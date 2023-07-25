Dogecoin Bumps 10% on X Payments Speculation, DOGE Futures Traders Lose $10M

Bitcoin
$29,140.26-2.31%
Ethereum
$1,850.06-1.29%
Binance Coin
$237.15-2.46%
XRP
$0.67998445-6.58%
Dogecoin
$0.07670193-0.04%
Cardano
$0.30339300-3.59%
Solana
$23.07-6.13%
Tron
$0.08147755-0.48%
Polygon
$0.72127362-3.81%
Litecoin
$89.11-3.69%
Polkadot
$5.18-3.50%
Toncoin
$1.39-3.39%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,118.63-2.69%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000781-2.39%
Bitcoin Cash
$233.36-5.58%
Avalanche
$13.10-2.90%
Uniswap
$5.71-5.14%
Chainlink
$7.43-3.89%
Stellar
$0.14247500-6.12%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.64%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.94+0.68%
Monero
$161.66-2.10%
TrueUSD
$0.99944403-0.24%
Cosmos
$8.94-3.88%
Ethereum Classic
$17.99-3.37%
OKB
$42.63-0.85%
Filecoin
$4.51-1.21%
Internet Computer
$4.00-5.28%
Lido DAO
$1.95-3.43%
Hedera
$0.05165494-5.63%
Cronos
$0.05845434-2.70%
Arbitrum
$1.18-4.83%
Aptos
$6.88-8.50%
Quant
$102.26-2.30%
VeChain
$0.01842814-5.14%
NEAR Protocol
$1.35-6.56%
Aave
$69.90-2.90%
The Graph
$0.10992681-7.58%
Optimism
$1.47-6.43%
Maker
$1,097.27+4.99%
Synthetix
$2.73-3.88%
Algorand
$0.10896696-4.38%
EOS
$0.74444400-3.84%
Elrond
$32.20-4.82%
The Sandbox
$0.42641149-5.26%
Stacks
$0.58972777-5.69%
XDC Network
$0.05939016+19.81%
Theta
$0.80789330-2.83%
BitDAO
$0.55115072-4.15%
Tezos
$0.80922400-4.36%
Immutable X
$0.70120942-5.96%
ApeCoin
$2.01-6.70%
USDD
$0.99948945-0.03%
Decentraland
$0.38284703-5.76%
Axie Infinity
$6.00-6.82%
Bitcoin SV
$35.19-4.90%
Fantom
$0.23913292-6.72%
Render Token
$1.76-3.68%
Injective Protocol
$7.95-6.00%
Curve DAO Token
$0.72557196-3.75%
NEO
$8.61-5.01%
Flow
$0.58186752-3.81%
Gala
$0.02426679-6.56%
GateToken
$4.21+0.65%
Rocket Pool
$29.65-3.37%
Radix
$0.05564423-3.48%
eCash
$0.00002913-6.04%
KuCoin Token
$5.76-3.23%
Kava.io
$0.84599302-5.83%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99864306-0.53%
Chiliz
$0.07708838-2.88%
Klaytn
$0.16210032-2.93%
PAX Gold
$1,942.18-0.25%
Luna Classic
$0.00008281-2.92%
IOTA
$0.17302398-7.46%
GMX
$54.00+2.63%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-0.72%
Frax Share
$5.95-1.24%
Casper
$0.03828694-5.99%
Huobi Token
$2.67-1.24%
Compound
$60.62-10.84%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.17%
Sui
$0.63222104-5.77%
Mina
$0.43404713-5.63%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.90921960+2.36%
Arweave
$5.59-7.42%
Dash
$31.76-5.32%
Nexo
$0.63311543-1.47%
dYdX
$2.02-7.30%
Woo Network
$0.19821183-5.52%
Zilliqa
$0.02032098-7.69%
PancakeSwap
$1.48-3.55%
1inch Network
$0.30322784-5.14%
Enjin
$0.30681229-2.32%
Osmosis
$0.48919992-4.12%
Gnosis
$113.63-2.19%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19574900-3.56%
Mask Network
$3.55-9.16%
THORChain
$0.95987959-2.81%
Flare
$0.01386728-3.16%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.25-4.82%
Loopring
$0.21846035-4.97%
Qtum
$2.56-6.02%
Convex Finance
$3.39-4.11%
NEM
$0.02855686-4.71%
Oasis Network
$0.05000426-4.94%
Zcash
$29.78-4.85%
BLUR
$0.30273062-6.99%
Celo
$0.47398818-3.32%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.12-6.18%
Stepn
$0.21220877-4.59%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.36-3.98%
Illuvium
$39.12-4.02%
Holo
$0.00123708-4.45%
Ravencoin
$0.01831933-6.06%
Fetch.ai
$0.20887530-7.50%
FLOKI
$0.00002178-8.98%
Yearn Finance
$6,475.56-4.26%
Decred
$13.88-6.50%
Helium
$1.48-2.95%
ICON
$0.21489282-7.76%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.61248188-6.43%
Kusama
$22.51-4.63%
Ankr
$0.02439807-5.26%
Wemix
$0.63601277-3.47%
Golem
$0.19419468-5.26%
SXP
$0.33587626-7.16%
Waves
$1.92-3.86%
Balancer
$4.51-0.61%
Astar
$0.04247942-4.41%
Audius
$0.17829014-4.32%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-5.37%
EthereumPoW
$1.70-5.97%
JasmyCoin
$0.00376753-2.68%
Wax
$0.05462159-6.60%
IoTeX
$0.01894749-4.68%
0x
$0.20457007-3.40%
Siacoin
$0.00329595-3.95%
Aragon
$4.05-0.15%
Moonbeam
$0.23128689-5.04%
TerraUSD
$0.01568454-5.56%
SafePal
$0.41375825-4.80%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34878503-4.55%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19846358-2.43%
Band Protocol
$1.16-8.03%
Harmony
$0.01157472-5.69%
Axelar
$0.40122642-2.16%
Amp
$0.00234751+13.89%
Biconomy
$0.21637140-7.27%
Gains Network
$4.20-5.29%
