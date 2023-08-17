Bitcoin's 2023 Bullish Trendline in Focus as Traders Search for Directional Clues

Bitcoin
$28,546.19-1.89%
Ethereum
$1,790.72-1.58%
Binance Coin
$231.11-1.14%
XRP
$0.59135179-1.62%
Cardano
$0.27542931-0.37%
Dogecoin
$0.06819280-3.06%
Solana
$23.11-0.56%
Tron
$0.07488368-1.81%
Polkadot
$4.79-0.01%
Polygon
$0.62260061-0.32%
Litecoin
$75.30-4.03%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000914-7.69%
Toncoin
$1.43-2.83%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,652.14-1.71%
Uniswap
$5.46-5.72%
Bitcoin Cash
$209.83-5.33%
Avalanche
$11.51-1.01%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.97+0.28%
Chainlink
$6.80-2.22%
Stellar
$0.12622014-1.62%
Binance USD
$1.01+0.46%
Monero
$153.31-1.20%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.13%
OKB
$44.88-1.48%
Ethereum Classic
$16.33-0.23%
Cosmos
$7.94-0.06%
Hedera
$0.06124040-1.33%
Internet Computer
$3.84+1.20%
Filecoin
$3.80-0.77%
Lido DAO
$1.76+0.72%
Quant
$100.83+0.37%
Aptos
$6.32-1.24%
Cronos
$0.05421561-1.00%
Arbitrum
$1.06-5.00%
VeChain
$0.01713027-1.09%
NEAR Protocol
$1.22-2.99%
Optimism
$1.46-0.51%
Maker
$1,142.43-5.81%
The Graph
$0.09949790-1.67%
Aave
$59.98-3.11%
XDC Network
$0.05925177-5.36%
Algorand
$0.10416777-1.84%
Kaspa
$0.04024048+2.14%
MultiverseX
$29.33+0.80%
Synthetix
$2.32+0.67%
The Sandbox
$0.36210022+0.10%
Stacks
$0.52399674-1.67%
USDD
$0.99454376-0.07%
Immutable X
$0.64193715-0.14%
EOS
$0.63838791-4.57%
Axie Infinity
$5.43-0.14%
Tezos
$0.73110000-2.01%
Theta
$0.68663240-0.99%
ApeCoin
$1.81-0.39%
Decentraland
$0.33427486-1.16%
Fantom
$0.21889484-2.08%
Injective Protocol
$7.26+1.41%
Bitcoin SV
$31.45-6.27%
Render Token
$1.60+1.96%
Radix
$0.05604880-2.40%
NEO
$7.83-0.97%
GateToken
$4.01-1.27%
Rocket Pool
$27.47+3.88%
Kava.io
$0.76181831+0.80%
Gala
$0.02094174-2.49%
Flow
$0.49969914-2.16%
KuCoin Token
$5.29-2.55%
eCash
$0.00002614-1.86%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.23%
Chiliz
$0.06976016+0.15%
Klaytn
$0.14925607-1.22%
PAX Gold
$1,911.32-0.33%
Frax Share
$6.52-0.25%
Curve DAO Token
$0.55317976-1.01%
THORChain
$1.57-1.68%
IOTA
$0.15724989-2.28%
BitTorrent
$0.00000044-1.82%
Casper
$0.03718345-0.37%
Mina
$0.43884865-1.66%
Luna Classic
$0.00006837-1.98%
Huobi Token
$2.49-3.10%
Sui
$0.53696609-3.87%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.89389844-0.68%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.09%
GMX
$40.55-4.46%
Nexo
$0.63702462-0.65%
dYdX
$2.03-4.63%
Arweave
$5.13+0.99%
Conflux
$0.15975890-7.46%
Dash
$28.78-1.75%
Compound
$47.20-4.81%
Flare
$0.01404574-1.19%
PancakeSwap
$1.44-0.87%
Zilliqa
$0.01820345-1.08%
Woo Network
$0.17497924-0.96%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.25-19.40%
Osmosis
$0.46271809+4.94%
Illuvium
$49.41-0.06%
Gnosis
$107.83-1.69%
1inch Network
$0.27117981-2.50%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18678000-2.24%
Astar
$0.05874303+3.60%
Helium
$1.86-4.23%
Enjin
$0.26534626-1.79%
Loopring
$0.20470668-0.95%
Mask Network
$3.08-1.87%
Convex Finance
$3.15-0.01%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.05+1.41%
Qtum
$2.35-1.61%
NEM
$0.02702137-1.82%
SingularityNET
$0.19750515-2.31%
Celo
$0.46566195+0.97%
Zcash
$26.94-1.46%
Oasis Network
$0.04362477-2.25%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.42-1.48%
Ankr
$0.02165705+0.10%
FLOKI
$0.00002175-2.69%
Decred
$13.96+1.71%
Holo
$0.00119806-1.30%
BLUR
$0.24689762-7.14%
Fetch.ai
$0.20044811-0.87%
Kusama
$22.74-0.43%
Ravencoin
$0.01689513-2.05%
Stepn
$0.18273612-2.00%
Livepeer
$6.96+0.09%
Beldex
$0.03554715-3.51%
Worldcoin
$1.53-3.34%
Audius
$0.17260819-1.43%
Yearn Finance
$5,745.72-2.93%
Wemix
$0.59002626-1.91%
Golem
$0.18319826-2.42%
Ribbon Finance
$0.23859834+0.89%
ICON
$0.18794552-1.87%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-3.31%
JasmyCoin
$0.00363735-1.45%
SafePal
$0.46837025+2.23%
Aragon
$4.31+1.96%
Balancer
$4.05-0.53%
Waves
$1.70-0.61%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.48292850-2.99%
EthereumPoW
$1.54-2.48%
SXP
$0.28836474-1.95%
IoTeX
$0.01655791+0.01%
Siacoin
$0.00297220-3.57%
Moonbeam
$0.21088756-2.21%
Wax
$0.04400550-1.02%
Biconomy
$0.23058710-3.26%
Merit Circle
$0.31287648+3.32%
Band Protocol
$1.07-0.01%
Axelar
$0.38635597+2.23%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32104482-0.78%
Harmony
$0.01071672+0.82%
Sushiswap
$0.67994093-5.10%
TerraUSD
$0.01336440-4.32%
Gains Network
$4.30-5.75%
Amp
$0.00221351-3.86%
Core
$0.79507153-7.12%
DigiByte
$0.00738371-2.58%
