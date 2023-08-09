Trader Who Predicted Luna's Downfall Now Holds 450K MOON Tokens

"After conducting a bit of on-chain analysis, we were able to confirm that this Kraken address is associated with GCR. He sent millions of ETH to it from an ENS that’s confirmed to be his – Ezekielx.eth. He bought 450k MOON at an average price of 40 cents-45 cents," Jhaveri told CoinDesk, adding that it is unclear when GCR acquired MOON tokens.