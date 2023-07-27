KIN Token Surges Over 20% After Vote to Burn 70% of Supply Passes

Bitcoin
$29,201.00-0.85%
Ethereum
$1,858.05-0.70%
XRP
$0.71331373-0.93%
Binance Coin
$240.16+0.22%
Dogecoin
$0.07738731-1.29%
Cardano
$0.30722400+0.18%
Solana
$25.10-0.71%
Tron
$0.08237540+0.12%
Polygon
$0.71609157-0.96%
Litecoin
$90.16+0.27%
Polkadot
$5.24-0.04%
Bitcoin Cash
$243.73+1.48%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,146.53-0.94%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000778-1.01%
Avalanche
$13.13-1.29%
Toncoin
$1.31-3.58%
Uniswap
$5.87+0.71%
Stellar
$0.15943500+2.85%
Chainlink
$7.98+3.27%
Binance USD
$0.99925920-0.45%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.99-0.81%
Monero
$162.16-0.49%
TrueUSD
$0.99835562-0.16%
Cosmos
$8.90-1.09%
Ethereum Classic
$18.26-0.11%
OKB
$43.11+0.61%
Filecoin
$4.39+1.23%
Internet Computer
$4.20+2.76%
Hedera
$0.05180003-1.45%
Lido DAO
$1.91-1.45%
Cronos
$0.05892329-0.50%
Aptos
$7.04+0.10%
Arbitrum
$1.17-2.54%
Quant
$101.60-0.89%
VeChain
$0.01852906-1.15%
NEAR Protocol
$1.38+1.82%
Aave
$72.27+1.20%
Maker
$1,152.25-2.19%
The Graph
$0.11152390-0.25%
Optimism
$1.50-1.58%
Synthetix
$2.86+0.84%
Algorand
$0.10988734-1.08%
XDC Network
$0.06120286+2.88%
Elrond
$32.44-0.55%
Stacks
$0.59493285-2.17%
EOS
$0.74120000-0.31%
The Sandbox
$0.42585304-1.38%
Axie Infinity
$6.03-0.79%
Theta
$0.78633751-4.46%
Immutable X
$0.72574853+1.09%
BitDAO
$0.53108129+0.53%
Tezos
$0.80951600-0.74%
ApeCoin
$1.98-0.71%
USDD
$0.99829187+0.01%
Decentraland
$0.38408116-1.64%
Fantom
$0.24440519-0.17%
Bitcoin SV
$34.95+0.09%
Render Token
$1.76-0.16%
Injective Protocol
$7.98-0.99%
Curve DAO Token
$0.72798824-0.97%
NEO
$8.70-1.07%
Flow
$0.58010801-2.20%
GateToken
$4.23-0.19%
Gala
$0.02358591+0.30%
Kava.io
$0.89119485+1.58%
Rocket Pool
$29.84+1.10%
eCash
$0.00002963+0.16%
Radix
$0.05606519-3.01%
KuCoin Token
$5.84-1.58%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99917210-0.02%
Chiliz
$0.07703166-0.43%
Klaytn
$0.15985720-0.90%
GMX
$55.65+0.12%
IOTA
$0.17374462-0.32%
PAX Gold
$1,939.14-1.27%
Compound
$70.03-1.21%
Luna Classic
$0.00008079-1.31%
Frax Share
$6.15+2.31%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-0.65%
Casper
$0.03862642+1.33%
Huobi Token
$2.68+0.29%
Mina
$0.44269026+0.50%
Sui
$0.63316990-0.09%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.90325117-0.61%
Arweave
$5.63-0.21%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.02%
Nexo
$0.64628056+2.72%
Dash
$31.60-0.35%
dYdX
$2.05-1.24%
Woo Network
$0.20309855+1.07%
Zilliqa
$0.02067633-0.91%
PancakeSwap
$1.49+0.49%
1inch Network
$0.30471833-0.14%
Gnosis
$115.43-0.29%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.30+1.06%
Enjin
$0.29796349-1.27%
Osmosis
$0.49040706-0.87%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19740000+0.11%
Flare
$0.01401931-0.46%
Convex Finance
$3.69-0.93%
Mask Network
$3.55-1.19%
Loopring
$0.22530079+0.23%
THORChain
$0.92560759-2.55%
Qtum
$2.55-0.87%
NEM
$0.02904690-1.15%
Oasis Network
$0.04977815-2.62%
Zcash
$30.10+0.43%
Celo
$0.48572901-0.43%
BLUR
$0.30409923+0.15%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.31+1.49%
Illuvium
$41.44+3.32%
Stepn
$0.21054598-0.94%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.23-1.42%
Astar
$0.05135582+1.56%
Yearn Finance
$6,923.28+1.92%
Decred
$14.65-0.32%
Holo
$0.00126630+0.07%
Fetch.ai
$0.21359026+0.50%
FLOKI
$0.00002229-0.35%
Helium
$1.53-3.28%
Ravencoin
$0.01824809+0.63%
ICON
$0.22056939+0.69%
Kusama
$22.80+0.78%
Ankr
$0.02508068-2.96%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.60188034-0.71%
Golem
$0.19765550-1.03%
Wemix
$0.62983906-1.50%
SXP
$0.34032670-0.72%
Waves
$1.91-0.61%
Audius
$0.18025505-0.18%
Balancer
$4.48-1.10%
EthereumPoW
$1.75+1.34%
JasmyCoin
$0.00389596+0.19%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.04%
IoTeX
$0.01896423-0.36%
Wax
$0.05218254-1.74%
Siacoin
$0.00334604-2.14%
Aragon
$4.16+3.41%
SafePal
$0.42666272+1.46%
Moonbeam
$0.22810264-1.26%
Ocean Protocol
$0.35697916+1.84%
Band Protocol
$1.20-0.38%
TerraUSD
$0.01555049-2.01%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19849924-0.37%
Harmony
$0.01187991-0.07%
Axelar
$0.39922292-0.41%
Horizen
$9.65+4.65%
Biconomy
$0.22314108-0.07%
Gains Network
