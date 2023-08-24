First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Jumps to $26.5K as Trading Volume Increases

Binance is discontinuing its crypto-backed debit card in Latin America and the Middle East, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by its customer support team on Thursday. No reason was provided for the decision, though the cryptocurrency exchange went on to say that less than 1% of its users in the regions would be affected. The card has been in use in Latin America for one year, having been rolled out in Argentina last August and in Brazil in January. The debit card allows customers to use their crypto assets to make transactions in shops or online as they would with a debit card issued by their bank. Discontinuation of the Binance Card in Latin America and the Middle East will take effect on Sept. 21, according to the post.