First Mover Asia: SEC Appealing XRP Ruling Isn't Moving Markets

As Curve Averts DeFi Death Spiral, Fiasco Exposes Serious Risks: The worst-case consequences of last month’s Curve exchange hack seem to have been avoided, thanks to a series of side deals cut between the project’s debt-strapped founder and a handful of key crypto players. But the events still served as an indictment of the prevailing decentralized finance, or DeFi, narrative since last year’s collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange — that centralized platforms are susceptible to greed and poor risk management while decentralized platforms keep chugging along. It turns out that DeFi is susceptible too.