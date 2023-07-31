Ribbon Finance Settles First On-Chain Ether 'Autocallable' With Marex and MEV Capital

How it works: If, after one week, the ether spot price is above the initial price at the time of the trade, the trade terminates early, with the buyer receiving the initial investment plus the 0.5% coupon. If, on expiry, ether trades 15% lower from the initial price, the buyer stands protected, receiving the principal in full along with the coupon. However, if the 85% protection barrier is breached (ether drops over 15%), the buyer takes the loss, which is compensated by coupons to some extent.