Bitcoin Traders Should Watch Wider Inflation Metrics And Not Just CPI

On Thursday at 12:30 UTC (8:30 EST), the U.S. Labor Department will release the July consumer price index (CPI). Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) estimate that the CPI rose 0.2% month-on-month in July, matching June's pace to signal a continued easing of the inflation rate. The annualized rate is forecasted to inch higher to 3.3%, predominantly due to base effects, per WSJ. The core inflation rate is also forecast to hold steady at 0.2% in July from June and 4.8% from a year earlier.