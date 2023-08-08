First Mover Americas: Market Doesn't React Much to PayPal Stablecoin

Bitcoin
$29,563.42+1.91%
Ethereum
$1,843.41+0.77%
Binance Coin
$244.33+0.98%
XRP
$0.63670693+2.16%
Dogecoin
$0.07531142+0.96%
Cardano
$0.29520000+0.72%
Solana
$23.54+2.44%
Tron
$0.07681751+0.28%
Polygon
$0.68892668+1.76%
Polkadot
$5.05+1.07%
Litecoin
$83.50+1.28%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000925+1.49%
Bitcoin Cash
$247.48+4.86%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,579.75+2.04%
Uniswap
$5.94+0.92%
Avalanche
$12.64-0.52%
Toncoin
$1.25+2.85%
Chainlink
$7.44+3.70%
Stellar
$0.14131710-0.75%
UNUS SED LEO
$4.01+1.16%
Binance USD
$1.02+0.27%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.34%
Monero
$159.24+0.32%
OKB
$46.23+2.63%
Ethereum Classic
$17.84+0.36%
Cosmos
$8.62+1.63%
Hedera
$0.06000163+6.62%
Internet Computer
$4.16+0.72%
Filecoin
$4.17+0.84%
Lido DAO
$1.89+2.71%
Cronos
$0.05816076+0.04%
Quant
$103.41+1.04%
Aptos
$6.72+0.52%
Arbitrum
$1.16+1.43%
VeChain
$0.01795637-0.11%
NEAR Protocol
$1.37+1.55%
Optimism
$1.73-1.49%
Maker
$1,241.00+2.27%
The Graph
$0.11058586+4.59%
Kaspa
$0.04810139-6.15%
Aave
$66.24+1.79%
XDC Network
$0.06872849+1.20%
Algorand
$0.11832702+6.72%
The Sandbox
$0.40943732+0.49%
Synthetix
$2.61-0.07%
MultiverseX
$32.17+2.48%
Stacks
$0.58730400+0.40%
EOS
$0.72784396+0.27%
Immutable X
$0.73753867-1.27%
Axie Infinity
$6.00+1.88%
Tezos
$0.79779816+0.35%
USDD
$0.99957852+0.18%
Theta
$0.73775148+1.65%
Bitcoin SV
$36.77+2.21%
Decentraland
$0.37535225-0.52%
Injective Protocol
$8.23+2.26%
ApeCoin
$1.87+0.23%
Fantom
$0.23889917+0.38%
NEO
$8.59+0.25%
Render Token
$1.63-1.84%
Gala
$0.02381701-1.41%
eCash
$0.00003069+3.41%
Flow
$0.56420532+1.13%
Kava.io
$0.84248741-0.66%
GateToken
$4.06-1.26%
KuCoin Token
$5.62+1.10%
Radix
$0.05296001+0.58%
Chiliz
$0.07742202+0.18%
Curve DAO Token
$0.61506186-1.42%
Rocket Pool
$26.10-4.82%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.26%
Klaytn
$0.15877576+0.34%
PAX Gold
$1,963.79+0.13%
IOTA
$0.17542021+0.67%
Frax Share
$6.42-0.14%
Luna Classic
$0.00007922+0.22%
GMX
$50.91-5.65%
Casper
$0.04028124+2.39%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046+1.37%
Mina
$0.46026981+3.89%
Sui
$0.60122215+1.47%
Huobi Token
$2.62+0.36%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.93280813+2.44%
Compound
$56.29+0.05%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.66+3.41%
Dash
$33.49+1.28%
Conflux
$0.18020454+1.52%
Nexo
$0.65208332+0.72%
dYdX
$2.12+3.23%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.11%
Arweave
$5.34+0.21%
Zilliqa
$0.02049718+0.30%
Woo Network
$0.18800603+3.53%
PancakeSwap
$1.53+0.86%
1inch Network
$0.31076256+0.99%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21243845+0.95%
Helium
$2.13-2.41%
Flare
$0.01472106+1.26%
THORChain
$0.98819025+3.40%
Enjin
$0.29266220-0.32%
Gnosis
$112.41+0.82%
Loopring
$0.23337605+3.26%
Mask Network
$3.48-0.12%
Osmosis
$0.46496935+0.07%
Qtum
$2.61+1.34%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.39-3.61%
NEM
$0.02966755-8.23%
Illuvium
$47.02-3.23%
Convex Finance
$3.31-0.46%
Celo
$0.50797072+2.07%
SingularityNET
$0.21013790-1.41%
Zcash
$29.56-0.11%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.45+2.77%
Worldcoin
$1.97-5.35%
Astar
$0.05324664+1.71%
BLUR
$0.28811129-2.22%
Oasis Network
$0.04736615-0.41%
Holo
$0.00133900+1.37%
Decred
$14.86+0.42%
Audius
$0.20450265+10.45%
FLOKI
$0.00002230-2.06%
Ravencoin
$0.01857207+1.46%
Yearn Finance
$6,419.78-1.04%
Stepn
$0.20869511-1.14%
Fetch.ai
$0.20049952+0.19%
ICON
$0.21421701+1.27%
Beldex
$0.03684884+0.65%
Kusama
$22.82+1.69%
Golem
$0.20142267-2.07%
Ankr
$0.02463382-0.02%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.57017009+0.38%
Waves
$1.94+0.93%
JasmyCoin
$0.00393033+1.25%
Wemix
$0.60809425-0.03%
SXP
$0.33086158+0.39%
Balancer
$4.38+1.59%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000000.20%
EthereumPoW
$1.71+0.50%
Siacoin
$0.00350899-0.12%
Aragon
$4.33-0.99%
IoTeX
$0.01803407+1.25%
Band Protocol
$1.26+1.51%
Ribbon Finance
$0.21861083+2.41%
Wax
$0.04986227-0.27%
Moonbeam
$0.23555839+0.43%
SafePal
$0.44046637-0.44%
Livepeer
$5.36-8.25%
TerraUSD
$0.01557609+0.90%
Gains Network
$4.97+8.09%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34462682+0.42%
Biconomy
$0.23860143+1.33%
Harmony
$0.01184423+0.58%
Sushiswap
$0.74099532+3.33%
Axelar
$0.39306513-0.03%
Amp
$0.00244413-0.79%