Stargate Finance
$0.59358300-1.89%
Kadena
$0.48059225-1.78%
Skale
$0.02446985-0.61%
Polymath Network
$0.12630000-4.17%
Kyber Network
$0.61976799-1.54%
UMA Protocol
$1.51-1.21%
Horizen
$7.91-0.13%
Lisk
$0.76265893-2.01%
PlayDapp
$0.19060023-0.54%
Cartesi
$0.13854149-0.67%
Synapse
$0.53501404-1.88%
Nervos Network
$0.00300396-1.30%
API3
$1.09-2.09%
Joe
$0.26374292-3.08%
OriginTrail
$0.23224063+3.97%
Coin98
$0.15118912-0.21%
Nano
$0.62594845+1.10%
iExec RLC
$1.15-2.04%
Liquity
$0.88300390-2.32%
Radiant Capital
$0.27395721-1.68%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01585583+1.65%
Bitgert
$0.00000020-3.93%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.24-0.47%
Numeraire
$12.29-1.47%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-1.16%
Steem
$0.16807352-1.70%
Radicle
$1.49-1.16%
OMG Network
$0.52583375-1.45%
Celer Network
$0.01267978-2.14%
Syscoin
$0.09958177-0.38%
Secret
$0.32820605-2.19%
Dent
$0.00071859-0.46%
Marlin
$0.00832778-2.23%
Bancor
$0.45850722+4.99%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.85777600-2.35%
Verge
$0.00396582+10.55%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00153846-3.35%
NKN
$0.09762215-0.57%
Gitcoin
$1.03-0.95%
Stormx
$0.00570599-4.14%
SPACE ID
$0.21926494-3.37%
Civic
$0.07730065-3.37%
Hashflow
$0.35361227-4.06%
Powerledger
$0.14385554-1.66%
WINkLink
$0.00006427-3.25%
MetisDAO
$14.15-3.53%
Chromia
$0.10590825-0.83%
Celsius
$0.13796471-5.60%
Bifrost
$0.04150237-1.06%
Request
$0.07392211-1.19%
Keep Network
$0.09978664-5.44%
COTI
$0.04472389-0.27%
MOBOX
$0.26300572-2.92%
Sun Token
$0.00548724-6.49%
Galxe
$1.12+1.35%
Ren
$0.05156789-1.07%
Sweat Economy
$0.00647895-2.44%
Spell Token
$0.00042116-4.40%
XYO Network
$0.00350061+3.09%
Yield Guild Games
$0.26284988-5.40%
WazirX
$0.10305921-3.36%
Verasity
$0.00455487+5.77%
ARPA
$0.04722356-1.13%
MOON
$0.43105479-6.30%
Badger DAO
$2.31+0.81%
Boba Network
$0.12916231-1.75%
Raydium
$0.19701482-4.08%
Aavegotchi
$0.85723827-5.26%
Origin Protocol
$0.08571360-2.04%
Adventure Gold
$0.55574773-3.63%
Rally
$0.00846654-6.15%
Alien Worlds
$0.01142884-1.00%
Voyager Token
$0.13988529-2.13%
SuperRare
$0.06645467-2.72%
Moonriver
$5.09-6.19%
Maple
$4.83-4.46%
CEEK VR
$0.04603175+0.15%
Bluzelle
$0.09159274-15.15%
Index Chain
$0.04879968-1.48%
TrueFi
$0.03450219-1.56%
Storj
$0.25471399-2.09%
Orchid
$0.06015856-3.19%
RACA
$0.00010361-4.54%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.47807896-4.01%
LCX
$0.04442907-1.69%
GAS
$2.40-0.99%
Reef
$0.00141193-1.35%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14234561-15.41%
Saitama
$0.00067997+1.02%
Ethernity
$1.55+1.60%
Travala.com
$0.56200822-0.97%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$4.06-8.49%
Polkastarter
$0.27873342-5.80%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.85-2.27%
LooksRare
$0.04929668+2.33%
BarnBridge
$2.89+0.66%
DIA
$0.23750060-3.52%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.22182647-2.90%
Enzyme
$17.28-1.67%
Virtua
$0.02327710-3.29%
Keep3rV1
$50.75-1.74%
Alchemix
$12.10-3.23%
Onyxcoin
$0.00090930-1.97%
Star Atlas
$0.00166630-12.61%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14341043-0.59%
Velas
$0.00844229-6.36%
CLV
$0.03516166-3.41%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.37%
MXC
$0.00831099-0.19%
Decentral Games
$0.02566905-4.54%
0x
$0.19426783-3.11%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.11+1.41%
Serum
$0.04203192-9.87%
Harvest Finance
$22.90-4.89%
StaFi
$0.26663496-2.22%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000078-3.41%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00352372-3.81%
Bonk
$0.00000030-6.37%
Rarible
$0.99699342+1.70%
Augur
$1.42+7.69%
Tokemak
$0.58875773-2.96%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01127426-2.65%
district0x
$0.01057347-61.54%
Tamadoge
$0.00716281-2.72%
Quantstamp
$0.01024678+0.89%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01472034-3.54%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04397803-4.78%
FTX Token
$1.04-3.04%
Braintrust
$0.28644709+1.08%
Pepe
$0.00000121-3.76%
BitDAO
$0.44032624-0.45%
Threshold
$0.02147261+1.12%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09236618-3.62%
Human
$0.04445290+8.87%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-7.49%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.13-0.75%
Hamster
$0.00000000-6.95%
Tether
$0.99952756+0.06%
USD Coin
$1.01+0.40%
Dai
$1.01+0.09%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin's 2023 Bullish Trendline in Focus as Traders Search for Directional Clues

