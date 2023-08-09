First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Flirts With $30K as Traders Await CPI

The Fed is starting a new program for overseeing banks’ crypto activity, and it further clarified its requirement that the lenders under its authority get approval before engaging in digital-assets activities. The move announced Tuesday doesn’t change any rules for crypto banking. Rather, it just defines how the central bank intends to handle oversight, putting dealings with the crypto sector under the new “novel activities supervision program” in which the Fed’s specialized experts in digital assets will work alongside the regulator’s regular supervisors. The Fed also issued a fuller explanation for how the banks it supervises need to get preapprovals for engaging with stablecoins. An institution that’s “issuing, holding or transacting in dollar tokens to facilitate payments” needs to prove to the supervisors beforehand that it can do so in a “safe and sound manner” and needs the Fed to formally sign off.