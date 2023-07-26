Bitcoin
Markets

First Mover Americas: Dogecoin Takes Center Stage

The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for July 26, 2023.

By Lyllah Ledesma, Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconJul 26, 2023 at 12:33 p.m. UTC
(Twitter)

(Twitter)

This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.

Latest Prices

cxd

Top Stories

Meme cryptocurrency dogecoin (DOGE) jumped 10% on Tuesday, registering its largest single-day gain since April 3, according to Binance data tracked by charting platform TradingView. The crypto has gained 25% over the past two weeks amid speculation that it could be used as a payment mechanism on the rebranded Twitter platform. "As crypto is entering the summer lull that we initially expected for August, DOGE might be the summer’s highflyer as other crypto themes are taking a backseat,” said Markus Thielen, head of research and strategy at Matrixport “Musk is on a marketing tour in re-inventing Twitter," he added. Bitcoin (BTC), meanwhile, remained near a one-month low just above $29,000 as investors await the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy announcement later today.

Singapore’s High Court has recognized crypto as property capable of being held on trust in a case involving Seychelles-based exchange Bybit and a contractor, according to a court judgment published on Tuesday. Bybit brought a case against Ho Kai Xin, claiming that in breach of her employment contract, she abused her position to transfer over 4.2 million of Tether’s USDT stablecoin to addresses she owned and controlled. Ho also transferred a quantity of fiat currency to her own bank account. “Like any other thing in action, USDT is capable of being held on trust,” said presiding Judge Philip Jeyaretnam.

Nigeria is changing its eNaira model to encourage more use of that central bank digital currency (CBDC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Acting Governor Folashodun Shonubi said Wednesday. The West African country has been working to push for broader adoption of its eNaira CBDC, which was introduced in October 2021. As of March of this year, the number of eNaira wallets was just 13 million versus the country’s population of nearly 224 million. To boost the service offering and make it more user friendly, CBN upgraded its eNaira app to enable contactless payments, local news outlet The Sun reported earlier in July. The bank didn't provide details of planned changes to the eNaira model and hadn't responded to a request for more information by publication time.

Chart of the Day

TV
  • Futures tied to the Bloomberg commodity index have risen by 9% in four weeks to the highest since April 18.
  • With China assuring stimulus to counter economic slowdown, futures could rise further, adding to inflation and forcing central banks, including the Federal Reserve, to keep interest rates higher for longer.
  • The Bloomberg commodity index comprises comprised of WTI crude oil, brent crude oil, low sulphur gas oil, natural gas, gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, zinc, nickel and aluminum.
  • Source: TradingView

- Omkar Godbole

Trending Posts

Edited by Stephen Alpher.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Lyllah Ledesma
Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Omkar Godbole
Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

