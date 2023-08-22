BNB Token Stumbles to 1-Year Low Amid Mounting Scrutiny Over Binance

Bitcoin
$25,867.36-0.78%
Ethereum
$1,632.22-2.17%
Binance Coin
$208.45-0.81%
XRP
$0.51660292-1.55%
Cardano
$0.25430000-3.83%
Dogecoin
$0.06266777-0.48%
Solana
$20.18-4.60%
Tron
$0.07482511+0.01%
Polkadot
$4.35-1.95%
Polygon
$0.54301079-3.82%
Toncoin
$1.41+3.90%
Litecoin
$64.39-2.92%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000788-1.97%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,000.15-2.13%
Bitcoin Cash
$183.30-1.80%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.82+0.45%
Uniswap
$4.61-3.77%
Avalanche
$10.00-3.58%
Chainlink
$6.05-1.74%
Binance USD
$1.01-0.04%
Stellar
$0.11786706-5.25%
TrueUSD
$0.99906909-0.21%
Monero
$144.85-2.03%
OKB
$42.86-0.64%
Ethereum Classic
$15.25-3.50%
Cosmos
$7.28-3.87%
Hedera
$0.05944679-4.07%
Filecoin
$3.39-1.49%
Internet Computer
$3.34-4.35%
Quant
$99.65-0.66%
Lido DAO
$1.62-1.54%
Cronos
$0.05160567-0.81%
Aptos
$5.80-3.09%
Arbitrum
$0.97662152-2.50%
VeChain
$0.01593503-1.51%
Optimism
$1.54-0.61%
NEAR Protocol
$1.13-0.94%
Maker
$1,037.35-3.44%
Kaspa
$0.04132879-4.45%
The Graph
$0.08966367-2.95%
Aave
$54.21-3.10%
XDC Network
$0.05507317-1.08%
Algorand
$0.09586214-0.22%
USDD
$0.99538180-0.18%
MultiverseX
$26.04-3.59%
The Sandbox
$0.32543531-0.91%
Synthetix
$2.06-2.53%
Immutable X
$0.57956242-3.90%
Stacks
$0.46021946-3.34%
Tezos
$0.67840000-2.15%
Axie Infinity
$4.82-2.27%
EOS
$0.56363698-3.29%
Theta
$0.61229652-1.60%
Bitcoin SV
$31.30+0.73%
Injective Protocol
$7.18-4.20%
Radix
$0.05469174+1.21%
Fantom
$0.19883279-3.85%
ApeCoin
$1.48-4.71%
Decentraland
$0.29588092-2.15%
GateToken
$3.91+0.00%
Paxos Dollar
$1.01+0.45%
Render Token
$1.37-1.20%
NEO
$6.96-2.28%
THORChain
$1.63-5.71%
Gala
$0.01916296-2.10%
Kava.io
$0.67412609-5.27%
Flow
$0.45951731+0.15%
Rocket Pool
$24.14-4.16%
PAX Gold
$1,896.71+0.33%
KuCoin Token
$4.81-1.69%
eCash
$0.00002366-1.42%
Chiliz
$0.06343131-1.21%
Klaytn
$0.13668024-2.25%
Frax Share
$5.78-5.98%
BitTorrent
$0.00000042+1.76%
IOTA
$0.14294676-1.74%
Huobi Token
$2.47+2.83%
Casper
$0.03484004-1.19%
Curve DAO Token
$0.45200155-6.12%
Sui
$0.53212837+2.67%
Mina
$0.39821305-1.46%
Luna Classic
$0.00006313-3.74%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.11%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.84147142-3.02%
dYdX
$1.95+0.86%
Nexo
$0.58364631-0.83%
GMX
$36.30-2.24%
Dash
$26.26-1.63%
Woo Network
$0.16929774-0.90%
Flare
$0.01277306-3.94%
Arweave
$4.39-0.93%
Compound
$41.59+0.00%
Zilliqa
$0.01667632-0.21%
Astar
$0.05959791-0.23%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.22+6.07%
PancakeSwap
$1.25-2.82%
Gnosis
$102.28+1.03%
Conflux
$0.12422298-2.09%
1inch Network
$0.24645526+0.20%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17026918-1.29%
Osmosis
$0.41001814-3.89%
Illuvium
$42.87-4.45%
Helium
$1.67-5.18%
Enjin
$0.23924021-1.14%
Qtum
$2.24+1.20%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.05-0.98%
Loopring
$0.18145757-1.60%
Convex Finance
$2.82-3.25%
Mask Network
$2.72-0.37%
NEM
$0.02439090-1.54%
Celo
$0.42621463+0.08%
SingularityNET
$0.17444161-2.93%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.97-0.91%
Zcash
$24.60-0.77%
Beldex
$0.03645819+3.73%
Fetch.ai
$0.19088453-4.55%
Oasis Network
$0.03930796-3.09%
Decred
$12.72-2.56%
Ankr
$0.01954326-1.57%
Holo
$0.00108199-1.93%
Ravencoin
$0.01560909+0.38%
BLUR
$0.21195147-3.41%
SafePal
$0.49494736+11.79%
Yearn Finance
$5,482.14-2.42%
Worldcoin
$1.42-4.84%
Stepn
$0.16382077-1.95%
FLOKI
$0.00001783-3.56%
Aragon
$4.35+0.95%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.06%
Golem
$0.17106638-2.12%
Wemix
$0.54417670-1.45%
Kusama
$18.97-4.72%
Audius
$0.15338499-2.57%
Ribbon Finance
$0.21913892-1.92%
Livepeer
$5.78-5.87%
JasmyCoin
$0.00333488-0.65%
ICON
$0.16554290-3.19%
Waves
$1.51-2.33%
Balancer
$3.50-3.20%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.41904656-3.88%
Merit Circle
$0.32118958-7.17%
EthereumPoW
$1.37-0.73%
Siacoin
$0.00285379+0.16%
SXP
$0.25408095-3.47%
Polymath Network
$0.15540000+27.17%
Moonbeam
$0.19249277-2.87%
Axelar
$0.36718040+0.79%
Wax
$0.04022116-2.24%
IoTeX
$0.01404430-0.09%
Band Protocol
$0.97790422-3.99%
Ocean Protocol
$0.29907545-1.02%
Biconomy
$0.20489360-4.10%
TerraUSD
$0.01258223-4.60%
Harmony
$0.00939106-5.62%
Gains Network
$3.73-3.26%
Amp
$0.00200241-1.65%
Core
$0.72474708-2.18%
Sushiswap
$0.56842234-1.95%
Stargate Finance
$0.53527215-2.13%
