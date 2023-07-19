Stride Blockchain Will Move to ATOM-Powered Security Model

It means that post-transition, Stride will be secured by staked ATOM instead of STRD tokens and Cosmos' validator set will take over block production from the existing Stride validator set. Stride will essentially become a consumer chain, allowing Hub's validator to participate in its consensus. STRD will continue to have utility, generating staking rewards. At press time, the market capitalization of STRD tokens was $86.7 million, while ATOM boasted a market value of $2.73 billion, per data source Coingecko.