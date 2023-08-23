Ether-Bitcoin Ratio Uptick Fails to Inspire Bullish Positioning in ETH Options

"BTC continues to be 'the' macro asset for the crypto market and could also see some strong inflows as the macro environment shifts," Noelle Acheson, author of the popular Crypto Is Macro Now newsletter, said. "Many large investors will continue to prefer BTC exposure for its liquidity, market cap, and relative stability. So, we could see some ETH outperformance on the ETF narrative, but BTC could again outperform once macro investor funds start to take crypto positions."