Sushiswap
$0.65680042-5.80%
DigiByte
$0.00759814-6.35%
Kyber Network
$0.68041046+10.90%
Synapse
$0.64540731-3.45%
Core
$0.80680159-6.64%
Lisk
$0.83226892-4.11%
Horizen
$8.63-8.02%
Skale
$0.02585129-8.58%
Stargate Finance
$0.58665987-3.33%
Polymath Network
$0.13280000-5.48%
Livepeer
$3.96-4.81%
UMA Protocol
$1.54-5.58%
Joe
$0.32428998-4.06%
OriginTrail
$0.27621400-34.29%
Cartesi
$0.14172195-6.77%
PlayDapp
$0.17484669-3.79%
Liquity
$1.03-2.93%
Nervos Network
$0.00270937-3.77%
Nano
$0.67343820-2.42%
Merit Circle
$0.20014422+3.41%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-0.63%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01733487-4.55%
Verge
$0.00513523-5.29%
API3
$0.96740424-6.11%
iExec RLC
$1.14-6.55%
OMG Network
$0.58687064-6.34%
Numeraire
$12.95-5.88%
Celer Network
$0.01419745-6.56%
Steem
$0.18033477-3.83%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Syscoin
$0.10801696-4.06%
Coin98
$0.13459750-6.49%
Radicle
$1.52-4.78%
Braintrust
$0.30244448-11.84%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.01-4.59%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.94590293-5.84%
Marlin
$0.00872753+5.59%
Secret
$0.33188164-5.31%
SPACE ID
$0.24360049-9.94%
Civic
$0.08570709-3.25%
MetisDAO
$15.69-1.61%
Celsius
$0.15943702-11.24%
Dent
$0.00070439-5.22%
Stormx
$0.00603258-11.40%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00155508-4.41%
WINkLink
$0.00006698-3.35%
Powerledger
$0.14940454-5.26%
Keep Network
$0.11355302-1.01%
Chromia
$0.10780553-10.99%
NKN
$0.09267803-3.44%
Gitcoin
$0.97126032-11.16%
Ren
$0.05899729-10.76%
COTI
$0.04789357-7.77%
Hashflow
$0.33164380-5.42%
Bifrost
$0.04183826-3.19%
WazirX
$0.12591629-2.07%
Galxe
$1.23-4.23%
Request
$0.07441971-3.33%
Bancor
$0.37184849-3.34%
Sun Token
$0.00580013-0.71%
MOBOX
$0.26762190-5.40%
Spell Token
$0.00045386-5.91%
Aavegotchi
$0.94567582-1.32%
Origin Protocol
$0.09241793-14.58%
Boba Network
$0.13651834-1.04%
SuperRare
$0.07488858-4.17%
Adventure Gold
$0.59404733-5.39%
ARPA
$0.04620651-8.00%
Raydium
$0.20243535-7.38%
XYO Network
$0.00343470-1.17%
LCX
$0.05464353-4.09%
Voyager Token
$0.14206886+5.35%
CEEK VR
$0.05018507-2.43%
Maple
$5.26-7.13%
Storj
$0.28258204-7.17%
Badger DAO
$2.05-4.42%
Alien Worlds
$0.01057761-5.40%
RACA
$0.00011228-1.54%
GAS
$2.62-2.87%
Index Chain
$0.04844182-3.05%
TrueFi
$0.03389571-6.13%
Reef
$0.00156071-4.54%
Moonriver
$4.76-4.47%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.47016335-5.08%
Sweat Economy
$0.00521300-12.37%
Serum
$0.09080993-4.61%
Saitama
$0.00072209-4.97%
Rally
$0.00639370-3.20%
Polkastarter
$0.30888520-5.14%
Velas
$0.01231700-1.40%
Orchid
$0.04963713-4.59%
LooksRare
$0.05317508-6.29%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15133919-9.87%
Travala.com
$0.53009886-2.08%
Ethernity
$1.51-4.79%
DIA
$0.24191374-6.71%
Alchemix
$13.85-2.48%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.22990642-5.29%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.70-1.18%
Onyxcoin
$0.00105645-2.82%
Virtua
$0.02388741-5.35%
Keep3rV1
$52.59-5.88%
BarnBridge
$2.75-3.65%
Enzyme
$16.57-4.39%
Decentral Games
$0.03195394-4.22%
MXC
$0.00893883-6.72%
Bluzelle
$0.05351088-6.88%
CLV
$0.03678560-15.98%
district0x
$0.02800000+0.36%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-10.15%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13775252-7.02%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.06-6.60%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.09932479-10.05%
Star Atlas
$0.00146745-3.69%
Harvest Finance
$23.42-3.66%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.01-2.21%
StaFi
$0.27066114-6.81%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00370658-4.00%
Bonk
$0.00000034+2.01%
Augur
$1.78-11.20%
Rarible
$1.08-1.22%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01357499-2.62%
Tokemak
$0.59031979-4.85%
Quantstamp
$0.01174432-3.84%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03074646-2.33%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04619690-0.84%
FTX Token
$1.34-3.21%
Pepe
$0.00000132-10.93%
Threshold
$0.02319063-3.69%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09674683-5.48%
Human
$0.04174805-4.00%
Pitbull
$0.000000007.59%
Tether
$1.00-0.21%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.56%
Dai
$0.99979843-0.44%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Dogecoin Bumps 10% on X Payments Speculation, DOGE Futures Traders Lose $10M

