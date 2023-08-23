NEAR Jumps 5% After Nexo Integration, Bucking Market Trend
Also announced was a partnership with startup Tokenproof.
Near Protocol’s native token NEAR has climbed 5% over the last 24 hours following an announcement that crypto exchange Nexo has integrated the Near network. Users will now be able to deposit and withdraw NEAR on that exchange.
The sizable gain comes as the broader crypto markets head lower, with the CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) off 0.7% on Wednesday.
Even with today’s advance, NEAR is still down 15% over the month.
Tokenproof, a startup which connects brands and audiences through token-based experiences, also announced a partnership with Near on Tuesday to integrate into the Near Protocol Blockchain Operating System — a platform for developers to build and interact on.
Near users will be able to connect their wallets to the Tokenproof app and unlock online and in-person experiences, said the press release.
