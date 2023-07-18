First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Rebounds to $30.1K After Retreating to June Low

Ether, the second largest crypto by market value, was recently changing hands at $1,913, off nearly a half-percentage point from Sunday, same time and well off its heights last week above $2,000. Other major cryptos, which also soared last week, sagged on Monday before rebounding slightly. XRP and ADA, the token of the Cardano smart contracts platform, were recently off 1.5% and 0.6%, respectively, while SOL, the native crypto of the Solana blockchain was down more than 2.8%.