DigiByte
$0.00653681-3.14%
Kadena
$0.43852735-2.46%
Lisk
$0.71389655+0.47%
UMA Protocol
$1.39+0.09%
Horizen
$7.27+0.48%
Kyber Network
$0.54624394+1.02%
Skale
$0.02107360-3.30%
PlayDapp
$0.15626065-5.43%
Nervos Network
$0.00260506-3.34%
Cartesi
$0.11608959-3.02%
OriginTrail
$0.22064587-0.18%
Synapse
$0.42729147-5.36%
API3
$0.92404055-2.12%
Bitgert
$0.00000020-1.01%
Nano
$0.58283567+1.39%
Joe
$0.22371728-6.25%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.18-0.24%
Coin98
$0.13440363-3.11%
Liquity
$0.79663637-2.68%
iExec RLC
$1.00-2.89%
Steem
$0.16048744+0.07%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-1.44%
Numeraire
$11.17-0.87%
Radiant Capital
$0.23047710-1.59%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01364523-2.93%
Powerledger
$0.15537769-4.24%
OMG Network
$0.46470891-3.17%
Celer Network
$0.01151965-1.88%
Marlin
$0.00802125-2.08%
Radicle
$1.30-0.80%
Bancor
$0.42730111+3.81%
Syscoin
$0.08592971-2.19%
Dent
$0.00063770-3.48%
WINkLink
$0.00006244+0.33%
Hashflow
$0.33864277+0.17%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00141402-2.66%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.74465089-2.70%
Stormx
$0.00523450-2.82%
Secret
$0.27135576-4.99%
Civic
$0.06981737-2.62%
Bifrost
$0.03932971+4.55%
SPACE ID
$0.19146300-2.73%
NKN
$0.08355628-0.81%
Bluzelle
$0.13017203+4.87%
MetisDAO
$12.06-3.92%
Verge
$0.00316570-6.52%
Galxe
$1.12+0.99%
Sweat Economy
$0.00663461+2.99%
MOBOX
$0.24858226-3.97%
Sun Token
$0.00537690+3.52%
Gitcoin
$0.84255660-3.61%
Request
$0.06582810-6.27%
Chromia
$0.08748249-2.89%
Keep Network
$0.08997138-2.95%
Ren
$0.04857696+1.07%
Celsius
$0.11400712-5.77%
COTI
$0.03825087-3.22%
Spell Token
$0.00038995-1.90%
WazirX
$0.10134951-5.24%
XYO Network
$0.00324835-0.72%
Boba Network
$0.12307081+1.97%
Verasity
$0.00405814-3.29%
Raydium
$0.18407139-1.80%
Aavegotchi
$0.78734712-0.52%
Badger DAO
$2.03-0.61%
Yield Guild Games
$0.21279044-6.90%
Adventure Gold
$0.50661326+0.86%
ARPA
$0.03970413-2.07%
Origin Protocol
$0.07587417-3.35%
Voyager Token
$0.12880555-4.17%
Orchid
$0.06378389-3.56%
SuperRare
$0.06090411+1.69%
MOON
$0.34831229+1.99%
Maple
$4.56-7.50%
CEEK VR
$0.04328127-1.13%
Rally
$0.00715603+4.43%
Alien Worlds
$0.00981409-3.50%
LCX
$0.04361014+1.02%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$4.81+11.95%
Travala.com
$0.63668566+3.33%
Storj
$0.23147788-0.82%
TrueFi
$0.03093185+2.75%
Moonriver
$4.34-3.23%
RACA
$0.00009809+2.56%
Index Chain
$0.04209253-3.60%
GAS
$2.25+0.22%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.40470509-1.82%
Reef
$0.00126249-2.56%
LooksRare
$0.05139578-6.06%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12663665-2.77%
Ethernity
$1.44-1.44%
Saitama
$0.00061430-4.23%
Polkastarter
$0.26335728-0.68%
DIA
$0.22330864-0.98%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.56+0.38%
BarnBridge
$2.55-2.30%
CLV
$0.03101843-3.71%
Enzyme
$15.56-1.60%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19567167-3.76%
Keep3rV1
$44.46-2.60%
Virtua
$0.01978781-3.47%
Star Atlas
$0.00155906+7.30%
Velas
$0.00840554+4.76%
Onyxcoin
$0.00083025-5.67%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13735839-5.06%
Alchemix
$10.72-3.31%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+2.49%
MXC
$0.00778061-11.26%
district0x
$0.02431984+18.32%
0x
$0.17446206-0.69%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.96-4.33%
Decentral Games
$0.02049196-6.63%
Harvest Finance
$21.24-1.14%
Serum
$0.03763414-4.00%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000074-0.33%
StaFi
$0.23682188-3.94%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00322046-2.54%
Rarible
$0.95695658-0.27%
Bonk
$0.00000025-0.02%
Augur
$1.31+2.25%
Tokemak
$0.52662876+1.49%
Tamadoge
$0.00840068-0.18%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01011394-1.58%
Quantstamp
$0.01027402+3.44%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01485265-0.07%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03985331-1.75%
FTX Token
$1.07+0.27%
Braintrust
$0.30670483+5.89%
Pepe
$0.00000104-4.32%
BitDAO
$0.41497435-0.73%
Threshold
$0.01838192-4.02%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.07876736-4.40%
Human
$0.04927466-3.18%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-2.02%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.10-1.07%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.61%
PayPal USD
$0.99924534-0.08%
Tether
$1.00-0.03%
USD Coin
$1.01+0.01%
Dai
$1.00+0.10%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