Polymath Network
$0.15016115+0.07%
Skale
$0.02885500+3.09%
DigiByte
$0.00818182+0.36%
Stargate Finance
$0.64752316-0.24%
Core
$0.86103223-0.52%
Kadena
$0.52879055-0.67%
Horizen
$8.88-4.91%
UMA Protocol
$1.68+0.40%
Lisk
$0.84622421-0.03%
Kyber Network
$0.65914845-0.77%
OriginTrail
$0.30202270-15.94%
Cartesi
$0.14900258+0.24%
Joe
$0.32067013+0.63%
Synapse
$0.56987020-0.50%
Merit Circle
$0.23250459-2.29%
Nervos Network
$0.00306522+0.12%
PlayDapp
$0.17535192+0.92%
Liquity
$1.03-4.24%
API3
$1.09-20.44%
Coin98
$0.16933161+14.32%
Bitgert
$0.00000023+3.21%
iExec RLC
$1.24-2.71%
Nano
$0.66922016+1.02%
Numeraire
$13.96+1.30%
Radiant Capital
$0.29773879+2.01%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01752181-2.65%
Bancor
$0.56809534+5.84%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015+0.12%
Celer Network
$0.01457143+0.40%
Radicle
$1.64-2.37%
Steem
$0.18452161+0.36%
OMG Network
$0.57228608+1.46%
SPACE ID
$0.27414526+5.83%
Syscoin
$0.10723256+0.70%
Dent
$0.00080098-0.02%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.14-0.10%
Stormx
$0.00681218-0.02%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.94377716-3.87%
Secret
$0.33830223-0.57%
Verge
$0.00428842+1.73%
Marlin
$0.00861179+1.61%
Civic
$0.08641766+0.45%
MetisDAO
$15.67+5.17%
Powerledger
$0.15801272+0.29%
Chromia
$0.11799997+2.24%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00161668+0.15%
Yield Guild Games
$0.35791049-56.67%
NKN
$0.10168666+2.11%
Celsius
$0.15299367-0.58%
WINkLink
$0.00006729+0.39%
Gitcoin
$1.05-7.57%
Hashflow
$0.36447040-1.82%
Bifrost
$0.04530872+0.78%
Keep Network
$0.11273255-1.44%
COTI
$0.05028955+1.19%
MOBOX
$0.29507959-4.29%
Request
$0.07908712+1.93%
Ren
$0.06076647-0.21%
Galxe
$1.24+0.53%
Spell Token
$0.00048127-1.34%
WazirX
$0.12394479+3.80%
ARPA
$0.05374112-1.89%
Sweat Economy
$0.00673475-0.28%
Sun Token
$0.00544889+0.21%
XYO Network
$0.00358049+1.36%
Adventure Gold
$0.64164902-4.30%
Origin Protocol
$0.09690138-2.39%
CEEK VR
$0.04860720+3.73%
Aavegotchi
$0.94911306-1.11%
Voyager Token
$0.16469746+2.92%
Raydium
$0.21436395-1.53%
Verasity
$0.00460320+0.57%
Maple
$5.83-1.66%
Boba Network
$0.13317387-0.06%
SuperRare
$0.07379794-0.73%
Badger DAO
$2.23+3.40%
Alien Worlds
$0.01166649-0.75%
Orchid
$0.07104953+25.01%
Storj
$0.29025097-1.21%
Index Chain
$0.05318962-0.06%
Moonriver
$5.23-5.13%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.53634206+2.43%
RACA
$0.00011145+0.64%
TrueFi
$0.03525256+0.30%
GAS
$2.67+0.49%
Reef
$0.00160290+2.57%
LCX
$0.04610913+2.01%
Saitama
$0.00073073-4.33%
Rally
$0.00651488+1.65%
Travala.com
$0.58917494+0.16%
Ethernity
$1.60-1.31%
LooksRare
$0.05608911-8.68%
Polkastarter
$0.30600856-0.39%
Serum
$0.07904382-5.60%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.99-1.18%
DIA
$0.25702050+2.32%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24142156-7.44%
BarnBridge
$2.97+0.49%
Virtua
$0.02553599+0.81%
Keep3rV1
$54.60+1.23%
Enzyme
$18.03-0.90%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11955356-3.54%
Onyxcoin
$0.00101199-0.73%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.64-1.11%
Alchemix
$12.79+0.08%
Velas
$0.00964240+1.61%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15345669-1.74%
Decentral Games
$0.03201699-5.58%
CLV
$0.03834875+4.45%
Bluzelle
$0.05292902-0.66%
district0x
$0.02784294+0.48%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-7.63%
MXC
$0.00842591-0.07%
0x
$0.21810343-3.23%
Star Atlas
$0.00151539-0.31%
Harvest Finance
$25.76+2.29%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.30+2.66%
StaFi
$0.28207010+1.27%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00373240+0.02%
Bonk
$0.00000034+3.11%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000073-4.30%
Augur
$1.51-4.03%
Rarible
$1.03+1.08%
Tokemak
$0.59700196+10.93%
Tamadoge
$0.00901316-2.33%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01180724+0.38%
Quantstamp
$0.01115860+1.09%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02749618-1.06%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04893303+3.35%
FTX Token
$1.19-3.71%
Braintrust
$0.27163174+0.29%
Pepe
$0.00000115-0.18%
BitDAO
$0.50822903+2.98%
Threshold
$0.02406518+1.71%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10931408-2.81%
Human
$0.03864148+2.92%
Pitbull
$0.0000000010.31%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09+0.11%
Hamster
$0.00000000-8.67%
Tether
$1.00+0.16%
USD Coin
$1.01+0.19%
Dai
$1.01+0.06%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

