First Mover Asia: Asia Stocks Open Soft, Bitcoin Jumps Past $30K on MicroStrategy Filing and Despite Fitch Treasury Downgrade

Groth tied the trend reversal to an absence of the sort of catalysts that drove bitcoin's price dramatically higher in June, and Ripple's partial win last month in an ongoing court case with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that buoyed altcoin investors. The decision in U.S. federal court found that the sale of Ripple’s XRP tokens on exchanges and through algorithms did not constitute investment contracts and raised hopes that the SEC could not deem other tokens as securities.