Trump Owns Even More Crypto Than First Known, New Documents Show
The former U.S. president currently holds $2.8 million in ETH after debuting an NFT collection last year, fresh disclosures reveal.
Donald Trump owns much more in cryptocurrency than was first publicly known, fresh disclosures show.
He also earned $4.87 million in licensing fees from his non-fungible token collection, per the filing.
The new finding shows that Trump is even more invested in crypto than earlier filings showed. CoinDesk reported earlier this week that Trump disclosed up to $500,000 held in digital assets according to a government document dated April 14.
Trump, despite being a crypto skeptic when he was president, last year debuted a non-fungible token (NFT) project called Trump Digital Collectible Cards sporting images of himself. He released a second series of collectibles this April. Both collections sold out.
The news also comes at a time when cryptocurrencies are increasingly part of the political agenda in the U.S. as candidates are gearing up for the presidential election due in 2024. Democratic hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who confirmed owning bitcoin (BTC), said he would back the U.S. dollar with BTC and exempt the token from capital gains taxes if elected. Robert DeSantis, Florida governor and a Republican candidate trailing Trump in early polls, promised to ban central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as president.
Is this Trump’s wallet?
Following the fresh disclosures, blockchain research firm Arkham Intelligence said it found what appears to be Trump’s crypto wallet.
Crypto address holdings and transactions are publicly accessible thanks to the transparency of blockchains, allowing to track movements in real-time.
CoinDesk reached out to Trump’s office for comment on his digital asset holdings and did not immediately receive a response.