First Mover Americas: Market Doesn't React Much to PayPal Stablecoin

The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for August 8, 2023.

By Lyllah Ledesma, Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconAug 8, 2023 at 12:26 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 8, 2023 at 12:58 p.m. UTC
News that PayPal will issue a stablecoin failed to jolt the crypto market. (CoinDesk archives)

News that PayPal will issue a stablecoin failed to jolt the crypto market. (CoinDesk archives)

This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.

Latest Prices

CoinDesk - Unknown

Top Stories

Bitcoin and ether remained little changed over the past 24 hours, another sign of just how tepid the market is, as even the entry of payment giant PayPal (PYPL) into the stablecoin market failed to move the needle. Both bitcoin and ether haven't moved much in price on the day and have had low trading volumes over the past few weeks. “The prevailing outlook suggests that in the absence of an ETF-triggered catalyst or substantial cryptocurrency-related drama, these price levels could persist for an extended period,” Matteo Bottacini, at Crypto Finance AG, wrote in a morning note.

PayPal USD (PYUSD) is the latest stablecoin to come to market. Stablecoins are digital tokens tied to a stable asset, typically the U.S. dollar. PayPal's Ethereum-based token will soon be available to PayPal users in the U.S. This is the first time a major financial company is issuing its own stablecoin. Users can transfer PYUSD between PayPal and supported external digital wallets, use the tokens to pay for goods and services or convert any of PayPal's supported cryptocurrencies to and from PYUSD.

Crypto exchange Bitstamp is raising capital to expand the number of markets it serves around the world, according to a report from Bloomberg. “Bitstamp is not for sale, and we are not actively looking to sell the company,” CEO Jean-Baptiste Graftieaux said in a statement to Bloomberg. “Our current and exclusive priority is to raise money through strategic investors to accelerate Bitstamp’s growth by providing new products and services to retail and institutional crypto customers." Bitstamp will use the funds to launch a licensed derivatives trading operation in Europe and expand into more markets in Asia.

Chart of the Day

CoinDesk - Unknown
  • The chart shows the daily trading volume for First Digital's FDUSD stablecoin, which went live on Binance on July 26.
  • The bitcoin-FDUSD (BTC/FDUSD) volume has averaged less than $100 million per day, barring a spike on Aug. 1.
  • "The lackluster market response to the zero-fee FDUSD pairs is surprising given that these types of promotions typically have a strong impact on overall trading activity. For example, TUSD volume skyrocketed after Binance heavily promoted the stablecoin's zero-fee pairs. This suggests that traders are reluctant to engage with the stablecoin," Kaiko said, referring to the trueUSD stablecoin.

- Omkar Godbole

Trending Posts

Edited by Mark Nacinovich.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Lyllah Ledesma
Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Follow @LedesmaLyllah on Twitter
Omkar Godbole
Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Follow @godbole17 on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.