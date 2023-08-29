Grayscale’s Victory Ignites a GBTC Trading Frenzy as Investors Bet on Narrowing Discount to Bitcoin Price

The GBTC discount played a key role in last year’s crypto implosions. When crypto markets rallied in the past years, GBTC shares traded at a significant premium to net asset value. Notably, crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital made outsized bets to harvest the premium, then spectacularly blew up when the fund’s shares turned into a discount in 2022 due to cratering crypto prices. The discount widened to as much as 45% following the collapse of FTX, data by CryptoQuant shows.