Crypto traders are buying up DOGE in hopes of the token playing a larger role on Twitter, which rebranded as “everything app” X on Monday.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconJul 25, 2023 at 7:58 a.m. UTC
Dogecoin (Shutterstock)

Dogecoin (Shutterstock)

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose for the second consecutive day as speculations of the memecoin playing a bigger role on the newly-rebranded X platform, fuelled the rally.

CoinGecko data shows DOGE surged as much as 10% to over 7.7 cents in the past 24 hours, with trading volumes at $2.3 billion. Most of these volumes came from the South Korean exchange UpBit – known for attracting speculative plays – against the Korean won trading pair.

Futures traders lost nearly $10 million betting on and against dogecoin’s price movements, Coinglass data shows.

Analysts say Twitter, which rebranded to everything app X on Monday, could soon accept doge tokens in the coming months given owner Elon Musk’s seeming infatuation with the meme coin.

“The speculation is that advertisers could be able to pay DOGE for ads and for other uses on Twitter,” Kryptomon Chief Marketing Officer Tomer Nuni explained to CoinDesk in a Telegram message.

“We have seen the same happening when Tesla revealed the ability to pay for its goods with DOGE. So the speculation could be around Musk’s businesses and stakeholdings starting to accept crypto, as Tesla does,” Nuni added.

Such speculations aren’t all unfounded. In April, Musk teased DOGE payments on Twitter in a tweet, proposing dogecoin as one of the payment options for Twitter Blue, the site’s subscription service with premium features.

Musk’s electric car company Tesla already accepts DOGE payments for merchandise purchases on the Tesla Store, and a repeat could be on the cards.

As per a January report, Twitter is designing a system to permit payments through the social media platform, and although billionaire owner Elon Musk wants it "first and foremost" to be for fiat currencies, he wants the ability to add cryptocurrencies later.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
TradingDogecoin