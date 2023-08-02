CRV Gets Plunge Protection on Binance as Market Makers Add Bid-Side Liquidity

Bitcoin
$29,416.69+1.90%
Ethereum
$1,852.25+1.11%
Binance Coin
$245.34-0.43%
XRP
$0.69283355+0.13%
Dogecoin
$0.07667334-0.77%
Cardano
$0.30595000+0.35%
Solana
$23.50+0.51%
Tron
$0.07753952-0.78%
Litecoin
$90.94+0.04%
Polkadot
$5.15+0.86%
Polygon
$0.69400536+1.50%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000828-0.67%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,428.45+1.83%
Uniswap
$6.30-2.11%
Bitcoin Cash
$236.19-2.44%
Avalanche
$12.71-0.25%
Toncoin
$1.20+0.67%
Chainlink
$7.64+2.47%
Stellar
$0.14795000-0.25%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.94-0.36%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.39%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.15%
Monero
$159.93+0.80%
Cosmos
$8.93+1.35%
Ethereum Classic
$18.19-0.03%
OKB
$42.51+0.51%
Filecoin
$4.25+0.37%
Internet Computer
$4.13-0.61%
Hedera
$0.05207930+1.81%
Lido DAO
$1.87+0.73%
Cronos
$0.05950714+0.54%
Quant
$106.05-2.74%
Aptos
$6.95+0.06%
Arbitrum
$1.15+0.10%
VeChain
$0.01867393+0.34%
NEAR Protocol
$1.40+1.18%
Maker
$1,326.32+8.30%
Optimism
$1.66+3.28%
The Graph
$0.11112525+2.45%
XDC Network
$0.06898711+20.31%
Aave
$63.42-2.00%
Stacks
$0.60798011+0.95%
Algorand
$0.10827831-0.41%
Immutable X
$0.77472425-0.84%
Synthetix
$2.60+6.32%
EOS
$0.74200000+0.49%
Elrond
$31.91+0.08%
The Sandbox
$0.41808720-0.49%
Tezos
$0.84141300+2.76%
Axie Infinity
$6.00+0.48%
Theta
$0.75991073-1.54%
USDD
$0.99808516+0.04%
BitDAO
$0.50096768-3.71%
Bitcoin SV
$37.30-1.24%
Decentraland
$0.37803556-1.01%
Fantom
$0.24379147+2.70%
Injective Protocol
$8.05+4.83%
ApeCoin
$1.81+0.23%
Render Token
$1.78+1.75%
NEO
$8.73-0.65%
Flow
$0.58057863-0.10%
Rocket Pool
$30.21-0.63%
eCash
$0.00003032-0.34%
Gala
$0.02351456+3.42%
Kava.io
$0.87076968+1.32%
GateToken
$4.12+0.71%
Radix
$0.05487626-0.43%
KuCoin Token
$5.63-1.75%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.71%
Chiliz
$0.07722223+0.42%
Klaytn
$0.15907962+0.25%
Curve DAO Token
$0.55977696-7.58%
PAX Gold
$1,938.70-0.24%
IOTA
$0.17317666-0.90%
Luna Classic
$0.00008124+1.70%
GMX
$51.16-2.29%
Sui
$0.62635126-1.68%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046+0.18%
Compound
$63.12-0.72%
Casper
$0.03833277-1.46%
Huobi Token
$2.68-0.01%
Frax Share
$5.81-0.72%
Mina
$0.44026308+0.44%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.94168445-2.25%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.67+8.44%
Nexo
$0.65700677+0.74%
Dash
$31.93+2.09%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.11%
Arweave
$5.47+0.14%
Zilliqa
$0.02083209-0.06%
Woo Network
$0.20022168+0.44%
dYdX
$1.99-1.93%
PancakeSwap
$1.53-1.51%
1inch Network
$0.31375686-0.39%
Flare
$0.01469734-0.53%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20400600+1.58%
Bitcoin Gold
$17.11+2.03%
Enjin
$0.29427444-0.02%
Qtum
$2.81+2.71%
Gnosis
$113.04-0.50%
Osmosis
$0.47623433+0.28%
Mask Network
$3.52+1.72%
THORChain
$0.94300515+0.98%
NEM
$0.03075222+3.64%
Loopring
$0.21247854-0.07%
Celo
$0.51160319+4.06%
Helium
$1.79+3.81%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.75+0.76%
Convex Finance
$3.16+0.61%
Zcash
$30.01+0.74%
BLUR
$0.30048135+0.62%
Oasis Network
$0.04755921+0.05%
Astar
$0.05318415-2.03%
Illuvium
$40.67+0.77%
Holo
$0.00126947-0.06%
FLOKI
$0.00002246+1.93%
Yearn Finance
$6,688.95+0.70%
Decred
$14.36+0.09%
Ravencoin
$0.01827547+0.45%
Fetch.ai
$0.20830893+1.50%
Stepn
$0.21164147-0.84%
Kusama
$23.66+2.54%
ICON
$0.21695711-1.11%
Golem
$0.20798708+1.90%
Ankr
$0.02483123-0.32%
Wemix
$0.62691026+4.68%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.57807951+1.36%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.71%
SXP
$0.33711856-0.58%
Audius
$0.17321219-0.45%
Waves
$1.92+0.63%
EthereumPoW
$1.73-0.77%
JasmyCoin
$0.00383025-3.74%
Balancer
$4.31-2.18%
Aragon
$4.45-0.56%
Siacoin
$0.00343412+1.80%
IoTeX
$0.01852293+1.64%
Wax
$0.05167210-0.62%
Band Protocol
$1.21+0.72%
Moonbeam
$0.23027734+0.18%
TerraUSD
$0.01612483+11.83%
SafePal
$0.42328909-4.43%
Kyber Network
$0.82982769+18.52%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34611256-0.59%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19896772-0.13%
Amp
$0.00267586+11.32%
Harmony
