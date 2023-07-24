Worldcoin's Mainnet, WLD Token Set to Go Live
Launch of the token comes alongside protocol launch and prior release of the wallet.
Sam Altman’s crypto project Worldcoin is set to launch its WLD token and mainnet on Monday, the company made the announcement on Twitter over the weekend.
Semafor first reported the news, although the launch was expected with an announcement going to the press under embargo.
Sam Altman is the co-founder of Open AI, the company behind ChatGPT. Tools for Humanity, the team behind Worldcoin, raised a $115 million Series C in May. The round was led by Blockchain Capital with participation from a16z, Bain Capital Crypto and Distributed Global.
"In the age of AI, the need for proof of personhood is no longer a topic of serious debate; instead, the critical question is whether or not the proof of personhood solutions we have can be privacy-first, decentralized, and maximally inclusive," Worldcoin co-founder Alex Blania said in a press release.
The exact tokenomics of the project is expected to be revealed later on Monday. Earlier in May, Worldcoin released a wallet for the protocol called World App, running on Polygon.
WLD will not be available in the U.S. due to regulatory uncertainty.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.