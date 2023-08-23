NEAR Jumps 5% After Nexo Integration, Bucking Market Trend

Bitcoin
$26,011.16+0.06%
Ethereum
$1,648.80-0.43%
Binance Coin
$213.28+3.09%
XRP
$0.52208416+1.00%
Cardano
$0.26138805+1.56%
Dogecoin
$0.06354874+0.87%
Solana
$20.80-0.37%
Tron
$0.07634676+2.20%
Polkadot
$4.42+0.49%
Polygon
$0.55156460+2.84%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000825+4.02%
Toncoin
$1.41+2.30%
Litecoin
$64.74-1.63%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,919.82-1.47%
Bitcoin Cash
$189.19+1.57%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.86+1.18%
Uniswap
$4.72+1.05%
Avalanche
$10.19+0.49%
Stellar
$0.12434024+2.63%
Chainlink
$6.29+2.22%
Binance USD
$1.01-0.28%
TrueUSD
$0.99803883-0.27%
OKB
$43.79+2.09%
Monero
$142.72-3.79%
Ethereum Classic
$15.82+2.39%
Cosmos
$7.37-0.04%
Hedera
$0.05912545-3.48%
Internet Computer
$3.43-0.98%
Filecoin
$3.42+0.70%
Quant
$99.28-0.65%
Lido DAO
$1.64-0.41%
Aptos
$5.95+1.57%
Cronos
$0.05119940-1.97%
Arbitrum
$0.99528239+0.80%
VeChain
$0.01608522+0.94%
Optimism
$1.55-0.33%
NEAR Protocol
$1.18+5.03%
Maker
$1,023.89-7.12%
The Graph
$0.09058433-0.08%
Aave
$55.43+1.29%
Kaspa
$0.03912712-7.49%
Algorand
$0.09734384+1.39%
XDC Network
$0.05373869-1.69%
USDD
$0.99235948-0.26%
The Sandbox
$0.32818524+1.77%
MultiverseX
$26.11-1.03%
Synthetix
$2.09+1.22%
Stacks
$0.47211937+1.19%
Tezos
$0.69615023+1.44%
EOS
$0.58164071+1.69%
Axie Infinity
$4.93+0.59%
Injective Protocol
$7.59+4.92%
Immutable X
$0.56316353-3.53%
Theta
$0.63181388+1.98%
Bitcoin SV
$30.51+1.23%
Fantom
$0.20283094+1.96%
Decentraland
$0.30298064+0.87%
Radix
$0.05439564-0.64%
ApeCoin
$1.50-0.52%
GateToken
$3.87-0.30%
Render Token
$1.39+0.58%
NEO
$7.21+3.34%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99930133-0.97%
Gala
$0.01955397+2.23%
Kava.io
$0.69191172+0.42%
THORChain
$1.60-2.38%
Rocket Pool
$24.38-3.10%
PAX Gold
$1,911.21+0.83%
Flow
$0.45793728+1.06%
eCash
$0.00002401+0.98%
KuCoin Token
$4.80-0.81%
Klaytn
$0.13873915-0.50%
Chiliz
$0.06322065-0.48%
Frax Share
$5.91-1.92%
Sui
$0.58961245+8.72%
Casper
$0.03619365+3.57%
IOTA
$0.14485951+1.56%
Curve DAO Token
$0.46902180+3.44%
BitTorrent
$0.00000041+0.64%
Mina
$0.40036533+1.06%
Huobi Token
$2.39+0.59%
Luna Classic
$0.00006379-1.54%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.20%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.85992704+1.56%
dYdX
$2.02+5.08%
Nexo
$0.59475899+1.74%
GMX
$36.73+0.44%
Astar
$0.06665884+10.36%
Woo Network
$0.17794374+4.68%
Flare
$0.01313275+1.37%
Dash
$26.19-1.81%
Compound
$42.20-1.53%
Arweave
$4.39+1.77%
Zilliqa
$0.01677795+1.22%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.19-0.49%
PancakeSwap
$1.27+0.08%
Conflux
$0.12571452+0.81%
Gnosis
$99.29-0.97%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17128776-1.73%
1inch Network
$0.24721181+1.48%
Osmosis
$0.41264130+0.39%
Illuvium
$43.24-1.08%
Enjin
$0.24197255+1.76%
Qtum
$2.22+1.64%
Helium
$1.60-7.34%
Loopring
$0.18389342+0.84%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.99-0.80%
NEM
$0.02502122+1.79%
Convex Finance
$2.79-2.49%
Mask Network
$2.71+0.58%
Celo
$0.42284155+1.14%
SingularityNET
$0.17331304-0.51%
Fetch.ai
$0.20025691+3.09%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.10+1.06%
Beldex
$0.03689365+0.56%
Zcash
$24.82-0.77%
Oasis Network
$0.04052115+1.92%
Ankr
$0.02005151+1.81%
Decred
$12.90-0.31%
SafePal
$0.53288953+8.02%
Holo
$0.00109587+0.72%
Livepeer