$0.01172223+1.50%
Polymath Network
$0.15980000+2.94%
Sushiswap
$0.72180613+6.79%
Axelar
$0.39850759+0.23%
Gains Network
$4.43+0.04%
Biconomy
$0.21832707+0.15%
DigiByte
$0.00809776+1.16%
Skale
$0.02798401+2.40%
Horizen
$9.34+0.33%
Lisk
$0.86881222+0.68%
Core
$0.82300502+1.33%
Stargate Finance
$0.58954655+0.96%
UMA Protocol
$1.61+1.15%
Synapse
$0.61088454+0.77%
Livepeer
$3.98-0.75%
Joe
$0.31336365-3.17%
Cartesi
$0.14364565-0.83%
OriginTrail
$0.27203254+4.34%
Liquity
$1.06+0.34%
PlayDapp
$0.17391815+0.03%
Nervos Network
$0.00281421+0.22%
Nano
$0.67638485-0.67%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01769779-3.22%
iExec RLC
$1.20-0.05%
Merit Circle
$0.19584305+4.67%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015+1.80%
Numeraire
$13.53-0.34%
API3
$0.98090765+0.34%
Verge
$0.00492755-1.54%
Steem
$0.18444460-0.04%
Celer Network
$0.01421586+1.81%
Radicle
$1.57-0.34%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
OMG Network
$0.55537368+0.63%
Syscoin
$0.10789073-0.19%
Coin98
$0.13540457+0.87%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.12+1.62%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.94920014+1.96%
Celsius
$0.17261135-1.96%
Dent
$0.00075093+0.95%
SPACE ID
$0.25080192+2.20%
Stormx
$0.00638005+7.24%
Powerledger
$0.16224525-2.88%
Civic
$0.08549554-0.48%
Braintrust
$0.27494940-0.85%
Marlin
$0.00836020-0.17%
Secret
$0.31978445-1.84%
MetisDAO
$15.44-1.48%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00157497-0.43%
WINkLink
$0.00006772-0.40%
Keep Network
$0.11299473+0.85%
Chromia
$0.10778899+2.91%
Gitcoin
$1.01-0.32%
NKN
$0.09426782-0.34%
Hashflow
$0.34757164+1.46%
Ren
$0.05871512-0.48%
Bifrost
$0.04215305-3.54%
Galxe
$1.26-0.79%
Request
$0.07549567+1.50%
MOBOX
$0.27371277-1.34%
COTI
$0.04637002+2.49%
Spell Token
$0.00047382+1.27%
WazirX
$0.12261351+1.47%
Bancor
$0.37103294+0.03%
Origin Protocol
$0.10801338+6.81%
Sun Token
$0.00556982-0.47%
ARPA
$0.05093291-1.22%
XYO Network
$0.00355555+1.36%
Adventure Gold
$0.62975366+1.45%
Voyager Token
$0.16513214-5.94%
Aavegotchi
$0.93879080-0.14%
Boba Network
$0.14011222+0.74%
Sweat Economy
$0.00617275+2.57%
Raydium
$0.20601183-0.09%
SuperRare
$0.07240771-0.43%
Maple
$5.50-1.80%
Badger DAO
$2.16+1.69%
Storj
$0.29597331-0.02%
CEEK VR
$0.04822004+0.30%
Alien Worlds
$0.01067502-0.27%
Index Chain
$0.05054842-0.95%
GAS
$2.69-0.58%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.51190282+2.65%
LCX
$0.04759980-0.30%
RACA
$0.00010988+1.65%
TrueFi
$0.03460143-1.53%
Moonriver
$4.87-0.22%
Saitama
$0.00078205+0.12%
Reef
$0.00147358+0.38%
Serum
$0.08887924-1.78%
Ethernity
$1.77-0.14%
Rally
$0.00653401+1.79%
Yield Guild Games
$0.17465649-4.40%
Orchid
$0.05441258+6.95%
Polkastarter
$0.31299860+2.05%
Travala.com
$0.58414134+0.54%
LooksRare
$0.05346609+2.05%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.99-1.46%
BarnBridge
$2.99+0.44%
DIA
$0.24770564+0.52%
Keep3rV1
$55.18-0.65%
Virtua
$0.02464782-1.65%
Alpaca Finance
$0.17311415-15.10%
Enzyme
$17.85-2.80%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.22610550-0.90%
Onyxcoin
$0.00103063+3.59%
Velas
$0.01012224-2.60%
Alchemix
$12.90+0.24%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.43-3.95%
Decentral Games
$0.03141915+7.09%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.10213152+2.65%
CLV
$0.03688598+2.50%
Bluzelle
$0.05178654-1.72%
MXC
$0.00861596+1.53%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-5.70%
0x
$0.21929204+2.67%
Star Atlas
$0.00147367+0.41%
Harvest Finance
$24.75-1.60%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.20+0.71%
StaFi
$0.26971722-1.88%
Bonk
$0.00000035+7.76%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00374484+0.15%
district0x
$0.01874999-23.10%
Augur
$1.56-2.73%
Rarible
$1.06+0.15%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01243647+0.68%
Tokemak
$0.56217405+1.21%
Quantstamp
$0.01136549+2.57%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03078789+2.75%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04644800+1.83%
FTX Token
$1.34-4.40%
Pepe
$0.00000124+0.47%
Threshold
$0.02380562-1.37%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09940714+0.33%
Human
$0.03774329-3.69%
Pitbull
$0.0000000013.60%
Tether
$1.00+0.02%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.30%
Dai
$1.00-0.24%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

