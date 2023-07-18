XRP’s 60% Weekly Gain Defies Broader Crypto Slump as Bitcoin Stalls Below $30K
Crypto index funds potentially adding XRP to their holdings could mean additional buying pressure for the token, one analyst said.
Ripple’s XRP outperformed most cryptocurrencies Tuesday as the initial market-wide rally following last Thursday’s lawsuit ruling has seemingly fizzled out.
The native token of the Ripple payment system was the best performer among the top 25 crypto assets over the last 24 hours, gaining 3.6%. XRP retook its place as the fourth largest digital asset by market value, toppling the embattled exchange giant Binance’s BNB token.
“The Ripple vs. SEC lawsuit did not generate a broader lasting rally in crypto,” David Lawant, head of research at institutional crypto exchange FalconX.
Though it’s given back some of last Thursday's gains, XRP was still up roughly 60% since the ruling. The CoinDesk Crypto Market Index (CMI), which tracks the performance of the broader digital asset market, meanwhile, gave up all of its Thursday advance, declining 0.5% over the same period.
While the rush to purchase XRP could well be mostly behind us, Lawant said, digital asset funds adding the token to their holdings could represent some buying pressure boosting its price.
“Index funds are one potential source of additional institutional flow I’m still watching,” he said.
“XRP has a market capitalization of more than 3.5x of ADA and SOL, typically the largest constituents outside of BTC and ETH, with a weight of little over 1%,” said Lawant. “If XRP is included in the underlying indexes, the asset could represent 4-5% of the composition of the top broad crypto indexes.”
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.