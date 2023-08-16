Trump Owns Even More Crypto Than First Known, New Documents Show

Bitcoin
$28,891.13-0.95%
Ethereum
$1,804.32-1.30%
Binance Coin
$231.52-2.54%
XRP
$0.58729933-3.65%
Dogecoin
$0.06745608-5.50%
Cardano
$0.26825000-4.98%
Solana
$22.56-5.78%
Tron
$0.07455276-2.23%
Polkadot
$4.62-4.13%
Polygon
$0.61594429-3.99%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000940-6.09%
Litecoin
$73.76-7.45%
Toncoin
$1.41-3.21%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,962.81-0.83%
Uniswap
$5.36-10.33%
Bitcoin Cash
$204.56-11.13%
Avalanche
$11.26-4.80%
UNUS SED LEO
$4.01+1.38%
Chainlink
$6.67-4.48%
Stellar
$0.12440000-3.43%
Binance USD
$1.01+0.11%
Monero
$153.19-1.39%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.10%
OKB
$45.02-2.42%
Ethereum Classic
$15.94-4.51%
Cosmos
$7.72-4.11%
Hedera
$0.06294707-6.38%
Filecoin
$3.69-3.79%
Internet Computer
$3.66-5.49%
Lido DAO
$1.71-1.01%
Quant
$99.89-0.93%
Cronos
$0.05417447-2.78%
Aptos
$6.11-6.50%
Arbitrum
$1.05-8.14%
VeChain
$0.01708516-4.11%
NEAR Protocol
$1.20-5.86%
Maker
$1,121.54-9.18%
Optimism
$1.41-3.76%
The Graph
$0.09812618-4.82%
Aave
$59.57-6.19%
XDC Network
$0.05806864-8.63%
Algorand
$0.10166801-6.40%
Kaspa
$0.03915301-2.51%
Synthetix
$2.30-2.82%
MultiverseX
$28.39-4.31%
The Sandbox
$0.35589954-4.80%
USDD
$0.99682709-0.01%
Stacks
$0.51180776-7.76%
Immutable X
$0.62844237-4.85%
Axie Infinity
$5.29-5.48%
EOS
$0.61951281-8.44%
Tezos
$0.72770000-3.88%
Theta
$0.67421027-6.48%
ApeCoin
$1.71-7.36%
Decentraland
$0.32696037-5.53%
Fantom
$0.21379166-6.69%
Bitcoin SV
$30.79-10.98%
Injective Protocol
$7.04-2.35%
Render Token
$1.57-4.40%
Radix
$0.05615283-1.23%
GateToken
$4.08+0.24%
NEO
$7.72-5.05%
Rocket Pool
$27.43+3.63%
Gala
$0.02059698-5.75%
KuCoin Token
$5.31-3.65%
Flow
$0.48950228-7.12%
Kava.io
$0.72425956-8.36%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99942596-1.94%
eCash
$0.00002551-10.16%
Chiliz
$0.06812941-5.55%
PAX Gold
$1,908.35-0.47%
Klaytn
$0.14799242-2.71%
Frax Share
$6.38-3.79%
Curve DAO Token
$0.54052167-3.35%
THORChain
$1.47-9.08%
IOTA
$0.15588391-4.28%
BitTorrent
$0.00000044-3.35%
Mina
$0.43500213-5.75%
Casper
$0.03650710-1.76%
Huobi Token
$2.52-2.30%
Luna Classic
$0.00006533-8.60%
Sui
$0.52293132-7.45%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.62+14.39%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.26%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.86149819-7.82%
Nexo
$0.64064613+1.54%
GMX
$39.91-11.85%
dYdX
$1.99-6.65%
Conflux
$0.15836041-10.39%
Compound
$47.32-8.08%
Dash
$28.08-5.77%
Arweave
$4.89-6.63%
Flare
$0.01390921-2.24%
PancakeSwap
$1.44-2.51%
Zilliqa
$0.01793115-6.25%
Woo Network
$0.16920063-9.05%
Gnosis
$107.49-2.20%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18371316-8.34%
Illuvium
$48.14-2.73%
1inch Network
$0.26386686-9.03%
Helium
$1.85-3.64%
Osmosis
$0.42944140-4.14%
Astar
$0.05550456-6.05%
Enjin
$0.26090689-6.27%
Loopring
$0.20037376-5.70%
Mask Network
$2.99-6.89%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.97-3.87%
Convex Finance
$3.06-3.24%
Qtum
$2.30-6.26%
NEM
$0.02638477-7.07%
SingularityNET
$0.19172467-6.72%
Celo
$0.45073703-4.61%
Zcash
$26.09-6.40%
Oasis Network
$0.04244868-7.97%
Ankr
$0.02126619-7.91%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.24-4.02%
FLOKI
$0.00002132-7.09%
Holo
$0.00117854-4.20%
BLUR
$0.24517354-6.24%
Decred
$13.43-5.93%
Fetch.ai
$0.19587945-3.99%
Beldex
$0.03594102-2.77%
Ravencoin
$0.01676078-3.83%
Kusama
$21.97-3.40%
Stepn
$0.17905794-7.74%
Worldcoin
$1.53-6.16%
Wemix
$0.60408913-1.03%
Yearn Finance
$5,633.08-3.74%
Audius
$0.16814143-7.05%
Golem
$0.18518393-7.51%
Livepeer
$6.42-6.13%
Ribbon Finance
$0.23669048-3.07%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-3.69%
ICON
$0.18345337-8.57%
JasmyCoin
$0.00350629-6.75%
Balancer
$3.93-4.26%
Aragon
$4.13-1.04%
EthereumPoW
$1.53-7.66%
SafePal
$0.44435084-3.18%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.46801775-7.45%
Waves
$1.63-8.99%
SXP
$0.28267258-10.04%
Siacoin
$0.00302736-9.99%
Moonbeam
$0.20844402-5.44%
IoTeX
$0.01567696-9.18%
Wax
$0.04369477-7.94%
Biconomy
$0.22500291-9.75%
Merit Circle
$0.30666041-8.54%
Band Protocol
$1.04-6.60%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31298087-4.20%
Gains Network
$4.47-4.05%
Axelar
$0.37211955-2.14%
Sushiswap
$0.67586246-7.63%
TerraUSD
$0.01298997-9.62%
Amp
$0.00226453-2.94%
Harmony
$0.01029384-3.88%
DigiByte
$0.00729872-3.92%
Stargate Finance
$0.58217751-5.88%