CRV Gets Plunge Protection on Binance as Market Makers Add Bid-Side Liquidity

Market makers moved to arrest the slide in Curve's CRV following last weekend's attack against the decentralized exchange.

By Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconAug 2, 2023 at 1:07 p.m. UTC
CRV's 2% bid-side market depth (Curve)

CRV's 2% bid-side market depth (Curve)

Crypto market makers stepped in on Binance to support Curve's native token CRV after the decentralized exchange's late Sunday exploit sent the cryptocurrency crashing and threatened the liquidation of a large CRV-collateralized borrowing and market-wide contagion.

The 2% bid-side market depth, or the collection of buy orders within 2% of the mid-price, doubled from roughly 500,000 CRV to more than 1 million CRV following the exploit, according to Paris-based crypto data provider Kaiko.

In other words, the ability of the market to absorb large orders at stable prices doubled due to an influx of buy-side liquidity. The 10% bid-side depth on Binance also increased sharply.

The surge in the bid depth is surprising and is reflective of market makers offering plunge protection to the cryptocurrency, according to Clara Medalie, director of research at Kaiko.

"Market makers tend to pull orders to avoid getting caught in an unfavorable price swing," Medalie told CoinDesk. "That is why liquidity disappeared on order books during big market events, such as the March banking crisis or FTX collapse," she continued. "Right after the Curve exploit, we saw the opposite trend, with liquidity being added to the CRV order books, specifically on the bid side."

CoinDesk - Unknown
The chart shows 10% bid depth for CRV on top five centralized exchanges for the token. (Kaiko) (Kaiko)

CRV fell over 14% to 58 cents immediately following the late Sunday exploit. The quick drop raised fears of a potential liquidation of Curve founder Michael Egorov's multi-million dollar worth of USDT and FRAX borrowings collateralized by CRV, and spurred more CRV selling. The negative feedback loop threatened to push prices down to Egorov's then liquidation level of 37 cents.

Potential liquidation could have destabilized the broader decentralized finance market. As of now, the panic has been averted.

"It's clear that there are A LOT of incentives to not have CRV price drop below a certain level," Medalie added.

While the bid side depth on Binance doubled, overall liquidity in native token terms across other exchanges did not see a notable change, Medalie added, echoing FalconX Research's view.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Omkar Godbole
Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Follow @godbole17 on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
CrvCurveBinance