.80+2.33%
XDC Network
$0.06483829+6.29%
Aave
$59.01+3.08%
The Graph
$0.09320220+4.96%
Algorand
$0.09895216+2.78%
Stacks
$0.52942443+16.71%
Kaspa
$0.03618117+7.61%
USDD
$1.01+1.72%
EOS
$0.62740000+7.92%
The Sandbox
$0.33091479+3.97%
MultiverseX
$26.32+4.76%
Tezos
$0.72000000+3.15%
Synthetix
$2.07+0.64%
Immutable X
$0.59340964+6.02%
Axie Infinity
$4.99+5.00%
Theta
$0.64806874+5.72%
Bitcoin SV
$33.21+7.70%
Fantom
$0.21576696+7.80%
Injective Protocol
$7.20+6.10%
Decentraland
$0.31295261+6.32%
Render Token
$1.47+6.40%
Radix
$0.05326059+1.45%
ApeCoin
$1.48+4.32%
GateToken
$3.96+3.37%
Gala
$0.02068813+7.28%
NEO
$7.50+5.15%
Kava.io
$0.70888588+3.17%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99373408-0.12%
eCash
$0.00002538+7.84%
Flow
$0.47263493+4.47%
PAX Gold
$1,920.09+0.68%
THORChain
$1.59+8.09%
Rocket Pool
$24.04+3.34%
Klaytn
$0.14256706+3.62%
Chiliz
$0.06468610+6.74%
IOTA
$0.15746011+6.09%
Frax Share
$5.96+1.46%
KuCoin Token
$4.49+3.27%
Curve DAO Token
$0.48092128-0.22%
Casper
$0.03644355-0.33%
BitTorrent
$0.00000042+1.51%
Huobi Token
$2.49+1.20%
Sui
$0.53558574+2.65%
Mina
$0.39805833+4.22%
Luna Classic
$0.00006484+5.04%
dYdX
$2.15+0.27%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.85482108+3.65%
GMX
$38.69+4.61%
Nexo
$0.60750419+3.08%
Flare
$0.01391280+1.72%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.16%
Dash
$27.04+5.42%
Astar
$0.06033068+0.58%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.31+1.44%
Compound
$43.59+6.19%
Woo Network
$0.17055161+7.54%
Zilliqa
$0.01732143+4.44%
Arweave
$4.38+5.91%
Gnosis
$107.31+5.19%
SEI
$0.15369845+26.80%
Conflux
$0.13170920+8.20%
PancakeSwap
$1.31+3.17%
1inch Network
$0.26099217+6.69%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18021000+7.03%
SafePal
$0.51326677+3.63%
Illuvium
$44.81+5.53%
Enjin
$0.25093122+5.31%
Helium
$1.69+3.45%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.74+8.46%
Qtum
$2.28+6.55%
Loopring
$0.18996181+4.98%
Osmosis
$0.38575124+2.04%
Convex Finance
$2.94+4.32%
SingularityNET
$0.18848979+7.26%
Fetch.ai
$0.22192400+8.86%
Celo
$0.45428234+7.69%
NEM
$0.02566245+3.96%
Mask Network
$2.81+8.81%
Zcash
$26.03+3.50%
Livepeer
$7.46+4.35%
Decred
$13.83+4.95%
Oasis Network
$0.04221357+5.11%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.21+3.39%
Ankr
$0.02013224+3.58%
Beldex
$0.03548348+1.85%
Holo
$0.00111492+4.41%
BLUR
$0.21737426+3.10%
Ravencoin
$0.01606134+3.99%
Yearn Finance
$5,704.44+3.16%
FLOKI
$0.00001851+7.13%
Stepn
$0.16627799+4.28%
Wemix
$0.57681001+2.19%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+3.99%
Kusama
$19.95+4.60%
JasmyCoin
$0.00361791+5.55%
Aragon
$4.33+4.95%
Audius
$0.15604408+5.55%
Golem
$0.17164839+3.21%
ICON
$0.17506390+4.95%
Worldcoin
$1.29+10.63%
Waves
$1.59+5.95%
SXP
$0.27392325+7.04%
Balancer
$3.63+3.89%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.43023926+5.18%
EthereumPoW
$1.43+3.37%
Band Protocol
$1.15+6.06%
Siacoin
$0.00293093+3.30%
Merit Circle
$0.31914600+9.22%
Moonbeam
$0.20242471+1.22%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32985523+4.78%
Wax
$0.04116024+2.75%
Biconomy
$0.21149898+3.77%
IoTeX
$0.01440637+4.89%
Axelar
$0.34690891-0.69%
Harmony
$0.01068257+8.01%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16900000-4.99%
TerraUSD
$0.01264374+2.03%
Polymath Network
$0.13290000+0.76%
Sushiswap
$0.61368901+4.01%
DigiByte
$0.00708164+3.11%
Kadena
$0.47365173+1.58%
Stargate Finance
$0.55890118+2.62%
Horizen
$7.80+14.47%
Amp
$0.00194521+0.84%
Gains Network
$3.55+4.42%
Core
$0.68765557+2.71%
Skale
$0.02267037+7.63%
Lisk
$0.72953708+2.52%
UMA Protocol
$1.41+3.74%
API3
$1.19+16.65%
Kyber Network
$0.54031152+3.32%
Nervos Network
$0.00280400+5.82%
Cartesi
$0.12550179+5.17%
OriginTrail
$0.23723844+5.85%
PlayDapp
$0.15405172+4.36%
Nano
$0.62440590+2.50%
Joe
$0.24174479+4.82%
Synapse
$0.42862731+4.41%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-2.73%
Bitgert
$0.00000020+1.20%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.36+4.20%
Coin98
