A Wild Month for Treasuries Is Slow Going for Crypto: Crypto Long & Short

From an analysis of daily returns across asset classes, and comparing volatility of each month versus a five-year average volatility of the same period, we can confirm that both July and August have been particularly benign months for financial markets over the past five years (see Figure 4 below). We can also see that both BTC and ETH have different and distinct monthly seasonality volatility patterns from equity and fixed-income markets, as indicated by S&P 500 and U.S. Treasuries ETFs, although July and August lulls are shared across markets.