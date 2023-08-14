Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval Could Help Power up a New Crypto Cycle: Bernstein
New capital will enter the market from fresh stablecoin supply, tokenization of traditional assets, native crypto infrastructure tokenization and ETFs, the report said.
Crypto exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) add capital to the market not just by creating demand in the spot market, but the market signal of regulatory approval of these products produces a growth flywheel for retail and other institutional flows that are seeking legitimacy, broker Bernstein said in a report Monday.
“With the interest of leading global asset managers in bitcoin (BTC) spot ETFs and potential mechanisms to address the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) objections, the probability of approval has risen,” analysts led by Gautam Chhugani wrote.
Bernstein expects a spot bitcoin ETF market to be sizable, reaching 10% of bitcoin’s market cap in two to three years.
The SEC extended its review of the Ark 21Shares bitcoin ETF application on Friday, as the regulator continues to assess applications from traditional finance heavyweights such as BlackRock (BLK) and Fidelity Investments.
Cryptocurrency ETF’s will benefit from a “strong brand marketing push by leading global asset managers,” and a “distribution push from retail brokers and financial advisors,” the note said.
The broker says new capital to power up a new crypto cycle will come from fresh stablecoin supply, tokenization of traditional assets, native crypto infrastructure tokenization and ETFs.
“On-chain assets have been stuck in a $40b range this year, and stablecoins in circulation at around $120b,” the report added.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.