$0.13765498+7.39%
Liquity
$0.83759153+7.20%
iExec RLC
$1.05+8.61%
Steem
$0.16387017+3.35%
Radiant Capital
$0.23881527+2.81%
Numeraire
$11.26+2.16%
OMG Network
$0.50361594+5.79%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01420079+7.87%
Celer Network
$0.01236193+11.21%
Syscoin
$0.09561705-11.27%
Marlin
$0.00839187+5.55%
Radworks
$1.35+2.66%
Dent
$0.00066188+6.64%
Bancor
$0.43358820+3.08%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.80715373+4.26%
Verge
$0.00372344+7.87%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00146341+3.32%
WINkLink
$0.00006311+0.91%
Powerledger
$0.14057293+2.42%
Bifrost
$0.04206861+8.44%
Secret
$0.27242091+1.42%
Civic
$0.07164837+3.06%
NKN
$0.08814968+7.43%
Hashflow
$0.32552731+2.07%
Galxe
$1.21+1.46%
Gitcoin
$0.92464348+9.93%
SPACE ID
$0.19664328+7.00%
Sweat Economy
$0.00715014+2.40%
Stormx
$0.00507137+0.97%
MOBOX
$0.25988416+3.02%
Chromia
$0.09452754+6.49%
MetisDAO
$12.41+3.20%
Celsius
$0.12541532+2.82%
Sun Token
$0.00538257+1.97%
Request
$0.06613045+1.91%
Keep Network
$0.09188119+7.05%
Ren
$0.04935457+5.76%
COTI
$0.03995082+5.59%
Spell Token
$0.00040522+4.25%
WazirX
$0.10359908+3.58%
Bluzelle
$0.11474020+5.98%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.58+16.16%
Verasity
$0.00432566+5.14%
XYO Network
$0.00316322+3.97%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23589846+13.30%
Boba Network
$0.12230129+0.15%
Aavegotchi
$0.81396695+3.29%
Badger DAO
$2.10+2.52%
ARPA
$0.04175735+6.59%
Raydium
$0.18096740+2.44%
Origin Protocol
$0.08077615+10.68%
Adventure Gold
$0.51576252+12.25%
MOON
$0.36650824+8.03%
Alien Worlds
$0.01033040+5.63%
SuperRare
$0.06076441+5.52%
Rally
$0.00745620-11.61%
LooksRare
$0.06794116+10.43%
Orchid
$0.06227963+4.88%
LCX
$0.04716753+2.82%
Maple
$4.54-0.18%
Voyager Token
$0.12183421+1.16%
CEEK VR
$0.04300549+1.17%
Storj
$0.24252382+6.21%
Moonriver
$4.42+2.82%
TrueFi
$0.03207613+4.61%
Index Chain
$0.04448056+4.46%
RACA
$0.00009980+1.74%
Reef
$0.00142418+6.68%
GAS
$2.30+2.64%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.43462483+5.92%
Saitama
$0.00064273+2.00%
Ethernity
$1.49+3.79%
Travala.com
$0.53236200+3.98%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11946839+1.01%
Polkastarter
$0.26620486+4.73%
DIA
$0.22904642+3.82%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.61+4.27%
CLV
$0.03252760+3.72%
Enzyme
$16.20+3.51%
Keep3rV1
$46.34+3.47%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19651960+5.73%
Virtua
$0.02056425+3.29%
Alchemix
$10.88+3.57%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+2.00%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13882232+3.66%
Star Atlas
$0.00150948+3.25%
Onyxcoin
$0.00079469+3.33%
BarnBridge
$2.16+2.18%
district0x
$0.02392789+9.34%
MXC
$0.00729859-3.13%
0x
$0.17759813+6.19%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.05+1.87%
Velas
$0.00619660-5.99%
Decentral Games
$0.02093851+3.01%
Harvest Finance
$21.81+3.24%
Serum
$0.03810750+1.88%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000073+0.11%
StaFi
$0.24439840+3.56%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00316331+1.88%
Bonk
$0.00000028+7.99%
Rarible
$0.95115732+0.38%
Augur
$1.23+1.55%
Tamadoge
$0.00891708+9.21%
Tokemak
$0.51793517+1.52%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01024360+5.09%
Quantstamp
$0.01020667+3.96%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01419631+0.04%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04015981+3.38%
FTX Token
$1.06+3.34%
Braintrust
$0.30689446-0.13%
Pepe
$0.00000088+6.15%
BitDAO
$0.42313413-4.22%
Threshold
$0.01905811+7.38%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08632178+7.74%
Human
$0.04516012+2.77%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+0.13%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.11+0.82%
Hamster
$0.00000000+0.98%
PayPal USD
$0.99954989+0.39%
Tether
$0.99998186+0.10%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.29%
Dai
$1.00+0.26%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