BNB Token Stumbles to 1-Year Low Amid Mounting Scrutiny Over Binance

Formerly known as Binance Coin, BNB sunk to as low as $204, its weakest level since late June 2022.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconAug 22, 2023 at 6:12 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 22, 2023 at 6:14 p.m. UTC
BNB price over past week (CoinDesk)

BNB price over past week (CoinDesk)

  • BNB dropped to $204 as the WSJ reported that Binance helped Russian users move money abroad.
  • Mounting legal and regulatory scrutiny over the exchange and a large distressed BNB-secured loan has weighed on the token’s price.

BNB, a cryptocurrency closely linked to crypto exchange Binance, fell to its lowest in more than a year following a news report regarding fresh risks over Russia sanctions added to already mounting regulatory and legal pressure on the company.

The token sank to as low as $204 earlier Tuesday afternoon, its weakest level since June 2022's crypto market crash. It's since pared some of those losses, currently changing hands at $205, down about 14% over the past week.

This latest decline happened after the Wall Street Journal reported that Binance was facilitating Russian users' ability to move money abroad despite widespread international sanctions.

The exchange was already facing sprawling regulatory scrutiny around the globe, including a lawsuit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for multiple federal securities laws violations such as commingling customer funds and listing unregistered securities like BNB and Binance USD on the platform.

Risks around Binance weigh heavily on BNB, which is the fourth largest cryptocurrency with $32 billion market value and powers the BNB Chain network, formerly known as Binance Smart Chain.

Further price declines could potentially impact the broader crypto markets, as some market observers have long alleged that Binance might attempt to prop up the token’s value by selling bitcoin (BTC). The exchange’s CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has previously denied such rumors.

Alongside BNB's drop this afternoon, the price of bitcoin (BTC) also declined to session lows below $25,800.

A looming liquidation of a crypto loan secured by $130 million worth of BNB on decentralized finance protocol Venus also adds pressure to the token’s price. BNB Chain is coordinating with Venus to dismantle the loan in an orderly fashion to avoid “cascading liquidation” and “unnecessary damage to the market,” according to a Venus governance vote.

The BNB Chain developer team liquidated a $30 million chunk of the outstanding debt on Monday, which somewhat helped ease liquidation risks, Coindesk reported. Following the partial liquidation, BNB Chain received $30 million USDT from a Binance wallet, blockchain data on Arkham Intelligence show.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Krisztian Sandor
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.