$6.50+12.81%
Ravencoin
$0.01563481+0.54%
Stepn
$0.16855411+1.87%
Yearn Finance
$5,573.78-1.56%
BLUR
$0.21030261+0.12%
FLOKI
$0.00001809-0.10%
Kusama
$19.62+2.74%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.07%
Worldcoin
$1.36-6.72%
Wemix
$0.54940415-0.35%
Audius
$0.15571391+0.87%
Golem
$0.17183625-0.93%
Aragon
$4.23-2.63%
JasmyCoin
$0.00337791+0.76%
ICON
$0.16896420+1.55%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20487894-6.34%
Waves
$1.54+0.09%
Balancer
$3.55-0.76%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.42717774+0.55%
SXP
$0.26391802+2.39%
EthereumPoW
$1.35-1.47%
Siacoin
$0.00283381+0.90%
Merit Circle
$0.31732867-5.21%
Moonbeam
$0.19443073-0.24%
Wax
$0.04068506-0.32%
IoTeX
$0.01436105+1.24%
Band Protocol
$1.00+0.91%
Axelar
$0.35504048-0.94%
Biconomy
$0.20982632+0.76%
Polymath Network
$0.14490000-12.87%
Ocean Protocol
$0.29904762+0.47%
TerraUSD
$0.01272710-1.64%
Harmony
$0.01002071+4.24%
Gains Network
$3.74-0.82%
Amp
$0.00200269-0.29%
Sushiswap
$0.58271633+1.46%
Stargate Finance
$0.54714246+0.45%
DigiByte
$0.00679469+2.64%
Core
$0.70049644-3.80%
Kadena
$0.44597871+0.55%
Skale
$0.02209405+2.16%
Horizen
$7.32+2.76%
UMA Protocol
$1.39+0.45%
Lisk
$0.70256731+0.23%
Kyber Network
$0.54315868+2.87%
Nervos Network
$0.00272648+2.77%
Cartesi
$0.12076793+2.33%
PlayDapp
$0.15728306-1.55%
Synapse
$0.45197271+4.14%
OriginTrail
$0.21164401-2.65%
API3
$0.93268528+0.83%
Joe
$0.23588413+3.65%
Bitgert
$0.00000020-2.98%
Coin98
$0.13739356+1.96%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.22+0.45%
Nano
$0.56695033-1.53%
Liquity
$0.80774561+0.75%
iExec RLC
$1.03+1.84%
Numeraire
$11.33+0.52%
Radiant Capital
$0.23748665+2.12%
Steem
$0.15855427+0.35%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01400888+1.74%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-3.42%
OMG Network
$0.48191948+1.20%
Radicle
$1.34+2.01%
Marlin
$0.00812388-1.40%
Celer Network
$0.01156847-0.48%
Powerledger
$0.14910855-3.17%
Dent
$0.00065866+2.13%
Bancor
$0.42594630-1.07%
Syscoin
$0.08612171-0.71%
WINkLink
$0.00006295+1.10%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00144367+0.48%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.76442779+2.80%
Hashflow
$0.33386099-2.19%
Secret
$0.27409632-2.49%
Stormx
$0.00524778-1.38%
Bluzelle
$0.13980692+8.99%
Verge
$0.00345784+7.92%
Civic
$0.07115832+0.50%
SPACE ID
$0.19686172+4.18%
Bifrost
$0.03997436-1.70%
NKN
$0.08441759+1.74%
Gitcoin
$0.88205371+4.79%
Galxe
$1.15+0.94%
MOBOX
$0.25478016+0.97%
Sweat Economy
$0.00670205+1.33%
MetisDAO
$11.98-2.51%
Chromia
$0.09009071+0.93%
Sun Token
$0.00533639+1.06%
Request
$0.06608676-1.58%
Keep Network
$0.08933049-2.87%
Celsius
$0.11553106-1.82%
Ren
$0.04842689+2.51%
COTI
$0.03964512+2.25%
Spell Token
$0.00039590+0.14%
WazirX
$0.10307360-2.01%
XYO Network
$0.00317975+0.21%
Verasity
$0.00415108-0.83%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22787462+3.92%
Raydium
$0.18565058-1.28%
Boba Network
$0.12077340-0.67%
ARPA
$0.04064305+1.86%
Origin Protocol
$0.07896353+1.89%
Badger DAO
$2.01-0.81%
Adventure Gold
$0.50697846+2.68%
Aavegotchi
$0.76318385-2.46%
Voyager Token
$0.13023635-1.54%
Orchid
$0.06364648+1.13%
SuperRare
$0.06077147-2.44%
TrueFi
$0.03495128+11.18%
Maple
$4.69-6.36%
MOON
$0.34628169-0.56%
Alien Worlds
$0.00994402-1.05%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$5.16+9.81%
CEEK VR
$0.04313586-0.76%
Rally
$0.00692127-6.26%
Travala.com
$0.65267163+6.00%
Storj
$0.23713402+1.90%
Index Chain
$0.04390351+1.71%