Core
$0.76861337-9.40%
Polymath Network
$0.12720000-3.56%
Kadena
$0.46987188-6.05%
Kyber Network
$0.61210942-4.52%
Lisk
$0.76501905-6.98%
Skale
$0.02367169-10.03%
UMA Protocol
$1.48-5.41%
Horizen
$7.69-4.54%
PlayDapp
$0.18457470+0.54%
Synapse
$0.52897326-3.58%
Cartesi
$0.13368518-7.43%
Nervos Network
$0.00292480-5.18%
API3
$1.09-4.22%
OriginTrail
$0.23351640+2.07%
Joe
$0.26052880-6.57%
Nano
$0.61431859-3.35%
iExec RLC
$1.13-6.18%
Liquity
$0.86727109-3.53%
Coin98
$0.14577606-4.04%
Radiant Capital
$0.26720339-5.88%
Bitgert
$0.999e-700-2.61%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01563462-3.41%
Numeraire
$12.00-7.40%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.14-6.47%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-2.99%
Steem
$0.16725246-7.26%
Radicle
$1.46-5.33%
OMG Network
$0.51707258-4.02%
Syscoin
$0.09848247-2.64%
Celer Network
$0.01228538-8.52%
Secret
$0.32325726-8.98%
Dent
$0.00070315-4.92%
Marlin
$0.00823260-7.32%
Bancor
$0.45256986+3.35%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.83085798-8.68%
Stormx
$0.00577906-11.06%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00151075-5.22%
MetisDAO
$14.36-1.94%
Gitcoin
$1.02-6.08%
WINkLink
$0.00006459-4.20%
Powerledger
$0.14446521-8.04%
Civic
$0.07709229-7.94%
SPACE ID
$0.21616046-8.06%
Hashflow
$0.35160760-4.67%
NKN
$0.09394137-2.85%
Verge
$0.00360045-4.09%
Chromia
$0.10328862-3.79%
Bifrost
$0.04128349-4.13%
Celsius
$0.13524931-8.77%
Keep Network
$0.10209450-5.68%
Request
$0.07236838-4.88%
MOBOX
$0.26319698-4.03%
Sun Token
$0.00558223-3.89%
COTI
$0.04372345-4.63%
Galxe
$1.09-4.08%
Spell Token
$0.00042220-7.06%
Sweat Economy
$0.00645143-7.00%
Ren
$0.05004179-6.87%
MOON
$0.45805402-2.75%
Yield Guild Games
$0.25439688-11.07%
XYO Network
$0.00336310-3.24%
WazirX
$0.10203911-7.94%
Rally
$0.00916400+8.34%
ARPA
$0.04601943-5.92%
Badger DAO
$2.28-2.24%
Aavegotchi
$0.87473969-3.30%
Verasity
$0.00432323+2.69%
Boba Network
$0.12900352-2.66%
Raydium
$0.19654766-5.69%
Adventure Gold
$0.55165247-5.91%
Origin Protocol
$0.08377183-4.30%
Moonriver
$5.41-2.18%
Alien Worlds
$0.01118810-5.90%
Voyager Token
$0.13826466-8.06%
SuperRare
$0.06535402-8.71%
Bluzelle
$0.09768245+20.52%
Maple
$4.81-5.75%
CEEK VR
$0.04550003-6.01%
Index Chain
$0.04759684-7.25%
TrueFi
$0.03381898-7.87%
RACA
$0.00010621-3.10%
Storj
$0.24767621-8.68%
LCX
$0.04510122-0.52%
Orchid
$0.05902051-8.78%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.47234944-6.75%
GAS
$2.36-8.42%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.15051280-9.68%
Reef
$0.00137474-6.97%
Saitama
$0.00066273-2.18%
Ethernity
$1.52-2.86%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$4.23-1.09%
Travala.com
$0.54170612-4.43%
Polkastarter
$0.27922208-8.67%
DIA
$0.23551705-5.53%
LooksRare
$0.04733355-3.82%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.69-7.29%
BarnBridge
$2.75-5.21%
Enzyme
$17.36-3.59%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.21798809-7.88%
Virtua
$0.02288049-7.43%
Keep3rV1
$49.59-6.74%
Star Atlas
$0.00172880-7.10%
Onyxcoin
$0.00091579-3.22%
Alchemix
$11.84-7.70%
Velas
$0.00894899-3.14%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14171186-5.19%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-4.59%
CLV
$0.03479798-6.65%
district0x
$0.02645691-3.63%
MXC
$0.00812104-3.76%
Decentral Games
$0.02611816-8.04%
0x
$0.19284261-8.76%
Serum
$0.04549093-14.60%
Harvest Finance
$22.51-8.11%
StaFi
$0.26601970-6.50%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.89-7.40%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000080+2.90%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00356009-0.11%
Bonk
$0.00000031-4.78%
Rarible
$0.98517358-1.75%
Augur
$1.28-4.80%
Tokemak
$0.58050918-4.44%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01119109-3.40%
Tamadoge
$0.00718544-6.69%
Quantstamp
$0.01009835-1.22%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01485079-2.19%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04387868-6.20%
FTX Token
$1.04-5.04%
Braintrust
$0.27921935+0.49%
Pepe
$0.00000117-8.97%
BitDAO
$0.45324045+0.56%
Threshold
$0.02056544-9.39%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09117636-6.66%
Human
$0.03998441+1.77%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-1.63%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.12-1.89%
Hamster
$0.00000000-5.87%
Tether
$0.99924410-0.03%
USD Coin
$1.01+0.03%
Dai
$1.00-0.17%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Trump Owns Even More Crypto Than First Known, New Documents Show

