MakerDAO’s MKR, Ripple’s XRP and Stellar’s XLM Led Crypto Gainers in July

Also witnessing noticeable gains across July was Stellar’s XLM token, which climbed 35%. The Stellar Foundation issued a research report detailing its off-ramps last week, which one analyst cited as the reason for the token’s daily sudden move where it jumped 12% in 24 hours. Christopher Newhouse, an independent crypto derivatives trader, noted that traders saw the report as an opportunity for a more fundamental based move to continue on the back of the narrative that XLM is one of the most well-connected and integrated USDC cash off-ramps.