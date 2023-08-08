First Mover Asia: What Will It Take to Get Bitcoin to $30K?
The world’s largest digital asset isn’t budging and it'll take regulatory clarity to push past $30,000.
Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:
Prices: Regulatory clarity is required for bitcoin to push past $30,000.
Insights: Crypto options traders are betting against price turbulence, and BTC is unlikely to get a bullish catalyst.
Prices
|CoinDesk Market Index (CMI)
|1,251.63
|+4.2 ▲ 0.3%
|Bitcoin (BTC)
|$29,161
|+70.2 ▲ 0.2%
|Ethereum (ETH)
|$1,829
|−3.4 ▼ 0.2%
|S&P 500 daily close
|4,518.44
|+40.4 ▲ 0.9%
|Gold
|$1,969
|+35.9 ▲ 1.9%
|Treasury Yield 10 Years
|4.08%
|▲ 0.0
|BTC/ETH prices per CoinDesk Indices; gold is COMEX spot price. Prices as of about 4 p.m. ET
What Will Make Bitcoin Reach $30K?
Cryptocurrency markets closed the Monday U.S. trading day fairly flat, with the CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) up 0.23%, bitcoin (BTC) up 0.57% to $29,165, and ether (ETH) flat at $1,826.
The question on everyone’s mind, is what will move bitcoin past the $30,000 mark?
Bullish traders are eyeing the upcoming U.S. July Consumer Price Index report for signs of continued inflation trends, with expectations set at a 0.2% monthly increase and a 3.3% year-over-year growth. In the backdrop is the Federal Reserve's historical monetary tightening and subsequent market anticipation of rate cuts, which have historically been intertwined with bitcoin's recent price fluctuations.
But a big question is will this be a bullish catalyst for the world’s largest digital asset? CPI could also come in higher than expected, which would signal that rate hikes are not yet done.
In a recent appearance on CoinDesk TV, "The Crypto Trader" author Glen Goodman said it's concerning that bitcoin hasn’t moved all that much in the last few months and more regulatory clarity is required for the market to move.
"I'm not very impressed with bitcoin. You'll remember months ago there was a strong correlation between the S&P 500 and bitcoin. We were following that for the best part of a year, and that correlation has pretty much broken down," he said.
Goodman argues that a break below $25,000 would be the end of the 2023 bull market.
But to even get to that point, there needs to be a big change in the regulatory environment.
“The exchanges need to be reliable,” he said. “Nobody worries about if the New York Stock Exchange is going to exist next week.”
Biggest Gainers
|Asset
|Ticker
|Returns
|DACS Sector
|Chainlink
|LINK
|+3.1%
|Computing
|Loopring
|LRC
|+1.5%
|Smart Contract Platform
|Stellar
|XLM
|+1.1%
|Smart Contract Platform
Biggest Losers
|Asset
|Ticker
|Returns
|DACS Sector
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB
|−5.2%
|Currency
|Decentraland
|MANA
|−3.4%
|Entertainment
|Terra
|LUNA
|−3.1%
|Smart Contract Platform
Insights
Crypto Options Traders Bet Against Volatility: There is a lot of market chatter about an impending volatility explosion of bitcoin. Still, some crypto traders retain a bias for shorting volatility — that is, setting up strategies that bet against price turbulence. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market value, has primarily traded in the range of $29,000 to $30,000 since July 24. That's below the $30,000-$32,000 range of the preceding four weeks. The cryptocurrency's price hasn't risen more than 4% in a single day since June 21. As such, key metrics gauging bitcoin's backward-looking realized volatility and estimated or implied volatility have tanked to multiyear lows.
CPI Preview, Bitcoin Unlikely to Get Bullish Catalyst: Bitcoin (BTC) bulls are hoping for continued good news on the U.S. inflation front from Thursday morning's July Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists expect a 0.2% increase on a monthly basis, the same increase as seen in June. Year-over-year growth is forecast at 3.3%, up from 3% in June. Headline inflation, which is not adjusted for seasonal factors and which includes often-volatile food and energy prices, peaked at 9.1% in June 2022 and was running at an 8.5% pace in July of last year.
Important events.
8:30 a.m. HKT/SGT(00:30 UTC) Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence (Aug)
11:00 a.m. HKT/SGT(3:00 UTC) China Trade Balance USD (July)
2:00 p.m. HKT/SGT(6:00 UTC) European Union Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (YoY/July)
