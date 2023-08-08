First Mover Americas: Market Doesn't React Much to PayPal Stablecoin

Bitcoin and ether remained little changed over the past 24 hours, another sign of just how tepid the market is, as even the entry of payment giant PayPal (PYPL) into the stablecoin market failed to move the needle. Both bitcoin and ether haven't moved much in price on the day and have had low trading volumes over the past few weeks. “The prevailing outlook suggests that in the absence of an ETF-triggered catalyst or substantial cryptocurrency-related drama, these price levels could persist for an extended period,” Matteo Bottacini, at Crypto Finance AG, wrote in a morning note.