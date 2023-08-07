First Mover Americas: Michael Saylor's Wager on Bitcoin Looking Better

A rebound in the price of bitcoin has sharply narrowed losses for MicroStrategy's (MSTR) holdings of the cryptocurrency. When Michael Saylor stepped down almost exactly a year ago as CEO of MicroStrategy to become its executive chairman with a sole focus on investing in bitcoin, his digital-asset strategy was looking pretty bleak. He had already spent billions of dollars of MicroStrategy’s money to purchase bitcoin — and his paper loss amounted to about $1 billion. Today, though, MicroStrategy’s position looks brighter as bitcoin’s price has rebounded to above $29,000. Saylor has bought more. MicroStrategy now owns 152,800 bitcoins, up from 129,699 when he surrendered the CEO job. Those new purchases have lowered MicroStrategy’s cost basis to $29,672. Bottom line: MicroStrategy, a software company that has become a proxy for bitcoin's price because of its largest holdings of the cryptocurrency, is nearly back in the black with bitcoin. (The full story will be available on CoinDesk at 9:30 a.m. ET.)