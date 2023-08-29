Dogecoin's 10% Decline This Year Led By Bearish European Hours

Bitcoin
$26,026.21-0.40%
Ethereum
$1,643.23-0.60%
Binance Coin
$217.78-0.01%
XRP
$0.51913771-0.75%
Cardano
$0.26076000-0.93%
Dogecoin
$0.06299866-0.55%
Solana
$20.22-1.76%
Tron
$0.07597356-1.89%
Polkadot
$4.58+1.63%
Toncoin
$1.55+1.76%
Polygon
$0.55811493-1.18%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000811+0.66%
Litecoin
$64.86-0.21%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,102.07-0.09%
Bitcoin Cash
$192.78+0.05%
Avalanche
$10.42+1.84%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.87+1.34%
Uniswap
$4.57-2.96%
Stellar
$0.11751472-2.30%
Chainlink
$5.90-1.72%
Binance USD
$1.01+0.13%
TrueUSD
$0.99850583-0.34%
Monero
$144.50-0.12%
OKB
$42.92-0.80%
Ethereum Classic
$15.67-1.17%
Cosmos
$7.17-0.41%
Hedera
$0.05435684-3.67%
Internet Computer
$3.44-1.38%
Filecoin
$3.33-1.51%
Quant
$100.45-2.26%
Lido DAO
$1.59-1.71%
Cronos
$0.05052528-3.78%
Aptos
$5.67-0.83%
Arbitrum
$0.94443871-0.48%
VeChain
$0.01568798-2.17%
NEAR Protocol
$1.18-0.65%
Optimism
$1.43-0.41%
Maker
$1,025.74-2.10%
XDC Network
$0.06001776+14.82%
Aave
$56.99-1.99%
The Graph
$0.08870256-1.06%
Algorand
$0.09555197+0.10%
USDD
$0.99567680-0.17%
Kaspa
$0.03308906-7.13%
Synthetix
$2.05-4.09%
The Sandbox
$0.31839548-0.77%
MultiverseX
$25.38+0.33%
Tezos
$0.69059928-2.15%
EOS
$0.58156145-1.29%
Stacks
$0.45141317-2.16%
Immutable X
$0.55709933-2.57%
Axie Infinity
$4.74-1.97%
Theta
$0.61349468-0.67%
Bitcoin SV
$30.87-2.21%
Injective Protocol
$6.75-3.77%
Fantom
$0.20133134-0.54%
Decentraland
$0.29429269-1.97%
Radix
$0.05188909-1.68%
GateToken
$3.83-0.01%
ApeCoin
$1.42-0.85%
Render Token
$1.38-1.39%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.03%
NEO
$7.13-1.31%
Kava.io
$0.68307302-0.19%
Gala
$0.01930926-0.97%
PAX Gold
$1,909.60+0.02%
Flow
$0.44722727-2.16%
Rocket Pool
$23.33+0.57%
eCash
$0.00002349-2.25%
THORChain
$1.47+0.88%
Klaytn
$0.13825197+0.47%
Chiliz
$0.06078143-1.93%
Frax Share
$5.76-4.47%
IOTA
$0.14960316+1.13%
Casper
$0.03656025+1.04%
KuCoin Token
$4.25-3.52%
Curve DAO Token
$0.46356018-4.09%
BitTorrent
$0.00000041-1.16%
Huobi Token
$2.44-0.48%
dYdX
$2.15-1.23%
Sui
$0.51590924-6.07%
Mina
$0.38054656-2.51%
Luna Classic
$0.00006195+0.02%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.82165372-2.97%
GMX
$36.91-1.41%
Nexo
$0.58873800-0.70%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.17%
Flare
$0.01368959-0.24%
Astar
$0.05991816-1.06%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.28+0.36%
Dash
$25.70-1.97%
Compound
$41.35-1.99%
Woo Network
$0.16128207-5.43%
Zilliqa
$0.01648990-2.07%
Arweave
$4.16-2.78%
PancakeSwap
$1.27-0.58%
Gnosis
$100.99-1.70%
Conflux
$0.12291387-2.65%
1inch Network
$0.24369976-1.93%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16848000-2.46%
SafePal
$0.49965853-3.80%
Illuvium
$42.75+1.52%
Enjin
$0.23691201-3.04%
Osmosis
$0.37911508-0.25%
Helium
$1.59-4.04%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.10-1.06%
Convex Finance
$2.83-1.37%
Loopring
$0.18148532-0.76%
Qtum
$2.14-2.14%
NEM
$0.02476635-0.26%
Celo
$0.42770150-0.40%
SingularityNET
$0.17615542-2.57%
Fetch.ai
$0.20523670-2.24%
Decred
$13.71+2.99%
Mask Network
$2.54-4.39%
Zcash
$24.83-1.57%
Livepeer
$7.09-2.30%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.89-1.76%
Oasis Network
$0.04036319-0.43%
Beldex
$0.03503722+1.20%
Ankr
$0.01917242-3.68%
Holo
$0.00105953-0.92%
Ravencoin
$0.01541866-1.68%
Yearn Finance
$5,526.33-3.79%
BLUR
$0.20497459-9.64%
Wemix
$0.56183519-2.07%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+1.09%
FLOKI
$0.00001735-1.85%
Kusama
$19.15-2.08%
Stepn
$0.15616161-4.16%
JasmyCoin
$0.00345715-0.00%
Golem
$0.16576224-1.55%
Aragon
$4.14-0.72%
Audius
$0.14750061-0.82%
ICON
$0.16533022-2.33%
EthereumPoW
$1.39+0.85%
Balancer
$3.50-1.45%
Waves
$1.50-1.33%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40781525-1.54%
SXP
$0.25516567-2.37%
Worldcoin
$1.14-8.10%
Siacoin
$0.00281212-2.11%
Moonbeam
$0.20045750+0.18%
Band Protocol
$1.07-3.84%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17871152-1.89%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31360551-0.88%
Merit Circle
$0.28963174-5.66%
Wax
$0.03970160-1.90%
Axelar
$0.34818220-1.89%
Biconomy
$0.20353734-1.57%
IoTeX
$0.01356946-1.90%
Harmony
$0.00994390-2.46%
TerraUSD
$0.01235504-0.08%
Polymath Network
$0.13100000-4.73%
Kadena
$0.46920226-4.19%
DigiByte
$0.00689962-0.44%
Sushiswap
$0.58114605-3.43%
Stargate Finance
$0.53913147-3.43%
Amp
$0.00188687-2.27%
Lisk
$0.72729172+2.46%
