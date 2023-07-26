Paradigm Moves $3.5M in MakerDAO's MKR Tokens Following Peer a16z's Maneuver
Fellow venture capital firm a16z over the past week transferred $7 million of its MKR holdings to crypto exchange Coinbase.
Paradigm Capital on Wednesday afternoon apparently prepped to sell its $3.5 million stash of MakerDAO governance token MKR, blockchain data from Arkham Intelligence shows.
According to Arkham, 3,000 MKR were transferred from Paradigm's crypto wallet to a what was labeled as an OTC (over-the-counter) wallet. Paradigm in March did something similar, sending some $20 million of MKR to the same wallet and then transferring the tokens to crypto exchange Coinbase.
Paradigm's move follows Andressen Horowitz's maneuver earlier this week, where it ultimately deposited $7 million of MKR tokens to Coinbase.
