Meta Remains Committed to the Metaverse, Mark Zuckerberg Says

"This is an ambitious long-term horizon, multi-faceted roadmap. There are lots of components to the Reality Labs portfolio across VR, AR, Metaverse, social platforms, neural interfaces, and we really have a long-term time horizon for evaluating the return on our investments here," Zuckerberg continued. “I can't guarantee you that I'm going to be right about this bet. I do think that this is the direction that the world is going in.”