Core
$0.66757670-1.47%
Gains Network
$3.43-1.56%
UMA Protocol
$1.35-1.88%
Horizen
$6.89-0.72%
Skale
$0.02005261-9.49%
Kyber Network
$0.51233139-1.84%
Nervos Network
$0.00262878-3.15%
API3
$1.01-4.70%
Cartesi
$0.11878487-2.69%
OriginTrail
$0.22375686-0.45%
Nano
$0.61827450+3.22%
PlayDapp
$0.14575491-3.41%
Bitgert
$0.00000020-0.21%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014+13.81%
Joe
$0.22872725-2.77%
Synapse
$0.41033759-0.86%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.23-1.04%
Syscoin
$0.10662344+29.41%
Liquity
$0.78731572-1.61%
Coin98
$0.12787419-0.59%
Steem
$0.15676392-2.55%
iExec RLC
$0.95715645-2.68%
Numeraire
$10.93-1.90%
Radiant Capital
$0.23048236-2.25%
OMG Network
$0.47340989-0.12%
Radicle
$1.31-1.40%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01315840-3.19%
Marlin
$0.00790857-2.01%
Celer Network
$0.01109031-3.54%
Bancor
$0.42357107+1.32%
WINkLink
$0.00006204-1.09%
Dent
$0.00062140-2.74%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.75988197-1.71%
Powerledger
$0.13662376-2.36%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00140962-1.56%
Verge
$0.00344578+1.21%
Secret
$0.26764379-1.00%
Galxe
$1.19-1.66%
Hashflow
$0.31489427-6.25%
Sweat Economy
$0.00703109+0.52%
Civic
$0.06862342-3.21%
Bifrost
$0.03896260-0.19%
Stormx
$0.00492902-4.64%
NKN
$0.08227819-0.80%
MOBOX
$0.25361536-0.48%
SPACE ID
$0.18441766-2.12%
MetisDAO
$12.03+0.28%
Celsius
$0.12305922-3.81%
Chromia
$0.08872608-2.56%
Sun Token
$0.00524651-1.82%
Gitcoin
$0.81766267-6.13%
Request
$0.06437868-0.45%
Bluzelle
$0.11838351+8.49%
Keep Network
$0.08573020+0.09%
Ren
$0.04626854-2.40%
Spell Token
$0.00038664-2.11%
WazirX
$0.09952664-2.51%
COTI
$0.03711460-4.21%
Verasity
$0.00414566-1.99%
CEEK VR
$0.04248088-0.92%
XYO Network
$0.00302944-5.39%
Boba Network
$0.12101048-1.04%
Aavegotchi
$0.79530809-0.82%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$5.73+1.90%
Rally
$0.00796969+2.04%
Badger DAO
$2.03+1.79%
Raydium
$0.17533730-2.04%
MOON
$0.36543081+9.59%
Yield Guild Games
$0.20894467-3.48%
ARPA
$0.03904892-2.25%
Origin Protocol
$0.07232363-2.21%
Maple
$4.54-1.03%
Alien Worlds
$0.00975020-2.42%
Adventure Gold
$0.45936192-6.99%
SuperRare
$0.05725249-0.38%
LCX
$0.04532457-1.58%
Orchid
$0.05741079-7.21%
Voyager Token
$0.11496549+4.83%
LooksRare
$0.06080173-4.19%
Moonriver
$4.31-2.66%
RACA
$0.00009759-0.15%
Storj
$0.22745680-1.52%
Index Chain
$0.04266117-2.86%
TrueFi
$0.03016767-4.26%
GAS
$2.23-1.88%
Reef
$0.00132721-1.00%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.40767942-3.16%
Saitama
$0.00061872-2.61%
Ethernity
$1.43+0.06%
Travala.com
$0.50721234-2.24%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11783373-0.51%
Polkastarter
$0.25393669-1.27%
DIA
$0.21775608-2.72%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.48-3.22%
CLV
$0.03131794-1.57%
Enzyme
$15.79+1.59%
Keep3rV1
$45.15-2.16%
Virtua
$0.01999914-0.38%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18437162-2.43%
BarnBridge
$2.26+9.10%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+0.93%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13345787-2.33%
Alchemix
$10.40-2.46%
Star Atlas
$0.00145622-1.86%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076180-1.50%
MXC
$0.00748927-3.34%
district0x
$0.02203000-3.64%
Velas
$0.00649224-7.59%
0x
$0.16739058-1.79%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.00-0.71%
Decentral Games
$0.01999828+1.24%
Harvest Finance
$20.90-1.00%
Serum
$0.03718595-2.03%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000070-4.80%
StaFi
$0.23648345-1.16%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00309703-1.34%
Rarible
$0.94466943-0.69%
Bonk
$0.00000025-1.94%
Augur
$1.21-1.45%
Tamadoge
$0.00837110+1.37%
Tokemak
$0.50260495-2.63%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00973101-1.13%
Quantstamp
$0.00987063-2.32%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01403553+0.20%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03885392-2.26%
FTX Token
$1.02-1.84%
Braintrust
$0.30305913-3.97%
Pepe
$0.00000083-7.33%
BitDAO
$0.44171871+0.55%
Threshold
$0.01775506-1.22%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.07982775-1.86%
Human
$0.04415449+0.24%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-1.80%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.11-0.42%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.12%
PayPal USD
$0.99561942-0.46%
Tether
$0.99976991+0.03%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.08%
Dai
$1.00+0.07%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Dogecoin's 10% Decline This Year Led By Bearish European Hours

