First Mover Americas: Grayscale Urges SEC for Equal Treatment of Spot Bitcoin ETF Applications

Bitcoin could reach $300,000 by 2028, said Mark Yusko, Morgan Creek Capital Management founder and CEO, on CoinDesk TV’s First Mover. Yusko made the prediction while comparing bitcoin to gold. Gold is not portable or divisible, whereas bitcoin is, the CEO of the $1.6 billion asset management firm explained. "Bitcoin fixes both of these issues, and is equally scarce," Yusko added, arguing that the digital asset could eventually catch up to the precious metal’s valuation. “The monetary value of gold is about $6 trillion, I think bitcoin can replace all of that, the monetary equivalent of $6 trillion is about a 10X from here, which gives us a price of about $300K,” said Yusko.