First Mover Americas: Justice Department May Charge Binance With Fraud: Report

Crypto exchange Binance could face U.S. Department of Justice fraud charges, though prosecutors are weighing alternatives given the risk of an FTX-style bank run, news site Semafor reported, citing people familiar with the matter. U.S. officials are worried an indictment could imperil the broader cryptocurrency industry, according to Semafor, and so they are weighing alternatives such as "fines and deferred or non-prosecution agreements," sources told the publication. Binance declined to comment. The Justice Department didn't immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment. It was already publicly known U.S. officials were scrutinizing Binance. Earlier this year, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued the company and founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao for "willful evasion" of U.S. laws.