The former U.S. president currently holds $2.8 million in ETH after debuting an NFT collection last year, fresh disclosures reveal.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconAug 16, 2023 at 9:01 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 16, 2023 at 9:12 p.m. UTC
Donald Trump Trading Card NFTs (OpenSea)

Donald Trump Trading Card NFTs (OpenSea)

Donald Trump owns much more in cryptocurrency than was first publicly known, fresh disclosures show.

The former president and leading Republican candidate for next year’s election held $2.8 million in a cryptocurrency wallet as of early August, according to official documents governmental ethics watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington received Monday.

He also earned $4.87 million in licensing fees from his non-fungible token collection, per the filing.

The new finding shows that Trump is even more invested in crypto than earlier filings showed. CoinDesk reported earlier this week that Trump disclosed up to $500,000 held in digital assets according to a government document dated April 14.

Trump, despite being a crypto skeptic when he was president, last year debuted a non-fungible token (NFT) project called Trump Digital Collectible Cards sporting images of himself. He released a second series of collectibles this April. Both collections sold out.

The news also comes at a time when cryptocurrencies are increasingly part of the political agenda in the U.S. as candidates are gearing up for the presidential election due in 2024. Democratic hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who confirmed owning bitcoin (BTC), said he would back the U.S. dollar with BTC and exempt the token from capital gains taxes if elected. Robert DeSantis, Florida governor and a Republican candidate trailing Trump in early polls, promised to ban central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as president.

Read more: Welcome, Crypto, to the Fiery Cauldron of U.S. Presidential Politics

Is this Trump’s wallet?

Following the fresh disclosures, blockchain research firm Arkham Intelligence said it found what appears to be Trump’s crypto wallet.

Arkham tweeted Wednesday that the former president is the likely owner of the 0x94845333028B1204Fbe14E1278Fd4Adde46B22ce address on the Ethereum blockchain with a total $2.8 million stash in ETH. Trump also holds minor amounts in wETH, MATIC and USDC stablecoin, per Arkham's profile.

Crypto address holdings and transactions are publicly accessible thanks to the transparency of blockchains, allowing to track movements in real-time.

The crypto wallet linked to Trump (Arkham)
The crypto wallet linked to Trump (Arkham)

CoinDesk reached out to Trump’s office for comment on his digital asset holdings and did not immediately receive a response.

Edited by Marc Hochstein.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Krisztian Sandor
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.