The meme coin has also tended to trend down during U.S. trading, but has seen positive returns during the Asia-Pacific day.

By Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconAug 29, 2023 at 12:29 p.m. UTC
The dog breed that inspired both DOGE and SHIB.(Unsplash, modified by CoinDesk)

The dog breed that inspired both DOGE and SHIB.(Unsplash, modified by CoinDesk)

Dogecoin (DOGE) is down 10% this year, with most of the bearish pressure on the leading meme crypto coming during European hours, according to data tracked by Velo Data app.

DOGE's cumulative year-to-date returns during European and U.S. trading hours were -44.44% and -25%, respectively. Meanwhile, the cumulative return during the Asia-Pacific day stood at a positive 25.6%.

In other words, sellers have been dominant during the European hours, represented by 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Brussels time, and U.S. hours, identified by 08:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. New York time. Meanwhile, buyers have had the upper hand during the Asian hours, identified as 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Seoul time.

Self-proclaimed dogecoin killer shiba inu's (SHIB) session-wise returns paint a similar picture. Meanwhile, bitcoin has consistently rallied during the American hours.

Sellers have been consistently dominant during the European hours. (Velo Data)
Sellers have been consistently dominant during the European hours. (Velo Data) (Velo Data)

Velo decided on these equal-length time windows after considering local volume profiles and stock exchange hours. Some overlap exists between the sessions.

Memecoins have been around for a while and traded heavily on South Korean exchanges like Upbit and Bithumb, which explains DOGE and SHIB's positive performance during the Asian hours. During DOGE's 10% surge in late July, most of trading volume came from Upbit – known for speculation in crypto-Korean won trading pairs.

Per Matrixport, South Korea dominates the market for smaller tokens due to a lack of social mobility opportunities, sky-high property prices and a competitive labor market.

Besides, the dour performance of DOGE and SHIB during U.S. and European hours is consistent with the murky regulatory outlook for alternative cryptocurrencies. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in its lawsuit against Coinbase and Binance, filed in June, referred to several altcoins as securities. DOGE and SHIB were not mentioned, but stricter regulations for altcoins could impact memecoins.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Omkar Godbole
Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Follow @godbole17 on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
DogecoinDOGE