XRP, SOL Lead Crypto Market Bounce; RLB and UNIBOT Surge on Bullish Sentiment

Bitcoin
$29,757.80+1.86%
Ethereum
$1,859.04+1.66%
Binance Coin
$244.43+0.43%
XRP
$0.64855666+4.12%
Dogecoin
$0.07582587+2.08%
Cardano
$0.29845589+2.56%
Solana
$24.59+5.81%
Tron
$0.07697225+0.42%
Polygon
$0.69724582+2.48%
Polkadot
$5.06+1.25%
Litecoin
$83.97+1.79%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000992+9.60%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,749.07+1.66%
Uniswap
$6.11+4.16%
Bitcoin Cash
$236.13-0.20%
Toncoin
$1.29+3.39%
Avalanche
$12.67+0.93%
Chainlink
$7.57+2.61%
Stellar
$0.14229396+2.36%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.97-1.44%
Binance USD
$1.02+0.31%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.79%
OKB
$47.97+4.44%
Monero
$158.53-0.50%
Ethereum Classic
$17.93+1.73%
Cosmos
$8.56+0.06%
Hedera
$0.06273995+7.29%
Filecoin
$4.18+0.90%
Internet Computer
$4.12-0.28%
Lido DAO
$1.91+1.73%
Cronos
$0.05803187+0.58%
Arbitrum
$1.18+3.33%
Quant
$102.99-0.12%
Aptos
$6.76+1.46%
VeChain
$0.01819481+1.82%
NEAR Protocol
$1.36+0.96%
Optimism
$1.70+0.05%
Maker
$1,217.94-1.85%
The Graph
$0.10864363+1.32%
Aave
$67.16+2.12%
Kaspa
$0.04670722+2.43%
XDC Network
$0.06501831-6.41%
Algorand
$0.11390886-4.41%
Synthetix
$2.66+6.74%
The Sandbox
$0.40777967+0.35%
Stacks
$0.59090076+3.03%
MultiverseX
$31.71-1.87%
EOS
$0.72500000+1.51%
Immutable X
$0.73546836+0.88%
Axie Infinity
$5.95-0.26%
Tezos
$0.79700000+0.50%
Theta
$0.74339904+1.60%
USDD
$0.99759716-0.46%
Bitcoin SV
$36.14-0.17%
Decentraland
$0.37399623+1.11%
ApeCoin
$1.86+0.38%
Injective Protocol
$8.13+0.49%
Fantom
$0.24170786+2.73%
Render Token
$1.69+4.89%
NEO
$8.59+0.90%
Gala
$0.02376669+1.88%
eCash
$0.00003015-0.53%
Flow
$0.56196232+0.98%
Kava.io
$0.84313545+1.11%
GateToken
$4.09+0.51%
KuCoin Token
$5.63-0.37%
Chiliz
$0.07733839+0.95%
Radix
$0.05265811-0.09%
Curve DAO Token
$0.60795598-0.61%
Rocket Pool
$26.63+0.56%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.12%
Klaytn
$0.15952481+0.88%
IOTA
$0.17588758+1.24%
PAX Gold
$1,958.94-0.15%
Luna Classic
$0.00007926+0.77%
Frax Share
$6.37+1.09%
GMX
$50.85-0.75%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047+0.65%
Mina
$0.46578067+2.58%
Sui
$0.60441405+1.74%
Casper
$0.03873328-3.26%
Huobi Token
$2.63+0.16%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.93369989+1.41%
Compound
$56.60+2.66%
Dash
$33.42+1.40%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.65+0.04%
Conflux
$0.17953952+0.32%
Nexo
$0.66804610+2.83%
dYdX
$2.13+1.13%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.21%
Arweave
$5.29-0.87%
Zilliqa
$0.02029285-0.01%
Woo Network
$0.19038217+2.97%
PancakeSwap
$1.52+0.40%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21288000+2.35%
1inch Network
$0.30785770+0.09%
Flare
$0.01473376+0.40%
THORChain
$1.02+4.82%
Helium
$2.04-2.88%
Enjin
$0.29264844+0.16%
Gnosis
$112.92+0.77%
Mask Network
$3.52+2.23%
Osmosis
$0.46432049+0.58%
Loopring
$0.22536722-4.09%
NEM
$0.03071331+3.65%
Qtum
$2.61+0.83%
Illuvium
$47.78+3.51%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.23-3.19%
Celo
$0.51704668+2.99%
Convex Finance
$3.27+0.24%
SingularityNET
$0.20945479+0.35%
Zcash
$29.60+0.37%
Oasis Network
$0.04769005+0.89%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.28-0.46%
Golem
$0.23739535+18.08%
Worldcoin
$1.92-1.66%
BLUR
$0.28462292-0.29%
Holo
$0.00132716+0.69%
Astar
$0.05243067+0.77%
Decred
$14.99+2.57%
Stepn
$0.20927425+1.01%
FLOKI
$0.00002276+3.92%
Ravencoin
$0.01837247-0.23%
Audius
$0.19259027-11.47%
Fetch.ai
$0.20245554+2.68%
Yearn Finance
$6,314.01-0.40%
Beldex
$0.03729893+1.73%
ICON
$0.21587413+2.42%
Kusama
$22.81+0.89%
Ankr
$0.02462586+0.75%
Waves
$1.97+2.73%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.56492873-0.18%
JasmyCoin
$0.00399166+3.24%
SXP
$0.33505341+2.60%
Wemix
$0.59996983-1.36%
Balancer
$4.39+0.38%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000000.27%
EthereumPoW
$1.72+2.02%
Siacoin
$0.00356036+2.28%
Aragon
$4.42+0.79%
IoTeX
$0.01782841+0.42%
Wax
$0.05011646+0.98%
Ribbon Finance
$0.21844700-0.06%
SafePal
$0.44482504+2.15%
Moonbeam
$0.23455123+0.35%
Band Protocol
$1.22-2.28%
Biconomy
$0.25079584+5.15%
Gains Network
$5.17+3.06%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34769811+1.60%
TerraUSD
$0.01530702-1.12%
Harmony
$0.01196534+1.75%
Axelar
$0.39738228+1.51%
Sushiswap
$0.72018395+1.18%
Livepeer
$4.78-13.00%
Amp
$0.00241762+1.28%
DigiByte
$0.00818280+0.81%
Skale
$0.02821918-1.93%
