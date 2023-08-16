First Mover Americas: Coinbase Secures NFA Approval to Offer Crypto Futures

Perceived safe havens like bitcoin (BTC) and gold struggled to gather upside traction even as signs of cracks in the global market begin to appear in the form of volatility in the fiat currencies of distressed nations. On Monday, the Russian ruble (RUB) fell to 102 to U.S. dollar, bringing its year-to-date loss versus the greenback to 33% and reaching its weakest level since March 2022. The country's central bank hiked rates to 12% from 8.5% in an emergency move. Meanwhile, Argentina devalued its already-weak peso by 18%, sending it to 350 per dollar compared to 287 last Friday. The peso is now down 98% this year against the U.S. unit. So far, the supposed signs of cracks have brought little safe-haven demand for bitcoin, disappointing expectations.