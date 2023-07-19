First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Lingers Below $30K, While XRP Continues Its Rally

In the "First Mover" interview, Todaro predicted that Coinbase trading volumes for its second quarter (ending June 30) should be the poorest second quarter since the exchange started trading publicly in 2021. But he said July volumes "are okay," and that investors should already have priced in the company's Q2 issues. "Folks should start looking at what's coming up," including next year's bitcoin halving, "which is historically coinciding with higher crypto prices, ETF applications and a little bit more of a positive view on regulation," he said, and described the exchange as "the only kind of adult left in the room at the exchange level.