Stargate Finance
$0.64460802+0.51%
Core
$0.86268010+0.47%
Kadena
$0.53965972+3.05%
Polymath Network
$0.14400000+12.20%
UMA Protocol
$1.67-0.72%
Horizen
$8.74-0.94%
Lisk
$0.84131037+0.30%
Kyber Network
$0.65036154+0.85%
Merit Circle
$0.26585536+15.50%
Cartesi
$0.15187859+3.26%
Synapse
$0.57669967+1.65%
Joe
$0.31647503+0.61%
Coin98
$0.19225618+19.19%
PlayDapp
$0.18042333+3.61%
Nervos Network
$0.00302451-1.27%
Bancor
$0.67937632+20.59%
OriginTrail
$0.24676148+0.08%
API3
$1.08-0.91%
Liquity
$0.98901346-3.20%
Bitgert
$0.00000023-1.80%
iExec RLC
$1.25+0.54%
Nano
$0.66478833-0.06%
Radiant Capital
$0.29608007+0.67%
Numeraire
$13.75-0.83%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01743503-0.56%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015+1.87%
Celer Network
$0.01486900+3.12%
Steem
$0.18584359+1.06%
Radicle
$1.63-0.55%
Syscoin
$0.11137460+5.91%
OMG Network
$0.56432316+0.48%
SPACE ID
$0.26714459-6.14%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.15+1.05%
Dent
$0.00078746-0.26%
Stormx
$0.00677809-0.34%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.93020787+0.64%
Verge
$0.00429693+1.30%
MetisDAO
$16.20+3.86%
Civic
$0.08656850+0.97%
Marlin
$0.00856060+0.25%
Secret
$0.32584009-2.04%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00164941+3.20%
Powerledger
$0.15952478+1.39%
Yield Guild Games
$0.36495091+3.55%
Chromia
$0.11674735-0.11%
Gitcoin
$1.10+2.66%
NKN
$0.10197797-0.16%
Hashflow
$0.37126940+2.28%
WINkLink
$0.00006690-0.64%
Celsius
$0.15103914+0.33%
Bifrost
$0.04545125+1.14%
Request
$0.08161357+5.13%
Keep Network
$0.11401101+0.20%
MOBOX
$0.29410457+0.61%
Ren
$0.06053543+0.17%
COTI
$0.04927484-1.37%
Spell Token
$0.00047929+0.71%
Galxe
$1.22+0.18%
ARPA
$0.05714477+5.49%
WazirX
$0.12261178-0.29%
Sun Token
$0.00549744+0.73%
Sweat Economy
$0.00669612-1.27%
XYO Network
$0.00355722+0.37%
Adventure Gold
$0.63421594+0.69%
Aavegotchi
$0.95173874+0.86%
Origin Protocol
$0.09651054+0.61%
Verasity
$0.00466503+3.22%
Raydium
$0.21561688+0.79%
Voyager Token
$0.16250741-1.50%
SuperRare
$0.07466631+1.24%
Alien Worlds
$0.01260006+7.01%
Boba Network
$0.13335059+0.10%
Maple
$5.65-6.31%
Badger DAO
$2.19-0.71%
Orchid
$0.07158664-7.53%
Storj
$0.29445319+2.88%
Index Chain
$0.05311070+1.91%
CEEK VR
$0.04854587+1.36%
RACA
$0.00011487+4.16%
Moonriver
$5.16-0.98%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.53001486-0.31%
GAS
$2.67+0.27%
TrueFi
$0.03498784+0.24%
Reef
$0.00155764-1.89%
LCX
$0.04558065-2.45%
Rally
$0.00662458+3.85%
Saitama
$0.00072051-2.65%
Polkastarter
$0.31299830+2.58%
Travala.com
$0.58900476+1.19%
Ethernity
$1.59-0.05%
LooksRare
$0.05445864-2.73%
Serum
$0.07872144-2.86%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.02+1.76%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24826397+3.02%
DIA
$0.25655991-0.10%
Virtua
$0.02581633+1.37%
BarnBridge
$2.96+0.11%
Keep3rV1
$54.57+1.61%
Enzyme
$17.83-0.24%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12035465-0.49%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.73+2.61%
Onyxcoin
$0.00102268+1.73%
Alchemix
$12.96+1.36%
Velas
$0.00968803+1.49%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15708597+4.83%
Decentral Games
$0.03209104-0.02%
CLV
$0.03766723-1.58%
Bluzelle
$0.05297486+0.05%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-6.56%
MXC
$0.00845923+1.22%
Star Atlas
$0.00155502+3.67%
district0x
$0.02740876-0.56%
0x
$0.21694488+1.16%
Harvest Finance
$25.53+0.23%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.29-0.30%
StaFi
$0.28267178+0.54%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00377872+0.49%
Bonk
$0.00000035+1.63%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000076+7.56%
Rarible
$1.06+1.33%
Augur
$1.45-3.08%
Tokemak
$0.63389996+6.92%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01201895-0.42%
Tamadoge
$0.00890250-2.67%
Quantstamp
$0.01056087-2.71%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02393361-4.25%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.05134600-99.91%
FTX Token
$1.19-0.33%
Braintrust
$0.27079222-0.30%
Pepe
$0.00000127+13.99%
BitDAO
$0.48325412-3.13%
Threshold
$0.02423919+1.71%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10841543-0.28%
Human
$0.03757989-3.95%
Pitbull
$0.000000007.75%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.08-1.04%
Hamster
$0.00000000-3.57%
Tether
$1.00-0.09%
USD Coin
$1.01+0.16%
Dai
$1.01+0.29%
XRP, SOL Lead Crypto Market Bounce; RLB and UNIBOT Surge on Bullish Sentiment