$4.38-0.50%
Amp
$0.00236495-3.51%
DigiByte
$0.00800970+1.05%
Sushiswap
$0.65657987-0.54%
Skale
$0.02673276+1.38%
Core
$0.81642022-0.85%
Stargate Finance
$0.59345260+0.49%
Synapse
$0.63625170-2.92%
Lisk
$0.83479312-2.03%
Kyber Network
$0.66013328-8.40%
Polymath Network
$0.13343477+1.32%
Livepeer
$4.20+1.74%
UMA Protocol
$1.64+5.64%
Joe
$0.32500967-2.26%
Cartesi
$0.14797498+1.38%
Liquity
$1.09+2.70%
OriginTrail
$0.25539236-1.78%
PlayDapp
$0.16877584-3.04%
Nano
$0.69967167+1.13%
Nervos Network
$0.00277823+1.05%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01804172-1.04%
Numeraire
$14.18+3.64%
Merit Circle
$0.20039850+0.75%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-0.36%
iExec RLC
$1.18+0.92%
API3
$0.97205620+0.36%
OMG Network
$0.59656302+0.41%
Syscoin
$0.11467730+2.60%
Celer Network
$0.01428610-1.57%
Steem
$0.18251538-1.01%
Radicle
$1.60+2.87%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Coin98
$0.13483071-0.73%
Verge
$0.00457080-1.51%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.09-0.27%
Secret
$0.34281679-0.69%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.94666430-0.21%
SPACE ID
$0.24622337+0.72%
Dent
$0.00073515+1.87%
Braintrust
$0.28003091-5.29%
Celsius
$0.16421622+1.09%
Civic
$0.08492792-2.06%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00162722-0.04%
WINkLink
$0.00007060+3.45%
MetisDAO
$15.53-3.14%
Marlin
$0.00834365-0.18%
Powerledger
$0.15090563-1.16%
Chromia
$0.11141186+1.45%
Bifrost
$0.04578025+1.55%
Keep Network
$0.11467917-3.07%
Stormx
$0.00567440-3.27%
NKN
$0.09519845-0.06%
Ren
$0.05983364-1.39%
Gitcoin
$0.98203700+2.00%
Galxe
$1.28+0.27%
Request
$0.07679389-0.75%
Hashflow
$0.33143310+0.73%
WazirX
$0.12559514+0.51%
COTI
$0.04681725-3.47%
Bancor
$0.37924347+0.26%
MOBOX
$0.27388681+0.46%
Sun Token
$0.00586110-0.09%
Spell Token
$0.00046337-1.68%
Adventure Gold
$0.66319100+15.16%
Aavegotchi
$1.00+3.20%
XYO Network
$0.00366191+6.39%
Origin Protocol
$0.10074700-4.10%
ARPA
$0.04928604+0.60%
Raydium
$0.21916815-0.22%
Voyager Token
$0.16111486+15.57%
Boba Network
$0.13601591-0.94%
Maple
$5.86+2.34%
SuperRare
$0.07431358-1.00%
Badger DAO
$2.16+2.59%
CEEK VR
$0.05026648+0.77%
Storj
$0.28997481-0.51%
LCX
$0.05375727-1.85%
Alien Worlds
$0.01091001+0.42%
Sweat Economy
$0.00584025+3.16%
Index Chain
$0.05019518+0.25%
RACA
$0.00011400+0.96%
TrueFi
$0.03526470+0.47%
GAS
$2.65-1.61%
Moonriver
$5.01+0.46%
Reef
$0.00157868-1.34%
Yield Guild Games
$0.19143355+14.95%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.47999876+1.64%
Rally
$0.00684928+8.77%
Serum
$0.09140894-1.61%
Saitama
$0.00075630+1.40%
Polkastarter
$0.31895489+1.88%
Ethernity
$1.64+4.13%
Velas
$0.01227065-2.27%
LooksRare
$0.05479644-0.21%
Orchid
$0.05046811-0.80%
Travala.com
$0.55063924+1.00%
DIA
$0.25608363+0.28%
BarnBridge
$3.01+6.29%
Keep3rV1
$55.70+1.53%
Virtua
$0.02517194+0.89%
Alchemix
$14.19+0.26%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.81+3.67%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.23542712+0.99%
Onyxcoin
$0.00105813-0.78%
Enzyme
$17.71+3.42%
Decentral Games
$0.03410968+3.13%
Bluzelle
$0.05426118-0.03%
CLV
$0.03750316+0.97%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14361094+3.54%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.14+1.66%
MXC
$0.00860512+1.46%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-8.07%
0x
$0.20800641-0.54%
Star Atlas
$0.00145390-1.52%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.08793578+1.66%
district0x
$0.02384460-16.92%
Harvest Finance
$25.14+1.74%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.15+3.80%
StaFi
$0.28041181-0.97%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00379304+1.16%
Bonk
$0.00000035-2.16%
Augur
$1.83-8.61%
Rarible
$1.17+6.24%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01321227-0.13%
Tokemak
$0.58307972-0.53%
Quantstamp
$0.01124825-1.37%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03187454+2.43%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04788620-11.34%
FTX Token
$1.38+2.12%
Pepe
$0.00000133-0.36%
Threshold
$0.02454130-1.00%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10025029-0.34%
Human
$0.04221639+0.68%
Pitbull
$0.0000000013.83%
Tether
$0.99916264-0.11%
USD Coin
$0.99951423-0.35%
Dai
$0.99899961-0.36%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