LCX
$0.04298143-4.40%
Moonriver
$4.37-0.60%
RACA
$0.00009631+0.40%
GAS
$2.22-0.31%
LooksRare
$0.05651979+7.23%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.41281336+1.89%
Reef
$0.00130512+1.99%
Ethernity
$1.46-0.13%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12711979-0.25%
Saitama
$0.00060313-2.91%
Polkastarter
$0.26032376+0.74%
BarnBridge
$2.61-0.87%
DIA
$0.21807716-0.90%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.49-1.00%
CLV
$0.03153166-0.28%
Enzyme
$15.78-2.87%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19646392-0.34%
Keep3rV1
$45.59+1.71%
Virtua
$0.01994448-0.89%
Velas
$0.00856877+5.86%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14000164+2.03%
Alchemix
$10.86-0.10%
Onyxcoin
$0.00083203+0.39%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+2.43%
Star Atlas
$0.00151635-4.21%
MXC
$0.00803665+1.13%
0x
$0.17313757+0.91%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.11+2.62%
Decentral Games
$0.02037604-8.16%
Harvest Finance
$21.15-1.10%
Serum
$0.03782297-4.75%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000074+1.01%
district0x
$0.01857210-7.25%
StaFi
$0.24265807+1.34%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00324926+0.96%
Rarible
$0.94898229-0.80%
Bonk
$0.00000025-0.37%
Augur
$1.30-2.09%
Tokemak
$0.51603734-0.88%
Tamadoge
$0.00816842-3.71%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00982921-6.05%
Quantstamp
$0.01020959+0.16%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01434033-7.31%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03918938-0.45%
FTX Token
$1.10+2.77%
Braintrust
$0.32077445+5.19%
Pepe
$0.00000107-0.15%
BitDAO
$0.42613518+2.14%
Threshold
$0.01863190-0.40%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08354827+2.82%
Human
$0.04788500-3.31%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-1.12%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.11-0.84%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.41%
PayPal USD
$0.99907641-0.09%
Tether
$0.99885055-0.18%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.31%
Dai
$1.00-0.16%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

NEAR Jumps 5% After Nexo Integration, Bucking Market Trend

Also announced was a partnership with startup Tokenproof.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconAug 23, 2023 at 1:37 p.m. UTC
NEAR token gains on Wednesday (CoinDesk)

NEAR token gains on Wednesday (CoinDesk)

Near Protocol’s native token NEAR has climbed 5% over the last 24 hours following an announcement that crypto exchange Nexo has integrated the Near network. Users will now be able to deposit and withdraw NEAR on that exchange.

The sizable gain comes as the broader crypto markets head lower, with the CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) off 0.7% on Wednesday.

Even with today’s advance, NEAR is still down 15% over the month.

Tokenproof, a startup which connects brands and audiences through token-based experiences, also announced a partnership with Near on Tuesday to integrate into the Near Protocol Blockchain Operating System — a platform for developers to build and interact on.

Near users will be able to connect their wallets to the Tokenproof app and unlock online and in-person experiences, said the press release.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Lyllah Ledesma
Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Follow @LedesmaLyllah on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.