Upbit Halts Trading of Curve Finance's Token After $100M Exploit
Other exchanges say they are monitoring the situation closely but have not taken any action.
South Korea’s Upbit has temporarily suspended the trading of Curve Finance’s CRV token after the project was the victim of a significant exploit over the weekend.
“Today, certain vulnerabilities have been discovered in some of the stablecoin pools associated with Curve (CRV). As a result, CRV is currently experiencing significant volatility. We advise exercising caution when considering any investments related to CRV,” reads the announcement. “To ensure the safety of digital asset transactions, we have temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals for CRV.”
Curve has suffered a potential loss of over $100 million due to a 're-entrancy' bug exploit in the Vyper programming language used in its tech stack, affecting several stablecoin pools.
The CRV token, a governance token for Curve Finance's DAO, is down 12.36% at 6 cents on-day, according to CoinDesk data.
Aside from Upbit, other exchanges haven’t taken any action. Huobi said that it's “monitoring the situation closely” in a recent tweet.
