Crypto Lender Credix Brings Additional Private Credit Pool on Solana With 11% Yield

The new offering comes as DeFi and traditional finance are becoming increasingly intertwined, with crypto native firms working with legacy financial institutions to bring old-school instruments such as private credit and bonds – often referred to as real-world assets (RWAs) – to the blockchain. The tokenization of RWAs could disrupt finance by making capital markets more efficient, transparent and accessible, and could be a $4 trillion-$16 trillion market by 2030, a Boston Consulting Group report said.