Trading volumes for rollbit tokens grew 500% on a revamped token buy-and-burn plan.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconAug 9, 2023 at 9:41 a.m. UTC
(Getty Images)

XRP and solana (SOL) tokens led gains among crypto majors as bitcoin posted steady growth in the past 24 hours, data from CoinDesk show.

Alternative tokens rollbit (RLB) and unibot (UNIBOT) drove the most gains for traders on separate catalysts. Crypto casino Rollbit unveiled plans to buy and burn its tokens using platform revenues daily, while Telegram bot Unibot rose on increasing social sentiment for its tokens – igniting growth.

Elsewhere, Reddit-based tokens moon (MOON) posted a second day of growth with a 14% rise.

FxPro senior market analyst Alex Kuptsikevich opined the recent growth of crypto likely came as investors digested a new wave of concerns about banks following Moody's downgrade of ten mid-sized US banks and an unexpected Italian windfall tax.

“Investors are piling into the largest cryptocurrencies to preserve large amounts of capital to stay far from the banks, where deposit guarantees apply to not-so-large sums,” Kuptsikevich told CoinDesk over email.

“Technically, the market made its second failed attempt this month to get back above the 50-day average. The ability to consolidate above $30,000 will be a milestone, cementing the breaking of the downtrend of the last four weeks,” Kuptsikevich added.

Edited by Omkar Godbole.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