A bullish trendline is a an upward-sloping diagonal line connecting two or more higher price lows.

By Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconAug 17, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. UTC
Didgeman/Pixabay

Didgeman/Pixabay

Bitcoin's (BTC) slow decline from the July peak near $32,000 has traders focusing on a trendline to indicate the cryptocurrency's directions.

The leading cryptocurrency has rallied over 70% this year in a textbook bullish price action, comprising higher swing lows and higher swing highs.

The bullish trendline in consideration connects the early January low and the swing lows registered in March and June. As of writing, the trendline was located below $28,000, with bitcoin changing hands near $28,600.

The trendline violation would invalidate the bullish bias, according to Peter Brandt, CEO of Factor LLC.

"As a swing trader, I would respect the violation of the trendline. So, my positions would be either short or flat," Brandt, who has been trading foreign exchange and commodity markets for over thirty years, tweeted Wednesday.

"Only if a bear trap is actually 'sprung' would I consider it a bullish development. I strongly prefer horizontal chart construction," Brandt added.

A bear trap will be confirmed if prices quickly reverse a potential trendline breakdown, leaving sellers on the wrong side of the market. Failed breakdowns of key support levels are widely considered strong bullish signals.

The chart shows bitcoin's bullish trendline and key support near $25,000
The chart shows bitcoin's bullish trendline and key support near $25,000 (TradingView/CoinDesk)

Per Markus Thielen, head of research and strategy at crypto services provider Matrixport, potential invalidation of the trendline could yield deeper losses.

"Prices might fall back and re-test the $25,000 support level associated with the Blackrock Bitcoin ETF filing [if the rising trendline is violated]. Investors are well advised to keep their crypto exposure to a minimum and use options," Thielen said in a note to clients on Thursday.

Bitcoin rose past the stiff resistance of $25,000 in March, flipping the said level into support, which was put to the test in the first half of June before Blackrock filed for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Omkar Godbole
Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Follow @godbole17 on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.