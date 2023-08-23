In other words, while each incremental return opportunity for crypto beta is less significant than the prior, the opposite is happening for crypto alpha: The reduction of these later-stage risks is paving the way for extraordinary financialization and institutional adoption. Yet, this transformation creates an “allocator’s dilemma.” You can’t just offhandedly invest with the largest funds as a sure-fire path to success. Instead, we are currently in an exceptional era for capacity-constrained smaller funds, which have a unique opportunity to outperform. But, of course, that won’t last forever as the thermodynamics of crypto investing continue to transform. Astute institutional investors would be well-served to consider what kind of stake they want to have in this moment of transition.