EOS Network's Token Receives Trading Approval in Japan, EOS Surges Nearly 10%

Under the Payment Services Act, the JVCEA and FSA, two financial bodies, closely monitor and regulate crypto-asset providers, requiring a thorough pre-screening process for new tokens.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconAug 30, 2023 at 6:49 a.m. UTC
Updated Aug 30, 2023 at 7:04 a.m. UTC

The resurgence story of EOS Network, a blockchain that raised $4 billion in its initial coin offering (ICO) with little to show in its early years, is briskly shaping up as EOS tokens were approved for trading on Japanese exchanges, as per a release Wednesday.

EOS was granted whitelist approval by the Japan Virtual and Crypto Asset Exchange Association (JVCEA), a self-regulated body of crypto exchanges in the country that works towards protecting investors.

The token can now traded against the Japanese yen on regulated cryptocurrency exchanges in Japan. It joins the ranks of a select few tokens, such as bitcoin, ether and monacoin, that are offered on the country's exchanges. EOS will begin trading in mid-September on BitTrade, a premier cryptocurrency marketplace licensed and regulated by the country's Financial Services Agency (FSA).

Under the Payment Services Act, the JVCEA and FSA closely monitor and regulate crypto-asset providers, requiring a thorough pre-screening process for new token listings.

"Securing regulatory approval from the JVCEA is a monumental achievement for EOS, affirming our steadfast commitment to compliance," said Yves La Rose, CEO of the EOS Network Foundation, in a note to CoinDesk. "This landmark approval ushers in new prospects for EOS in the Japanese market, fostering stronger connections with discerning businesses and developers seeking robust blockchain solutions, in particular within the gaming industry."

These approvals come amid a renewed push for grants to projects building on EOS. In April, EOS Network Ventures had committed $20 million in capital to develop applications and gaming products on the network - a move that helped boost the network's fledging DeFi ecosystem at the time with a sudden rise in locked value for projects built on EOS.

EOS surged nearly 10% to 64 cents after news of the approval.

UPDATE (Aug. 30, 07:00 UTC): Adds token move in body and headline.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
TradingEOS