KIN Token Surges Over 20% After Vote to Burn 70% of Supply Passes

The token climbed on news that about 7 trillion KIN tokens worth $156 million will be burned.

By Sage D. Young
AccessTimeIconJul 27, 2023 at 10:06 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 27, 2023 at 10:18 p.m. UTC
KIN, originally created in 2017 by Kik Interactive to monetize the messaging app, has a market cap of nearly $50 million. (Brady Dale/CoinDesk)

KIN, originally created in 2017 by Kik Interactive to monetize the messaging app, has a market cap of nearly $50 million. (Brady Dale/CoinDesk)

Cryptocurrency token KIN’s price jumped over 20%, outperforming the wider market, after a community proposal passed Friday to burn trillions of tokens, marking a new fully decentralized era for the project.

The token climbed to 0.000023 cents at press time, on the news that about 7 trillion KIN tokens - worth $156 million - will be burned, representing a 70% reduction in total supply, according to the proposal. The tokens that will be burned come from the project’s reserves and the outstanding balance held by messaging app Kik Interactive.

KIN, originally created in 2017 by Kik Interactive to monetize the messaging app, has a market cap of nearly $50 million and is now the payment method for Code, a Solana crypto wallet.

The proposal to burn the tokens comes more than a week after Ted Livingston, former CEO of messaging app Kik, had introduced Code, which is built around KIN.

The burning is an attempt to “make KIN the only meaningful cryptocurrency on Solana that is fully decentralized, with no inflation, no foundation, and no website,” said Livingston in the proposal.

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Sage D. Young
Sage D. Young

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

Follow @httpsageyd on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.