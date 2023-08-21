Bitcoin Held Steady Above $26K Over Weekend; XRP, LTC Buck Market Trend

Meme coin shiba inu (SHIB) slid 2%, increasing losses to more than 21% in the past week following the botched launch of its Ethereum layer 2 network Shibarium. Transactions stalled in the hours after the network went live last Wednesday, with over $1.7 million worth of tokens in a bridge, or a tool used to transfer tokens between two blockchains, said to be stuck owing to a bug in the code.