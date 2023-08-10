First Mover Asia: SEC Appealing XRP Ruling Isn't Moving Markets
Ripple's partial victory over the Securities and Exchange Commission pushed up the layer 1 and altcoin market, as many of these tokens had been accused of being securities.
Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:
Prices: The market seems confident that the SEC's move to appeal the favorable Ripple ruling isn't going to lead to much.
Insights: Curve exploit fiasco revealed the susceptibility in the DeFi space, and what is a Bart pattern?
Prices
|CoinDesk Market Index (CMI)
|1,233
|−4.7 ▼ 0.4%
|Bitcoin (BTC)
|$29,581
|−224.2 ▼ 0.8%
|Ethereum (ETH)
|$1,854
|−2.4 ▼ 0.1%
|S&P 500
|4,467.71
|−31.7 ▼ 0.7%
|Gold
|$1,948
|+24.2 ▲ 1.3%
|Nikkei 225
|32,204.33
|−173.0 ▼ 0.5%
|BTC/ETH prices per CoinDesk Indices, as of 7 a.m. ET (11 a.m. UTC)
Both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) are trading flat in Asia as the region begins its business day.
The world's largest digital asset is trading at $29,581, down 0.8%, while ether is trading at $1,854, down 0.1%.
Overall, the crypto market seems to have shrugged off news from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it intends to file an appeal of the ruling in its case against Ripple, which ended in a partial victory for Ripple in July.
Last month, U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York ruled that Ripple's XRP token sales did not constitute investment contracts, though institutional sales violated federal securities laws. The ruling led to a rally in XRP, Solana's SOL token, and other tokens that were alleged to be securities, but legal experts believe it does not fully settle the definition of a digital asset as a security under U.S. law.
Now, the SEC is seeking to appeal part of a recent decision that ruled Ripple's programmatic sales and other distributions of XRP did not involve the offer of or sale of securities under the Howey test, while a federal judge previously determined that Ripple's direct sales to institutional investors violated securities law.
It should also be noted that the market is in a relentless period of HODLing at the moment with exchange balances at close to record lows, and the amount of bitcoin and ether that haven't moved in 7-10 years at a record high, meaning that it'll take a lot to move the market – more than the news that the SEC is filing an appeal of a case that it might not win.
Biggest Gainers
|Asset
|Ticker
|Returns
|DACS Sector
|Chainlink
|LINK
|+2.7%
|Computing
|Cardano
|ADA
|+1.1%
|Smart Contract Platform
|Dogecoin
|DOGE
|+0.4%
|Currency
Biggest Losers
|Asset
|Ticker
|Returns
|DACS Sector
|Loopring
|LRC
|−1.5%
|Smart Contract Platform
|Gala
|GALA
|−1.1%
|Entertainment
|Decentraland
|MANA
|−1.1%
|Entertainment
Insights
As Curve Averts DeFi Death Spiral, Fiasco Exposes Serious Risks: The worst-case consequences of last month’s Curve exchange hack seem to have been avoided, thanks to a series of side deals cut between the project’s debt-strapped founder and a handful of key crypto players. But the events still served as an indictment of the prevailing decentralized finance, or DeFi, narrative since last year’s collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange — that centralized platforms are susceptible to greed and poor risk management while decentralized platforms keep chugging along. It turns out that DeFi is susceptible too.
What Is Bitcoin's 'Bart' Pattern and Does It Mean BTC Is Heading Towards a Rally: Squint at the latest price charts and you can see a popular cartoon character from The Simpsons – and portents of a brighter future for crypto.
Important events.
9:00 a.m. HKT/SGT(1:00 UTC) Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations (Aug)
4:00 p.m. HKT/SGT(8:00 UTC) Italy Consumer Price Index (YoY/July)
8:30 p.m. HKT/SGT(12:30 UTC) United States Consumer Price (MoM/July)
