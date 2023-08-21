Bitcoin Held Steady Above $26K Over Weekend; XRP, LTC Buck Market Trend
Crypto markets last week saw one of the biggest long liquidation events since FTX’s collapse, with little buying pressure over the past few days.
Major cryptocurrencies traded flat over the weekend with alternative tokens showing muted price movement as markets seemed to stabilize following one of the largest liquidation events in recent months.
Meme coin shiba inu (SHIB) slid 2%, increasing losses to more than 21% in the past week following the botched launch of its Ethereum layer 2 network Shibarium. Transactions stalled in the hours after the network went live last Wednesday, with over $1.7 million worth of tokens in a bridge, or a tool used to transfer tokens between two blockchains, said to be stuck owing to a bug in the code.
Some gainers among altcoins include optimism (OP) and rollbit coin (RLB), each buoyed by increased user activity. RLB jumped 18% in the past 24 hours, extending a multiweek trend as protocol usage shows no signs of slowing.
Bitcoin investors are continuing to load up on the asset because the price is considered to be discounted relative to fundamentals, according to Michael Silberberg, head of investor relations at AltTab Capital.
“We've been seeing increased Bitcoin futures trading lately," Silberberg said in an email to CoinDesk. "While there has been more open interest on the short side, there has also been accumulation in both directions as the market moved sideways in thin liquidity. This means many traders were betting on Bitcoin's price movement.”
“Despite this drop, we still saw net inflows over the past week as long-term investors, like ourselves, saw discounted prices as an opportunity to accumulate more Bitcoin,” Silberberg said.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.