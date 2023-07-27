First Mover Americas: BTC and ETH CME Futures See Record Participation From Big Traders

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) wants FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to spend the remainder of his time before his criminal trial in jail, alleging he has tried multiple times to tamper with witnesses. Bankman-Fried, flanked by two attorneys, appeared in federal court Wednesday after the DOJ alleged he shared documents with the New York Times to try and discredit former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, with whom he'd previously been in a relationship. Assistant U.S. attorney Danielle Sassoon opened the hearing by saying the DOJ was seeking Bankman-Fried's detention. "It is the government's view that no set of release conditions can secure the safety of the community," she said. "... it appears to be undisputed the defendant provided the documents quoted [in the New York Times] ... to discredit [Ellison]."