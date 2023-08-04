Coinbase Bears Doubt Stock Can Rise Even After Beating Wall Street’s Estimates

“Ultimately, we struggle to see a favorable valuation argument for the stock given that the company’s revenue base is tethered to an asset class that has yet to show a sustainable everyday utility value, as well as the significant levels of stock based comp, despite being profitable on an adjusted basis,” Goldman Sachs analysts led by Will Nance wrote. “Until we see evidence of mass adoption of crypto for everyday utility, we believe fundamentals will remain challenged,” the analysts wrote.